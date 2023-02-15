Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Chelsea legend Joe Cole chooses his true G.O.A.T.

    Former Chelsea great Joe Cole has chosen his favourite between Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo and PSG star Lionel Messi, adding his two cents to one of football's greatest debates.

    football Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Chelsea legend Joe Cole chooses his true G.O.A.T. snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Feb 15, 2023, 4:21 PM IST

    It is one of football's most significant debates of all time. Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi - who is the better striker remains a question that continues to grip fans worldwide. While Al-Nassr's new hero is settling into his new life in Saudi Arabia, the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star will be hoping to lead the team's Champions League campaign after lifting the World Cup 2022 with Argentina.

    While supporters continue to spar over this age-old debate, Chelsea legend Joe Cole has offered his opinion on who, according to him, is the greatest of all time, i.e. G.O.A.T.

    Also read: PSG's Mbappe sparks conspiracy theories with 'weird' Instagram post; Man United's Rashford adds fuel to fire

    Cole claimed that Messi had eclipsed not just Cristiano Ronaldo but Argentinean legend Diego Maradona as the greatest player in history. By winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the former England international argued that Messi had put the controversy between the Portuguese talisman and the Argentine legend to rest.

    "There's always a debate. What he (Messi) has put to bed is the debate about this generation because he's won it all," Cole told BT Sport.

    He continued by referring to Messi's accomplishments at the FIFA World Cup at the end of the previous year. The attacker won the prestigious trophy and the Golden Ball award after impressing with seven goals and three assists in seven games.

    "Earlier on in the tournament, he (Messi) was struggling, and there were question marks. But he carried them. I've never seen a player like him - I think he's the greatest player of all time; only Pele has a case against him. I think he stands next to him - not Ronaldo or Maradona, above them," Cole added.

    Following his World Cup 2022 victory in Qatar, Argentina's Messi was dubbed by most enthusiasts as the greatest player in history and the one who 'completed football'. The 35-year-old has also found his form for his club PSG in his second year in Paris, scoring 14 goals across all competitions. Fans will hope the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner sees the French giants through to their maiden Champions League win.

    Also read: Revealed: Barcelona boss Xavi's 'antidote' to in-form Rashford in Europa League clash against Man United

    Meanwhile, Ronaldo has been finding his form back after joining Al-Nassr following his departure from Manchester United last November in the wake of an explosive interview with Piers Morgan. The 38-year-old legend, who had a disastrous World Cup 2022 campaign, will be hoping to stamp his authority on Saudi Arabian soil. After scoring four goals in Al-Nassr's clash against Al-Wehda, the Portuguese icon will be geared up to continue his form when his team faces Al-Taawoun on February 17.

    Last Updated Feb 15, 2023, 4:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Revealed: Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez 'antidote' to in-form Rashford in Europa League clash against Man United snt

    Revealed: Barcelona boss Xavi's 'antidote' to in-form Rashford in Europa League clash against Man United

    Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic wedding: Here is how the couple celebrated their renewed vows exchange (WATCH)-ayh

    Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic wedding: Here's how the couple celebrated their renewed vows exchange (WATCH)

    football UCL UEFA Champions League 2022-23: I know the difficulty to play in San Siro atmosphere - Antonio Conte after Tottenham Hotspur loss to AC Milan-ayh

    UCL 2022-23: 'I know the difficulty to play in San Siro's atmosphere' - Conte after Tottenham's loss to Milan

    football PSG Kylian Mbappe sparks conspiracy theories with weird Instagram post Man United Marcus Rashford adds fuel to fire snt

    PSG's Mbappe sparks conspiracy theories with 'weird' Instagram post; Man United's Rashford adds fuel to fire

    WPL Womens Premier League 2023: Social media trolls Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB after tennis star Sania Mirza roped in as mentor-ayh

    WPL 2023: Social media trolls Royal Challengers Bangalore after Sania Mirza roped in as mentor

    Recent Stories

    Rakhi Sawant vs Adil Khan Durrani: Actress' desire to fight her own case wins hearts vma

    Rakhi Sawant vs Adil Khan Durrani: Actress' desire to fight her own case wins hearts

    5 things to keep in mind before purchasing Moto E13 gcw

    5 things to keep in mind before purchasing Moto E13

    Union Minister Ramdas Athawale seeks detailed probe into IIT Bombay student suicide, caste bias charge - adt

    Union Minister Ramdas Athawale seeks detailed probe into IIT Bombay student suicide, caste bias charge

    Rishab Shetty wins the coveted Dadasaheb Phalke award for Kantara, read more details

    Rishab Shetty wins the coveted Dadasaheb Phalke award for Kantara, read more details

    pro-wrestling WWE: Has FTR Dax Harwood accidentally teased a possible The Revival return?-ayh

    WWE: Has AEW's FTR's Dax Harwood accidentally teased a possible 'The Revival' return?

    Recent Videos

    Aero India 2023: Garuda Aerospace CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash speaks to Asianet News

    Aero India 2023: 'The Game of Drones has begun...'

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Video Icon
    World Radio Day: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art honouring PM Modi's Mann ki Baat AJR

    World Radio Day: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art honouring PM Modi's Mann ki Baat

    Video Icon
    Watch Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Video Icon
    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon