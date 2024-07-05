When India celebrated T20 WC champions: Rohit Sharma reflects on 'mad' victory parade in Mumbai (WATCH)

Rohit Sharma, visibly moved by the reception at the T20 World Cup champions' victory parade in his home city Mumbai, described the experience as "mad" yet profoundly gratifying.

In a jubilant celebration fitting for champions, India's T20 World Cup-winning cricketers were welcomed home with exuberance and fanfare on Thursday. Led by captain Rohit Sharma, the team's arrival in Delhi marked the beginning of a day-long extravaganza culminating in Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium after a glorious victory parade from Marine Drive.

After enduring a grueling 16-hour flight, hampered by adverse weather conditions delaying their return, the team touched down to a hero's welcome at Indira Gandhi International Airport. Despite their weariness, they were met by a sea of fans waving the national tricolour and chanting their names. After meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the team made their way to Mumbai for a historic victory parade and felicitation at the Wankhede Stadium.

Amidst a steady monsoon drizzle, which only heightened the drama, crowds lined the thoroughfares to catch a glimpse of their sporting heroes. Fans expressed unbridled joy and pride, echoing sentiments that this triumph was long overdue since India's last World Cup victory in 2011.

Rohit Sharma, visibly moved by the reception at the victory parade in his home city Mumbai, described the experience as "mad" yet profoundly gratifying, particularly poignant as this victory held personal significance for him as captain.

"2007 was a different feeling. We started off in the afternoon and this (victory parade) is in the evening. I cannot forget 2007 as it was my first World Cup. This is little more special because I was leading the team. So, it's a very proud moment for me. This is going to be mad. You can make out the excitement. It show how much it means not just to us, but also to the entire nation. It means a lot. I am very happy that we could achieve something like this for them as well," he said in a video shared by BCCI on X on Friday.

The festivities peaked at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, packed to capacity with passionate supporters. Here, amidst jubilant dancing, ceremonial cake-cutting, and emotionally charged speeches, the players expressed heartfelt gratitude to the nation.

The celebration not only recognized the team's sporting triumph but also reaffirmed the deep bond between Indian cricket and its passionate supporters. As the festivities wound down, the players retreated to reflect on their historic achievement, leaving behind memories that will resonate for years to come in the hearts of millions of cricket enthusiasts across the country.

