Entertainment
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to tie the knot on July 12. The wedding ceremony will be held at the Jio World Convention Centre in the Bandra-Kurla Complex.
Did her schooling at Cathedral and John Connon School from 1999 to 2006, Ecole Mondiale World School from 2006 to 2009, and B.D. Somani International School from 2009 to 2013.
According to her LinkedIn profile, she holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science from New York University (NYU) in New York, USA.
During her time at NYU, she interned at various businesses, including as strategy consultant intern at Cedar Consultants, before working at luxury real estate company Isprava.
Radhika Merchant is on Encore Healthcare’s Board of Directors along with her sister Anjali Merchant.
Her father Viren Merchant is the founder and CEO of EHPL while her mother Shaila Merchant serves as the Managing Director.
Merchant is also a trained classical dancer and spent eight years learning Bharatanatyam at Shree Nibha Arts dance academy in Mumbai, completing formal training in 2022.
According to media reports, Radhika Merchant’s net worth is between Rs 8 crore to Rs 10 crore. Most of her income is derived from her family business, Encore Healthcare.
She lives a luxurious life and owns a number of super-expensive things including designer bags, shoes and clothes.
In 2019, she was seen carrying a Judith Leiber clutch which is priced at US$4,195 (Rs 3 lakh approx). Covered in crystals, ir has a leather-lined interior and is made in Italy.
She is also seen wearing designer and unique outfits as well.