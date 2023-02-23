'Sheikh' Ronaldo trolled as Al-Nassr star wields sword, dances in traditional thobe on Saudi Founding Day

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated Saudi Arabia Founding Day with Al-Nassr teammates and coach Rudi Garcia on February 22, and fans and trolls can't get enough of the Portuguese talisman's dance moves.

Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who signed for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr last December, has adapted to life in the Middle Eastern country, and fans caught a glimpse of the Portuguese superstar getting a taste of the nation's tradition on Wednesday. The 38-year-old striker celebrated the Saudi Arabia Founding Day on February 22 with his Al-Nassr teammates and coach Rudi Garcia in the club's home ground to mark the special day.

February 22 marks Saudi Arabia's founding, which occurred about three centuries ago when Imam Muhammad Bin Saud Bin Muhammad Bin Muqrin, the royal family's great-grandfather, founded the first Saudi state at Diriyah.

Taking to social media, Ronaldo shared a video of himself dressed in the traditional crisp white Saudi thobe as the Portuguese legend enjoyed his day dancing to the beats of Arabic music. Over the thobe, he was seen sporting a daglah with a navy blue and gold design.

CR7 matched the footsteps of traditional dancers as he wielded a sword with the Saudi Arabia flag draped around his shoulders. The Al-Nassr squad shared a smile as they cherished performing the Ardah with swords and songs. The footballers could be seen drinking traditional Arabic coffee in one of the videos shared.

"Happy Founding Day to Saudi Arabia. [It] was a special experience to participate in the celebration at @alnassr_fc," wrote Ronaldo in the caption of his post on Instagram and Twitter, which has won the hearts of several CR7 fans.

Calling the Portuguese star 'Sheikh Ronaldo' or 'Sheikh CR7', several fans poured their love for the Al-Nassr star. Notably, Saudi Arabian supporters welcomed the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to their nation.

"We are proud of you, our world legend, Cristiano Ronaldo," noted one Saudi Arabian on Twitter, while another added, "The greatest player in the world, celebrate with the greatest club in the world, for the greatest country in the world."

"Two great figures met The greatness of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia The greatness of the legend Cristiano Ronaldo," said a third user from the Gulf nation, while a fourth added, "Not just a player but an ambassador."

However, a few football enthusiasts and Ronaldo fans were unimpressed with the striker joining the Saudi Founding Day celebrations. "Saudi bought this man with his right. He will do anything they want him to do," wrote one user, while another added, "I don't respect you anymore because you are acting like a circus monkey for money. You didn't share anything about Turkey Earthquake. You will always be in Messi's shadow!"

A third unimpressed fan noted, "Seeing your GOAT reduced to this is something I wouldn't wish on anyone," while a fourth stated, "Man is 1 billion riyal away from being Islamo Ronaldo."

