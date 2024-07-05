Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Scary-looking' robot deployed by Japan Railways for maintenance work, can lift objects up to 40 kgs (WATCH)

    Japan Railways introduces a humanoid robot for maintenance tasks, equipped with capabilities like painting and gardening. Standing 12 meters tall on a rail-driving truck, it handles tasks with precision using adaptable arms. Aimed at addressing labour shortages and enhancing safety, this innovation highlights Japan's leadership in robotics and sets a global precedent for infrastructure maintenance automation.

    Scary looking robot deployed by Japan Railways for maintenance work can lift objects up to forty kgs WATCH vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 5, 2024, 5:55 PM IST

    Japan Railways has introduced a striking new addition to its workforce: a humanoid robot designed for maintenance tasks. Despite its intimidating appearance, reminiscent of sci-fi villains from the 1980s, this robot is specifically programmed for painting and gardening duties.

    At a recent press conference, Kazuaki Hasegawa, the company's president, expressed optimism about the future role of machines in infrastructure maintenance. "In the future, we hope to use machines for all kinds of infrastructure maintenance operations," he stated.

    World's first head transplant system: US-based startup's spine-chilling, graphic video shocks Internet (WATCH)

    The robot, mounted on a rail-driving truck, stands tall with a vertical reach of 12 meters (40ft) and possesses the capability to lift objects weighing up to 40kg (88lb). Its adaptable arms can be equipped with various tools, enabling it to paint with precision or handle tasks such as tree pruning with efficiency. Controlled remotely from the truck's cockpit, the operator utilizes cameras for a clear view of the robot's surroundings, guiding its movements and actions, reported TOI.

    Initially, the robot will focus on essential tasks like pruning tree branches along rail lines and painting the metal frames supporting cables above trains. This initiative is expected to address labour shortages in Japan, particularly in the context of an ageing population. Additionally, it aims to enhance safety by reducing accidents like falls from heights and exposure to electrical hazards.

    Mohammad, Saudi Arabia's first male humanoid robot, debuts at DeepFest (WATCH)

    The introduction of this advanced technology marks a significant step forward for Japan Railways, showcasing their commitment to innovation in maintaining critical infrastructure while adapting to demographic challenges. As the robot begins its operational duties, it signifies a blend of technological prowess and practical solutions for contemporary workforce demands.

    This innovative approach not only underscores Japan's leadership in robotics but also sets a precedent for future applications of automation in infrastructure maintenance worldwide. With ongoing advancements in robotic capabilities, Japan Railways looks forward to continued improvements in efficiency and safety across its network.

    Last Updated Jul 5, 2024, 5:55 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Airtel refutes alleged data breach of 37.5 crore Indians, labels claims as 'attempt to tarnish reputation' snt

    Airtel refutes alleged data breach of 37.5 crore Indians, labels claims as 'attempt to tarnish reputation'

    Nothing CMF Phone 1 to launch in India on July 8; Here's everything we know so far gcw

    Nothing CMF Phone 1 to launch in India on July 8; Here's everything we know so far

    Tux beer and the US flag: Mark Zuckerberg celebrates 4th of July in a unique style, video goes viral (WATCH) gcw

    Tux, beer, and the US flag: Mark Zuckerberg celebrates 4th of July in a unique style, video goes viral (WATCH)

    Good news for WhatsApp users as you will soon be able to create AI Avatar in chats know how it works gcw

    Good news for WhatsApp users as you will soon be able to create AI Avatar in chats

    Twitter rival Bengaluru based Koo app shuts down operation know why vkp

    Here's why Twitter's rival, Bengaluru-based 'Koo' app shuts down operations

    Recent Stories

    Anant Radhika Dandiya night: Sloka, Akash Ambani look graceful ATG

    Anant, Radhika Dandiya night: Sloka, Akash Ambani look graceful

    Spoiler Alert! Mirzapur 3 ending explained: Know who will survive and who will be the king of Mirzapur? RBA

    Spoiler Alert! Mirzapur 3 ending explained: Know who will survive and who will be the king of Mirzapur?

    Anant Radhika Wedding: Nita Ambani stuns in Pink 'Sabyasachi' saree ATG

    Anant, Radhika Wedding: Nita Ambani stuns in Pink 'Sabyasachi' saree

    Nikki Tamboli drops pictures in HOT black tube-top, netizens call her 'SEXIEST' RKK

    Nikki Tamboli drops pictures in HOT black tube-top, netizens call her 'SEXIEST'

    Rath Yatra 2024: Know date, auspicious time and complete schedule of the festival RKK

    Rath Yatra 2024: Know date, auspicious time and complete schedule of the festival

    Recent Videos

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Maharashtra Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH) AJR

    Maharashtra: Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon