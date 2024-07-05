'Scary-looking' robot deployed by Japan Railways for maintenance work, can lift objects up to 40 kgs (WATCH)

Japan Railways introduces a humanoid robot for maintenance tasks, equipped with capabilities like painting and gardening. Standing 12 meters tall on a rail-driving truck, it handles tasks with precision using adaptable arms. Aimed at addressing labour shortages and enhancing safety, this innovation highlights Japan's leadership in robotics and sets a global precedent for infrastructure maintenance automation.

Japan Railways has introduced a striking new addition to its workforce: a humanoid robot designed for maintenance tasks. Despite its intimidating appearance, reminiscent of sci-fi villains from the 1980s, this robot is specifically programmed for painting and gardening duties.

At a recent press conference, Kazuaki Hasegawa, the company's president, expressed optimism about the future role of machines in infrastructure maintenance. "In the future, we hope to use machines for all kinds of infrastructure maintenance operations," he stated.



The robot, mounted on a rail-driving truck, stands tall with a vertical reach of 12 meters (40ft) and possesses the capability to lift objects weighing up to 40kg (88lb). Its adaptable arms can be equipped with various tools, enabling it to paint with precision or handle tasks such as tree pruning with efficiency. Controlled remotely from the truck's cockpit, the operator utilizes cameras for a clear view of the robot's surroundings, guiding its movements and actions, reported TOI.

Initially, the robot will focus on essential tasks like pruning tree branches along rail lines and painting the metal frames supporting cables above trains. This initiative is expected to address labour shortages in Japan, particularly in the context of an ageing population. Additionally, it aims to enhance safety by reducing accidents like falls from heights and exposure to electrical hazards.



The introduction of this advanced technology marks a significant step forward for Japan Railways, showcasing their commitment to innovation in maintaining critical infrastructure while adapting to demographic challenges. As the robot begins its operational duties, it signifies a blend of technological prowess and practical solutions for contemporary workforce demands.

This innovative approach not only underscores Japan's leadership in robotics but also sets a precedent for future applications of automation in infrastructure maintenance worldwide. With ongoing advancements in robotic capabilities, Japan Railways looks forward to continued improvements in efficiency and safety across its network.

