Akash, Radhika Wedding: Nita Ambani stuns at Garba night [PHOTOS]

Nita Ambani prepares for son Anant Ambani's wedding. Her recent attire at a vibrant garba-dandiya night has captivated social media, showcasing elegance and tradition

Nita Ambani is overjoyed as her youngest son, Anant Ambani, prepares to tie the knot in just a week. The wedding celebrations are in full swing, showcasing the Ambanis' strong bond

Kokilaben Ambani recently hosted a lively garba-dandiya night for the soon-to-be-married couple, Anant and Radhika, which has captivated social media

Nita Ambani dazzled in a Manish Malhotra ivory lehenga adorned with intricate zardosi embroidery and a custom-made kundan-work blouse, epitomizing elegance and tradition

Her ensemble was complemented by a Banarasi tissue dupatta and exquisite hand-embroidered zari borders, draped gracefully in a saree style

Nita Ambani accessorized with a stunning three-layered diamond and emerald necklace, oversized emerald earrings, and diamond bangles, exuding timeless grace

Her makeup featured a soft, dewy finish with sparkling eyeshadow and pink gloss, while her hair was elegantly styled in a low bun adorned with flowers

From Shloka Ambani to bride Radhika Merchant, the Ambani women showcased their traditional charm, setting style goals for the event

The Ambani family's celebration highlights their close-knit ties and cultural richness, making waves across social media with their radiant festive spirit

