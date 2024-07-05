PM Modi asks athletes to share observations on Paris Olympics, says inputs will aid 2036 bid | TOP QUOTES

Confident in India's bid to host the 2036 Olympics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has encouraged athletes heading to this month's Paris Games to share their feedback on the arrangements in the French capital.

"We are hoping to host the Olympics in 2036, it will help in creating a sporting atmosphere. Work is in progress to prepare infrastructure for it," he stated in the interaction, attended by the national men's hockey team, the shooting contingent, boxers, and track-and-field stars like Neeraj Chopra.

The full video of the interaction was shared by the Prime Minister's Office on Friday.

"I won't ask you to do anything in the middle of your events but when you are free, I would urge you to observe the arrangements. Your inputs will help our bid for 2036. We will have an understanding on how to make sure that we are better-prepared," he added.

India has expressed its strong interest in hosting the Games, receiving backing from International Olympic Committee (IOC) chief Thomas Bach. However, securing the hosting rights won't be easy, with formidable contenders like Qatar and Saudi Arabia also likely to vie for the opportunity.

A decision on the host for the 2036 Games is anticipated after next year's IOC elections, where a new President is set to be elected.

During the interaction, ace badminton player and two-time Olympic medalist, PV Sindhu said, "I am going to represent India for the third time in the Olympics. I won a Silver medal in 2016 and in 2020, I won a Bronze medal. I hope to change the colour of the medal this year, I am hoping for another medal this year."

Meanwhile, PM Modi had a light-hearted conversation with javelin star Neeraj Chopra. PM Modi humorously remarked, "Tera churma abhi tak aaya nahi," referencing a popular dish from Haryana that Neeraj had promised to bring. With a smile, Chopra assured the Prime Minister that he would bring homemade churma this time, unlike the store-bought version he had previously brought to Delhi. PM Modi expressed his anticipation to taste the dish prepared by Chopra's mother.

Top quotes from PM Modi's interaction with Paris-bound athletes:

"You are in the mood to go (for Olympics) and win and I am in the mood to welcome you when you return after winning."

"I try to keep meeting the stars of our country associated with the sports world, keep learning new things and keep understanding their efforts and as a government, if there is some change in the system, some efforts need to be increased, then I keep working in this direction. I try to have direct interaction with everyone."

"We are going to play, we are going for our best performance. Olympics is also a very big field for learning. There are many opportunities to learn for the one who works with a learning attitude."

"There is no dearth of opportunities for those who want to live in complaint. People from countries like ours go there, they face many difficulties and inconveniences, but in their hearts, they have their country and their tricolour flag. I am sure that this time too you will bring glory to India in the sports field."

"This time also we have tried to do something new for the convenience of the players. We have tried to activate the Indian community there a bit so that they connect more with our players."

"I wish you all the best from my side and I will wait for you people. I will try that when the program is held at Red Fort on 15th August, you people should also be present there."

The upcoming Games, scheduled from July 26 to August 11, present an opportunity for India to surpass its best-ever tally of seven medals, which includes Neeraj Chopra's historic javelin throw gold at the Tokyo Games.

Over 100 Indian athletes have qualified for the event, including a record 21 shooters who are determined to end the medal drought of the last two editions.

