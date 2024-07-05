'Our work is urgent, we will begin it today': Keir Starmer in first speech as Britain PM (WATCH)

The opposition Labour Party won the UK general election by a landslide, securing 412 of the 650 seats. Labour leader Keir Starmer, who is poised to be the next Prime Minister, declared "change begins now".

Keir Starmer is the next British Prime Minister after his Labour Party secured a landslide victory in the UK general election, ending the 14-year reign of the Conservative Party led by Rishi Sunak. He promised that his Labour government will work from day one on national renewal, in his first speech as UK prime minister from Downing Street. Addressing the nation, he said, “Whether you voted Labour or not, in fact, especially if you did not I say to you directly. My government will serve you. Politics can be a force for good. We will show that."

Also Read | PM Modi thanks Rishi Sunak for deepening India-UK ties, congratulates new PM-elect Keir Starmer

“Four nations standing together again. Facing down, as we have so often in our past, the challenges of an insecure world. Committed to a calm and patient rebuilding. So with respect, and humility I invite you all to join this government of service, in the mission of national renewal. Our work is urgent and we begin it today. Thank you very much,” Starmer said.

“The king received in audience the right honourable Sir Keir Starmer MP today and requested him to form a new administration,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

Keir Starmer, the 61-year-old leader of the Labour Party, is the third prime minister in two years after Charles tasked him with forming a new government during a meeting at Buckingham Palace.

Latest Videos