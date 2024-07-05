Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Our work is urgent, we will begin it today': Keir Starmer in first speech as Britain PM (WATCH)

    The opposition Labour Party won the UK general election by a landslide, securing 412 of the 650 seats. Labour leader Keir Starmer, who is poised to be the next Prime Minister, declared "change begins now".

    Our work is urgent, we will begin it today': Keir Starmer in first speech as Britain PM (WATCH) gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 5, 2024, 6:06 PM IST

    Keir Starmer is the next British Prime Minister after his Labour Party secured a landslide victory in the UK general election, ending the 14-year reign of the Conservative Party led by Rishi Sunak. He promised that his Labour government will work from day one on national renewal, in his first speech as UK prime minister from Downing Street. Addressing the nation, he said, “Whether you voted Labour or not, in fact, especially if you did not I say to you directly. My government will serve you. Politics can be a force for good. We will show that."

    Also Read | PM Modi thanks Rishi Sunak for deepening India-UK ties, congratulates new PM-elect Keir Starmer

    “Four nations standing together again. Facing down, as we have so often in our past, the challenges of an insecure world. Committed to a calm and patient rebuilding. So with respect, and humility I invite you all to join this government of service, in the mission of national renewal. Our work is urgent and we begin it today. Thank you very much,” Starmer said.

    “The king received in audience the right honourable Sir Keir Starmer MP today and requested him to form a new administration,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

    Keir Starmer, the 61-year-old leader of the Labour Party, is the third prime minister in two years after Charles tasked him with forming a new government during a meeting at Buckingham Palace. 

     

    Last Updated Jul 5, 2024, 6:06 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Scary looking robot deployed by Japan Railways for maintenance work can lift objects up to forty kgs WATCH vkp

    'Scary-looking' robot deployed by Japan Railways for maintenance work, can lift objects up to 40 kgs (WATCH)

    Non Western and not Anti Western India delicate tango at SCO summit

    ‘Non-Western’ and not ‘Anti-Western’: India’s Delicate Tango at SCO Summit

    UK Election 2024: Rishi Sunak resigns as Tory leader after Labour's landslide win, takes full responsibility for loss gcw

    UK Election 2024: Rishi Sunak resigns as Tory leader after Labour's win, takes full responsibility for loss

    PM Modi thanks Rishi Sunak for deepening India-UK ties, congratulates new PM-elect Keir Starmer vkp

    PM Modi thanks Rishi Sunak for deepening India-UK ties, congratulates new PM-elect Keir Starmer

    Joe Biden tells Democratic governors he needs more sleep, no events after 8 pm: Report gcw

    Joe Biden tells Democratic governors he needs more sleep, no events after 8 pm: Report

    Recent Stories

    Scary looking robot deployed by Japan Railways for maintenance work can lift objects up to forty kgs WATCH vkp

    'Scary-looking' robot deployed by Japan Railways for maintenance work, can lift objects up to 40 kgs (WATCH)

    Anant Radhika Dandiya night: Sloka, Akash Ambani look graceful ATG

    Anant, Radhika Dandiya night: Sloka, Akash Ambani look graceful

    Spoiler Alert! Mirzapur 3 ending explained: Know who will survive and who will be the king of Mirzapur? RBA

    Spoiler Alert! Mirzapur 3 ending explained: Know who will survive and who will be the king of Mirzapur?

    Anant Radhika Wedding: Nita Ambani stuns in Pink 'Sabyasachi' saree ATG

    Anant, Radhika Wedding: Nita Ambani stuns in Pink 'Sabyasachi' saree

    Nikki Tamboli drops pictures in HOT black tube-top, netizens call her 'SEXIEST' RKK

    Nikki Tamboli drops pictures in HOT black tube-top, netizens call her 'SEXIEST'

    Recent Videos

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Maharashtra Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH) AJR

    Maharashtra: Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon