'Tera churma abhi tak aaya nahi': PM Modi to javelin star Neeraj Chopra in light-hearted interaction (WATCH)

In a heartwarming exchange ahead of the Paris Olympics 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India's star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra shared a delightful conversation that highlighted their camaraderie and mutual respect. The interaction was marked by a playful remark from PM Modi, who teased Chopra about a long-awaited treat.

During the conversation, PM Modi humorously mentioned, "Tera churma abhi tak aaya nahi," referring to a popular Haryana dish that Neeraj Chopra had promised to bring. Chopra responded with a smile, assuring the Prime Minister that he would bring homemade churma this time, unlike the store-bought version he had earlier brought to Delhi. PM Modi expressed his eagerness to taste the dish prepared by Chopra's mother.

The conversation was as follows:

Neeraj Chopra: Namaste sir

PM Modi: Namaste bhaiyya

Neeraj Chopra: Kaise ho sir

PM Modi: Main waise hi hu (laughs around). Tera churma abhi tak aaya nahi.

Neeraj Chopra: Churma leke aayenge is baar. Pichli baar Delhi main cheeni waala churma tha.

PM Modi: Bhai, mujhe tere ma ke haath ka churma khaana hai.

Neeraj Chopra: Pakka sir.

Amid the light-hearted banter, Neeraj Chopra provided an update on his training regimen. Currently in Germany, Chopra mentioned that he has been training intensely and has participated in fewer competitions this year due to an injury. He assured the Prime Minister that he is recovering well and recently performed successfully in Finland.

"We are in Germany and training real hard. I participated in less competitions this time due to injury. I am better now. I played Finland a few days ago and faired well. We have one month left for Olympics and we're training hard. I am trying hard to be fit for Paris and give my 100% for the country," the javelin star said.

As the conversation shifted to the upcoming Olympics, Chopra shared his dedication and determination to perform at his best in Paris. He emphasized the importance of self-belief and fearless performance, recounting his gold medal win at the Tokyo Olympics. Chopra urged all athletes to dive deep within themselves to discover the key to Olympic success and to not be intimidated by competitors from other countries.

"Olympics comes once in 4 years and I want to tell all athletes that deep dive into yourself and figure out what is that thing that can bring success at the Olympics. Tokyo was my first Olympics and I bagged gold for the country. The reason for that was I had no fear in my heart. I performed fearlessly and had the belief that my training has been good. I want to tell all the athletes not to fear or be scared of anything because they are also humans. At times we feel Europeans are strong or Americans are strong. But if we identify ourselves and recognize our hard work and sacrifices of leaving our family behind then anything is possible," Neeraj added.

PM Modi concluded the conversation by wishing Neeraj Chopra all the best and advising him to stay injury-free. His words of encouragement and the friendly exchange highlighted the nation's support for its athletes as they prepare for the grand event in Paris.

