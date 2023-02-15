Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Chelsea legend Joe Cole chooses his true G.O.A.T.

Former Chelsea great Joe Cole has chosen his favourite between Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo and PSG star Lionel Messi, adding his two cents to one of football's greatest debates.

It is one of football's most significant debates of all time. Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi - who is the better striker remains a question that continues to grip fans worldwide. While Al-Nassr's new hero is settling into his new life in Saudi Arabia, the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star will be hoping to lead the team's Champions League campaign after lifting the World Cup 2022 with Argentina.

While supporters continue to spar over this age-old debate, Chelsea legend Joe Cole has offered his opinion on who, according to him, is the greatest of all time, i.e. G.O.A.T.

Also read: PSG's Mbappe sparks conspiracy theories with 'weird' Instagram post; Man United's Rashford adds fuel to fire

Cole claimed that Messi had eclipsed not just Cristiano Ronaldo but Argentinean legend Diego Maradona as the greatest player in history. By winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the former England international argued that Messi had put the controversy between the Portuguese talisman and the Argentine legend to rest.

"There's always a debate. What he (Messi) has put to bed is the debate about this generation because he's won it all," Cole told BT Sport.

He continued by referring to Messi's accomplishments at the FIFA World Cup at the end of the previous year. The attacker won the prestigious trophy and the Golden Ball award after impressing with seven goals and three assists in seven games.

"Earlier on in the tournament, he (Messi) was struggling, and there were question marks. But he carried them. I've never seen a player like him - I think he's the greatest player of all time; only Pele has a case against him. I think he stands next to him - not Ronaldo or Maradona, above them," Cole added.

Following his World Cup 2022 victory in Qatar, Argentina's Messi was dubbed by most enthusiasts as the greatest player in history and the one who 'completed football'. The 35-year-old has also found his form for his club PSG in his second year in Paris, scoring 14 goals across all competitions. Fans will hope the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner sees the French giants through to their maiden Champions League win.

Also read: Revealed: Barcelona boss Xavi's 'antidote' to in-form Rashford in Europa League clash against Man United

Meanwhile, Ronaldo has been finding his form back after joining Al-Nassr following his departure from Manchester United last November in the wake of an explosive interview with Piers Morgan. The 38-year-old legend, who had a disastrous World Cup 2022 campaign, will be hoping to stamp his authority on Saudi Arabian soil. After scoring four goals in Al-Nassr's clash against Al-Wehda, the Portuguese icon will be geared up to continue his form when his team faces Al-Taawoun on February 17.