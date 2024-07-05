Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Euro 2024, Spain vs Germany preview: Stage set for thrilling 'final before final', will it be advantage hosts?

    In a showdown set to reverberate through footballing history, the MHPArena in Stuttgart stands ready to witness a clash of titans as Spain and Germany lock horns in the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 on Friday.

    football Euro 2024, Spain vs Germany preview: Stage set for thrilling 'final before final', will it be advantage hosts snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 5, 2024, 12:51 PM IST

    In a showdown set to reverberate through footballing history, the MHPArena in Stuttgart stands ready to witness a clash of titans as Spain and Germany lock horns in the quarter-finals of Euro 2024 on Friday. Both nations, with three European titles apiece, stand at the pinnacle of continental football, each eyeing a chance to add another prestigious trophy to their illustrious cabinets by July 15.

    Friday's encounter promises to be a "final before the final," marking the first knockout stage meeting between these football powerhouses since their memorable clash in the 2010 World Cup semi-finals, where Spain emerged triumphant with a narrow 1-0 victory courtesy of Carles Puyol's decisive header.

    Spain enters the quarter-finals buoyed by an impressive campaign thus far, navigating the group stage flawlessly and dispatching Georgia convincingly in the round of 16 with a resounding 4-1 win. Led by the dynamic duo of Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams, Luis de la Fuente's squad has seamlessly adapted their renowned possession-based style into a more dynamic approach, showcasing a blend of defensive solidity and attacking prowess that has left opponents struggling to cope.

    Meanwhile, Germany, under the stewardship of Julian Nagelsmann, has also shown resilience and tactical acumen, despite a minor hiccup with a draw against Austria in the group stages. They progressed past Denmark in the round of 16 with a 2-0 victory marred by VAR controversy and weather interruptions, highlighting their determination to overcome obstacles en route to European glory.

    Also read: Euro 2024, Portugal vs France: Will Ronaldo & Co. ruin Deschamps' quest for international football glory?

    The clash in Stuttgart promises to be a showcase of tactical nuance and individual brilliance, with Spain's defensive resilience tested against Germany's youthful exuberance and attacking flair. Spain's recent dominance in competitive fixtures against Germany, including a memorable 6-0 thrashing in the UEFA Nations League, underscores their psychological edge heading into this encounter.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by DFB-Team (@dfb_team)

    For Germany, the emergence of young talents like Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz has added a new dimension to their play, injecting vigor and creativity into Nagelsmann's plans. Musiala, in particular, has been a revelation with three goals in four appearances, embodying Germany's quest for a new golden era amidst expectations and aspirations to end a 28-year wait for European glory.

    As history and recent form converge on the hallowed grounds of MHPArena, fans can expect a fiercely contested battle where every pass, tackle, and moment of brilliance could tilt the scales. With both sides boasting formidable records and a hunger for victory, this quarter-final promises not just drama, but a narrative that could shape the destiny of Euro 2024. As the footballing world holds its breath, the stage is set for a spectacle that transcends sport—a clash that defines greatness and echoes through the annals of European football lore.

    Last Updated Jul 5, 2024, 12:51 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Euro 2024, Portugal vs France: Will Ronaldo & Co. ruin Deschamps' quest for international football glory? snt

    Euro 2024, Portugal vs France: Will Ronaldo & Co. ruin Deschamps' quest for international football glory?

    PM Modi asks athletes to share observations on Paris Olympics 2024 , says inputs will aid India's 2036 bid WATCH top quotes snt

    PM Modi asks athletes to share observations on Paris Olympics, says inputs will aid 2036 bid | TOP QUOTES

    Tera churma abhi tak aaya nahi PM Modi to javelin star Neeraj Chopra in light-hearted interaction (WATCH) snt

    'Tera churma abhi tak aaya nahi': PM Modi to javelin star Neeraj Chopra in light-hearted interaction (WATCH)

    T20 WC victory parade Champions won billion hearts but Mumbaikars lost scores of slippers WATCH viral videos vkp

    T20 WC victory parade: Champions won billion hearts, but Mumbaikars lost scores of slippers! WATCH viral video

    Unforgettable day for T20 WC champions: Vande Mataram, Rohit-Kohli dance, Pandya's redemption & more (WATCH) snt

    Unforgettable day for T20 WC champions: Vande Mataram, Rohit-Kohli dance, Pandya's redemption & more (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    football Euro 2024, Portugal vs France: Will Ronaldo & Co. ruin Deschamps' quest for international football glory? snt

    Euro 2024, Portugal vs France: Will Ronaldo & Co. ruin Deschamps' quest for international football glory?

    Tux beer and the US flag: Mark Zuckerberg celebrates 4th of July in a unique style, video goes viral (WATCH) gcw

    Tux, beer, and the US flag: Mark Zuckerberg celebrates 4th of July in a unique style, video goes viral (WATCH)

    Jigar Is Praveen Tej, Vijayshree Kalburgi starrer worth your time? Read here ATG

    'Jigar' REVIEW: Is Praveen Tej, Vijayshree Kalburgi starrer worth your time? Read here

    Mirzapur 3: Reasons to watch Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal's series RKK

    Mirzapur 3: Reasons to watch Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal's series

    Boost to Atmanirbhar Bharat: India's defence production surges to record Rs 1.27 lakh cr in FY 2023-24 snt

    Boost to Atmanirbhar Bharat: India's defence production surges to record Rs 1.27 lakh cr in FY 2023-24

    Recent Videos

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Maharashtra Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH) AJR

    Maharashtra: Massive crocodile spotted roaming road in Ratnagiri after heavy rains (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon