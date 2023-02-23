Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Sheikh' Ronaldo trolled as Al-Nassr star wields sword, dances in traditional thobe on Saudi Founding Day

    Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated Saudi Arabia Founding Day with Al-Nassr teammates and coach Rudi Garcia on February 22, and fans and trolls can't get enough of the Portuguese talisman's dance moves.

    football 'Sheikh' Cristiano Ronaldo trolled as Al-Nassr star wields sword, dances in traditional thobe on Saudi Founding Day snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Feb 23, 2023, 12:47 PM IST

    Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who signed for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr last December, has adapted to life in the Middle Eastern country, and fans caught a glimpse of the Portuguese superstar getting a taste of the nation's tradition on Wednesday. The 38-year-old striker celebrated the Saudi Arabia Founding Day on February 22 with his Al-Nassr teammates and coach Rudi Garcia in the club's home ground to mark the special day.

    February 22 marks Saudi Arabia's founding, which occurred about three centuries ago when Imam Muhammad Bin Saud Bin Muhammad Bin Muqrin, the royal family's great-grandfather, founded the first Saudi state at Diriyah.

    Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Chelsea legend Joe Cole chooses his true G.O.A.T.

    Taking to social media, Ronaldo shared a video of himself dressed in the traditional crisp white Saudi thobe as the Portuguese legend enjoyed his day dancing to the beats of Arabic music. Over the thobe, he was seen sporting a daglah with a navy blue and gold design. 

    CR7 matched the footsteps of traditional dancers as he wielded a sword with the Saudi Arabia flag draped around his shoulders. The Al-Nassr squad shared a smile as they cherished performing the Ardah with swords and songs. The footballers could be seen drinking traditional Arabic coffee in one of the videos shared.

    "Happy Founding Day to Saudi Arabia. [It] was a special experience to participate in the celebration at @alnassr_fc," wrote Ronaldo in the caption of his post on Instagram and Twitter, which has won the hearts of several CR7 fans.

    Calling the Portuguese star 'Sheikh Ronaldo' or 'Sheikh CR7', several fans poured their love for the Al-Nassr star. Notably, Saudi Arabian supporters welcomed the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to their nation.

    "We are proud of you, our world legend, Cristiano Ronaldo," noted one Saudi Arabian on Twitter, while another added, "The greatest player in the world, celebrate with the greatest club in the world, for the greatest country in the world."

    "Two great figures met The greatness of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia The greatness of the legend Cristiano Ronaldo," said a third user from the Gulf nation, while a fourth added, "Not just a player but an ambassador."

    Also read: Revealed: How Ronaldo inspired Al-Nassr squad to follow stricter diet and intense training schedule

    However, a few football enthusiasts and Ronaldo fans were unimpressed with the striker joining the Saudi Founding Day celebrations. "Saudi bought this man with his right. He will do anything they want him to do," wrote one user, while another added, "I don't respect you anymore because you are acting like a circus monkey for money. You didn't share anything about Turkey Earthquake. You will always be in Messi's shadow!"

    A third unimpressed fan noted, "Seeing your GOAT reduced to this is something I wouldn't wish on anyone," while a fourth stated, "Man is 1 billion riyal away from being Islamo Ronaldo."

    Here's a look at some of the memes and reactions to Ronaldo's latest video celebrating Saudi Arabia's Founding Day:

    Last Updated Feb 23, 2023, 12:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, BFC vs FCG preview: Bengaluru FC aims for top-four finish; FC Goa wishes for good luck-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC aims for top-four finish; FC Goa wishes for good luck

    ICC Womens T20 World Cup 2023, IND vs AUS preview: Patchy India aiming to lift its game versus intolerant Australia-ayh

    ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, IND vs AUS: Patchy India aiming to lift its game versus intolerant Australia

    football UEL, UEFa Europa League 2022-23: Fear of what? Xavi relishing Barcelona opportunity to emerge victorious vs Manchester United at Old Trafford-ayh

    UEL: 'Fear of what?' Xavi relishing Barcelona's opportunity to emerge victorious vs Man United at Old Trafford

    pro-wrestling They push who they want the crowd to be behind - Nikki Bella hits out at WWE and its talent policy-ayh

    'They push who they want the crowd to be behind' - Nikki Bella hits out at WWE and its talent policy

    IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23: Ashton Agar released from Test squad; to play domestic cricket for Western Australia-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Ashton Agar released from Test squad; to play domestic cricket for Western Australia

    Recent Stories

    Our cadres suffered a lot God blessing is with us EPS after SC upholds Madras HC verdict gcw

    'Our cadres suffered a lot, God's blessing is with us...' EPS after SC upholds Madras HC verdict

    Is Rani Mukerji's Mrs. Chatterjee Vs. Norway a real story? Know the actual people story RBA

    Is Rani Mukerji's Mrs. Chatterjee Vs. Norway a real story? Learn about the real people

    Ranbir Kapoor in Sourav Ganguly biopic: Here are 5 Bollywood actors who portrayed Indian cricketers-ayh

    Ranbir Kapoor in Sourav Ganguly biopic: Here are 5 Bollywood actors who portrayed Indian cricketers

    Did you know a woman dies every 2 minutes due to pregnancy or childbirth UN report reveals gcw

    Did you know a woman dies every 2 minutes due to pregnancy or childbirth?

    IIT JAM 2023: Answer key, question papers released; know steps to check, result update - adt

    IIT JAM 2023: Answer key, question papers released; know steps to check, result update

    Recent Videos

    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon
    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon