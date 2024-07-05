Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bihar govt suspends 15 engineers after 10 bridges collapse in quick succession

    The Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government has also ordered the reconstruction of the new bridges. The cost of the construction will be imposed on the contractors found guilty.  The 10th bridge that collapsed in the state was reported from Saran district on Thursday. It was also Saran district's third bridge to fall in a span of 24 hours.

     

    Bihar government suspends 15 engineers after 10 bridges collapse in quick succession gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 5, 2024, 6:46 PM IST

    The Bihar government has taken action after 10 bridges fell in less than two weeks, suspending 15 engineers for carelessness. 11 employees from the Water Resources Department and four employees from the Rural Works Department were suspended. Two engineers have also been questioned by the government for their explanations.

    Nine bridges and culverts in different districts of Bihar have fallen in the last few days, according to the state administration.  The decision was taken after the flying squads submitted their reports, pointing out that engineers were negligent and monitoring was ineffective as the main reasons behind the collapse of the bridges.

    "Out of these, six were very old, while three were under construction. An investigation by the departmental flying squad revealed that the concerned engineers did not take precautionary measures to ensure the safety of the bridges and culverts situated on this river, nor did they conduct proper technical supervision. Additionally, negligence was also observed at the level of the executing contractor," the government said.

    Another bridge collapsed in Bihar's Saran district on Thursday, the 10th such incident in the state in just over a fortnight. According to District Magistrate Aman Samir, Saran has seen three bridge collapses in the previous twenty-four hours. "A high-level probe has been ordered to determine the causes of these small bridge collapses in the district," he stated.

    The most recent occurrence happened a day after the state's chief minister, Nitish Kumar, ordered the departments in charge of rural works and road building to assess all of the state's ancient bridges and determine which ones needed to be repaired right away.

    The CM presided over a meeting on  July 3 to discuss the maintenance policies. He stated that the rural works department needed to quickly develop its plan, and that the road construction agency had already established its policy for maintaining bridges.

    Last Updated Jul 5, 2024, 6:46 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Non Western and not Anti Western India delicate tango at SCO summit

    ‘Non-Western’ and not ‘Anti-Western’: India’s Delicate Tango at SCO Summit

    SC to hear review petitions on same-sex marriage legalisation decision on July 10 snt

    BREAKING: SC to hear review petitions on same-sex marriage legalisation decision on July 10

    Medical exam question papers on sale on Telegram; Kerala cops probe anr

    Medical exam question papers on sale on Telegram; Kerala cops probe

    PM Modi thanks Rishi Sunak for deepening India-UK ties, congratulates new PM-elect Keir Starmer vkp

    PM Modi thanks Rishi Sunak for deepening India-UK ties, congratulates new PM-elect Keir Starmer

    Airtel refutes alleged data breach of 37.5 crore Indians, labels claims as 'attempt to tarnish reputation' snt

    Airtel refutes alleged data breach of 37.5 crore Indians, labels claims as 'attempt to tarnish reputation'

    Recent Stories

    Our work is urgent, we will begin it today': Keir Starmer in first speech as Britain PM (WATCH) gcw

    'Our work is urgent, we will begin it today': Keir Starmer in first speech as Britain PM (WATCH)

    Scary looking robot deployed by Japan Railways for maintenance work can lift objects up to forty kgs WATCH vkp

    'Scary-looking' robot deployed by Japan Railways for maintenance work, can lift objects up to 40 kgs (WATCH)

    Anant Radhika Dandiya night: Sloka, Akash Ambani look graceful ATG

    Anant, Radhika Dandiya night: Sloka, Akash Ambani look graceful

    Spoiler Alert! Mirzapur 3 ending explained: Know who will survive and who will be the king of Mirzapur? RBA

    Spoiler Alert! Mirzapur 3 ending explained: Know who will survive and who will be the king of Mirzapur?

    Anant Radhika Wedding: Nita Ambani stuns in Pink 'Sabyasachi' saree ATG

    Anant, Radhika Wedding: Nita Ambani stuns in Pink 'Sabyasachi' saree

    Recent Videos

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Maharashtra Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH) AJR

    Maharashtra: Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon