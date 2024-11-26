Cristiano Ronaldo to Fenerbahce? Jose Mourinho rubbishes rumours as 'total b***s***' (WATCH)

Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho has emphatically dismissed speculation linking Cristiano Ronaldo with a sensational move to the Turkish club, labeling the rumours as "total b***s***." The Portuguese tactician, known for his candid remarks, addressed the swirling gossip after his team's emphatic 6-2 victory over Kayserispor in the Turkish Super Lig.

Reports had suggested that Ronaldo, currently at Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, could reunite with his former Real Madrid boss Mourinho in Istanbul. The duo famously shared a successful stint at Real Madrid, winning the Copa del Rey in the 2010/11 season and the LaLiga title in 2011/12. However, Mourinho was quick to pour cold water on the speculation during a press conference, delivering a characteristically humorous response.

"Ronaldo to Fenerbahce? Only if he comes for lunch!" Mourinho joked. "Saudi Arabia to Portugal, Istanbul is almost mid-way. Maybe one day he comes in his private flight, stops in Istanbul, and says, 'I want to see my old friend Jose,' and then comes to the Four Seasons hotel where I live to have a nice meal with me."

The Fenerbahce boss did not hold back, directly criticizing those fueling the rumours. "People writing this don’t know what they are writing, or they are happy to write b***s***. This is totally b***s***." he said bluntly, dismissing any possibility of Ronaldo donning the yellow and navy blue jersey.

While Mourinho’s comments have put an end to the speculation, Ronaldo’s future remains firmly with Al-Nassr, where his contract is set to run until the end of the 2025 season. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has been a pivotal figure in the Saudi Pro League since his arrival in the club.

For fans hoping to see another Mourinho-Ronaldo reunion, it seems the only possibility lies over a shared meal, not on the pitch. As Mourinho put it, "If there is any player to come to Fenerbahce in January, he has to be very good, eh."

WATCH: Mourinho dismisses rumours around Ronaldo's possible move to Fenerbahce

