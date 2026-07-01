France Vs Sweden Highlights | Les Bleus Cruise Into Round of 16 | FIFA World Cup 2026 | Football

France Vs Sweden Highlights
France produced a clinical display to defeat Sweden 3-0 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32. Les Bleus dominated from start to finish with brilliant attacking football and a rock-solid defence, sealing a comfortable victory and booking their place in the Round of 16 in style.
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