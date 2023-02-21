Revealed: How Ronaldo has inspired Al-Nassr squad to follow stricter diet and intense training schedule

Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo is known for his dedication towards his fitness and training goals. Al-Nassr's nutritionist Jose Blesa has revealed how the Portuguese talisman's presence has influenced the squad.

Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the fittest athletes worldwide. The Portuguese talisman's dedication to his diet, workouts and training schedule has inspired millions worldwide. Now, the 38-year-old legend is making waves in the Al-Nassr dressing room with his fitness routines. According to the club's nutritionist Jose Blesa, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's presence has motivated his teammates to follow a 'stricter diet' and 'train more intensely'.

Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Chelsea legend Joe Cole chooses his true G.O.A.T.

After being released by Manchester United in November last year, Ronaldo moved to Saudi Arabia after joining Al-Nassr for 175 million pounds annually until 2025. At 38, the Portuguese superstar still focuses on eating healthy and working hard to ensure excellent fitness levels. He has inspired his new teammates and has had a massive impact on the Saudi Arabian club's squad.

Speaking to the Spanish outlet Ideal, Blesa recently noted, "He (Ronaldo) is the best footballer in history or one of the two best. I was uncertain, like everyone else, about what it was going to be like to work with him and if the club was going to change a lot, but I haven't found a more professional footballer than him."

"Every conversation with him is a learning curve. We met and talked about his diet, about how he understands the importance of this and rest for performance. He wears two rest meters: the ring and the bracelet. He is the first to arrive at training and the last to leave. Dealing with him is wonderful," Al-Nassr's nutritionist added.

Blesa continued, "Cristiano (Ronaldo) helps me a lot, because we can no longer teach him anything, but he creates a school around him. The rest of the players do what he does because everything he does is wonderful to improve his performance. Since he has been here, all the players have trained more intensely and followed a stricter diet. I have not seen a club like this in which the players improve practically 90% in their body composition every time I see them: they have less fat, more muscle and they do all the exercises at their fingertips. It is a luxury to work there."

Ronaldo scored five goals and provided two assists in his five appearances for Al-Nassr. The Portuguese legend will next be seen in action against Damac in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday at 9:00 PM IST. Indian football fans can watch the game LIVE on SonyLIV app.

Also read: How is Ronaldo's Man United exit linked to Rashford's stellar form? Garth Crooks explains