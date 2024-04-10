Real Madrid vs Manchester City: UEFA Champions League quarter-final live streaming and other details

Don't miss out on the excitement as Real Madrid takes on Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League Quarter-final. Here's where you can catch all the action live.

Real Madrid vs Manchester City is set to ignite the UEFA Champions League Quarter-final clash. Pep Guardiola, Manchester City's coach, expressed doubts about replicating their previous season's resounding victory against Real Madrid, acknowledging the challenge they face this time around. In last season's semi-finals, City triumphed 5-1 on aggregate, but Guardiola emphasizes that facing a revamped Madrid, now led by England's Jude Bellingham, presents a different scenario.

Match Details:

Date: Wednesday, April 10 (IST)

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu

Kick-off Time: 12:30 AM IST

Broadcast Information:

TV Channels: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV app

Don't miss the thrilling action as Real Madrid and Manchester City clash in this highly anticipated encounter.

