Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Revealed: How Ronaldo has inspired Al-Nassr squad to follow stricter diet and intense training schedule

    Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo is known for his dedication towards his fitness and training goals. Al-Nassr's nutritionist Jose Blesa has revealed how the Portuguese talisman's presence has influenced the squad.

    football Revealed How Cristiano Ronaldo has inspired Al-Nassr squad to follow stricter diet and intense training schedule snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Feb 21, 2023, 3:45 PM IST

    Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the fittest athletes worldwide. The Portuguese talisman's dedication to his diet, workouts and training schedule has inspired millions worldwide. Now, the 38-year-old legend is making waves in the Al-Nassr dressing room with his fitness routines. According to the club's nutritionist Jose Blesa, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's presence has motivated his teammates to follow a 'stricter diet' and 'train more intensely'.

    Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Chelsea legend Joe Cole chooses his true G.O.A.T.

    After being released by Manchester United in November last year, Ronaldo moved to Saudi Arabia after joining Al-Nassr for 175 million pounds annually until 2025. At 38, the Portuguese superstar still focuses on eating healthy and working hard to ensure excellent fitness levels. He has inspired his new teammates and has had a massive impact on the Saudi Arabian club's squad.

    Speaking to the Spanish outlet Ideal, Blesa recently noted, "He (Ronaldo) is the best footballer in history or one of the two best. I was uncertain, like everyone else, about what it was going to be like to work with him and if the club was going to change a lot, but I haven't found a more professional footballer than him."

    "Every conversation with him is a learning curve. We met and talked about his diet, about how he understands the importance of this and rest for performance. He wears two rest meters: the ring and the bracelet. He is the first to arrive at training and the last to leave. Dealing with him is wonderful," Al-Nassr's nutritionist added.

    Blesa continued, "Cristiano (Ronaldo) helps me a lot, because we can no longer teach him anything, but he creates a school around him. The rest of the players do what he does because everything he does is wonderful to improve his performance. Since he has been here, all the players have trained more intensely and followed a stricter diet. I have not seen a club like this in which the players improve practically 90% in their body composition every time I see them: they have less fat, more muscle and they do all the exercises at their fingertips. It is a luxury to work there."

    Ronaldo scored five goals and provided two assists in his five appearances for Al-Nassr. The Portuguese legend will next be seen in action against Damac in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday at 9:00 PM IST. Indian football fans can watch the game LIVE on SonyLIV app.

    Also read: How is Ronaldo's Man United exit linked to Rashford's stellar form? Garth Crooks explains

    Last Updated Feb 21, 2023, 3:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Messi or Mbappe? Nadal reveals which PSG star deserves 2023 Laureus World Sportsman of the Year award snt

    Messi or Mbappe? Nadal reveals which PSG star deserves 2023 Laureus World Sportsman of the Year award

    tennis What made me that aggressive and that mindset was not having a fear of losing - Sania Mirza-ayh

    'What made me that aggressive and that mindset was not having a fear of losing' - Sania Mirza

    football Will Lionel Messi play in World Cup 2026? Argentina manager Scaloni gives ultimate response snt

    Will Lionel Messi play in World Cup 2026? Argentina manager Scaloni reveals

    pro-wrestling WWE: I have always been Vince McMahon's girl - Madusa (aka Alundra Blayze)-ayh

    WWE: 'I've always been Vince McMahon's girl' - Madusa (aka Alundra Blayze)

    tennis Each individual should have the freedom to be different - Sania Mirza-ayh

    'Each individual should have the freedom to be different' - Sania Mirza

    Recent Stories

    Is Rajinikanth in Rishab Shetty's Kantara 2? Here's what we know RBA

    Is Rajinikanth in Rishab Shetty's Kantara 2? Here's what we know

    The Brave Warriors of Coorg: A Salute to the Kodavas

    The Brave Warriors of Coorg: A Salute to the Kodavas

    Did you know Apple first generation iPhone sold for over Rs 50 lakh at auction gcw

    Did you know Apple's first-generation iPhone sold for over Rs 50 lakh at auction?

    football Messi or Mbappe? Nadal reveals which PSG star deserves 2023 Laureus World Sportsman of the Year award snt

    Messi or Mbappe? Nadal reveals which PSG star deserves 2023 Laureus World Sportsman of the Year award

    Shah Rukh Khan posted video of DU Professors dancing to Jhoome Jo, fans hail, 'Pathaan craze taking over' vma

    Shah Rukh Khan posted video of DU Professors dancing to Jhoome Jo, fans hail, 'Pathaan craze taking over'

    Recent Videos

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon
    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023 The ePlane Company Indian startup from IIT Madras aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Aero India 2023: Indian startup aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Video Icon