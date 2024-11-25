IPL 2025 mega auction: Full list of players SOLD and UNSOLD on Day 2; check full squad of all 10 teams

In a dramatic second day of the IPL 2025 mega auction in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah on Monday, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) made a splash by securing veteran Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar for an impressive Rs 10.75 crore. Meanwhile, 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a promising talent from Bihar, created headlines by bagging a Rs 1.10 crore contract with Rajasthan Royals.

Hailed as a prodigy, Suryavanshi recently debuted for Bihar in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, scoring 13 off 6 balls against Rajasthan before falling to Deepak Chahar. However, before the young star made waves, several lesser-known Indian fast bowlers struck gold at the auction.

Bhuvneshwar, who will turn 35 before the start of the next IPL, boasts 300 wickets from 287 T20 matches with an impressive economy rate of under eight. Despite this, his last appearance for India came during the tour of New Zealand in November 2022, and he is widely regarded as being past his prime at the international level.

Nevertheless, with each team required to field at least three Indian pacers, the limited pool of quality fast bowlers has made him a valuable asset, ensuring he was in demand despite his international hiatus.

As a result, even though Bhuvneshwar has fallen out of favor, injury-prone Deepak Chahar (Rs 9.25 crore to Mumbai Indians), and Test reserve Mukesh Kumar (Rs 8 crore retained by Delhi Capitals) secured lucrative deals on the second day of the auction, when franchises were operating with leaner purses after the previous day's spending spree.

With Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult in their ranks, Mumbai Indians boast two of the world's finest fast bowlers, expected to lead the charge against opposing batting line-ups. However, Deepak Chahar is eager to contribute, taking on key roles with the new ball and during the death overs.

Akash Deep, the Test pacer, secured an Rs 8 crore deal with Lucknow Super Giants.

What works in favor of Chahar and Bhuvneshwar is their ability to swing the white ball effectively during the Powerplay overs. Mukesh Kumar, on the other hand, has attracted interest for his skill with wide yorkers at the death.

Even Tushar Deshpande, whose economy rate hovers around 10 runs per over, was snapped up by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 6.50 crore, despite currently recovering from an ankle surgery.

Former RCB captain Faf du Plessis emerged as the biggest bargain buy for Delhi Capitals, acquired at his base price of Rs 2 crore, while Gujarat Titans were wise to pick India all-rounder Washington Sundar for Rs 3.20 crore.

The shortage of quality seam-bowling Indian all-rounders in the auction led to South African Marco Jansen securing a lucrative Rs 7 crore deal with Punjab Kings.

Englishman Sam Curran, who once attracted a hefty Rs 18 crore bid, had only a few takers this time, with CSK bringing him back at a much-reduced price of Rs 2.40 crore.

Hardik Pandya's brother, Krunal Pandya, secured a Rs 5.75 crore deal with RCB, who were in need of an experienced spin-bowling all-rounder.

Nitish Rana, who had once crossed the million-dollar mark as an uncapped player, was bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 4.20 crore.

Here's a look at full list of players SOLD on Day 2 of the IPL 2025 mega auction:

Sr No. Name Team Price 1. Rovman Powell Kolkata Knight Riders Rs 1.5 crore 2. Faf du Plessis Delhi Capitals Rs 2 crore 3. Washington Sundar Gujarat Titans Rs 3.2 crore 4. Sam Curran Chennai Super Kings Rs 2.4 crore 5. Marco Jansen Punjab Kings Rs 7 crore 6. Krunal Pandya Royal Challengers Bengaluru Rs 5.75 crore 7. Nitish Rana Rajasthan Royals Rs 4.2 crore 8. Ryan Rickelton Mumbai Indians Rs 1 crore 9. Josh Inglis Punjab Kings Rs 2.6 crore 10. Tushar Deshpande Rajasthan Royals Rs 6.5 crore 11. Gerald Coetzee Gujarat Titans Rs 2.4 crore 12. Bhuvneshwar Kumar Royal Challengers Bengaluru Rs 10.75 crore 13. Mukesh Kumar Delhi Capitals Rs 8 crore 14. Deepak Chahar Mumbai Indians Rs 9.25 crore 15. Akash Deep Lucknow Super Giants Rs 8 crore 16. Lockie Ferguson Punjab Kings Rs 2 crore 17. Allah Ghazanfar Mumbai Indians Rs 4.8 crore 18. Shubham Dubey Rajasthan Royals Rs 80 lakh 19. Shaikh Rashid Chennai Super Kings Rs 30 lakh 20. Himmat Singh Lucknow Super Giants Rs 30 lakh 21. Anshul Kamboj Chennai Super Kings Rs 3.4 crore 22. Arshad Khan Gujarat Titans Rs 1.3 crore 23. Darshan Nalkande Delhi Capitals Rs 30 lakh 24. Swapnil Singh Royal Challengers Bengaluru Rs 50 lakh 25. Gurnoor Brar Gujarat Titans Rs 1.3 crore 26. Mukesh Choudhary Chennai Super Kings Rs 30 lakh 27. Rajan Kumar Sunrisers Hyderabad Rs 40 lakh 28. M. Siddharth Lucknow Super Giants Rs 75 lakh 29. Digvesh Singh Lucknow Super Giants Rs 30 lakh 30. Manish Pandey Kolkata Knight Riders Rs 75 lakh 31. Sherfane Rutherford Gujarat Titans Rs 2.6 crore 32. Shahbaz Ahmed Lucknow Super Giants Rs 2.4 crore 33. Tim David Royal Challengers Bengaluru Rs 3 crore 34. Deepak Hooda Chennai Super Kings Rs 1.7 crore 35. Will Jacks Mumbai Indians Rs 5.25 crore 36. Azmtullah Omarzai Punjab Kings Rs 2.4 crore 37. Sai Kishore Gujarat Titans Rs 2 crore 38. Romario Shepherd Royal Challengers Bengaluru Rs 1.5 crore 39. Spencer Johnson Kolkata Knight Riders Rs 2.8 crore 40. Ishant Sharma Gujarat Titans Rs 75 lakh 41. Nuwan Thushara Royal Challengers Bengaluru Rs 1.6 crore 42. Jaydev Unadkat Sunrisers Hyderabad Rs 1 crore 43. Harnoor Pannu Punjab Kings Rs 30 lakh 44. Yudhvir Singh Rajasthan Royals Rs 35 lakh 45. Ashwani Kumar Mumbai Indians Rs 30 lakh 46. Akash Singh Lucknow Super Giants Rs 30 lakh 47. Gurjapneet Singh Chennai Super Kings Rs 2.2 crore 48. Mitchell Santner Mumbai Indians Rs 2 crore 49. Jayant Yadav Gujarat Titans Rs 75 lakh 50. Fazalhaq Farooqi Rajasthan Royals Rs 2 crore 51. Kuldeep Sen Punjab Kings Rs 80 lakh 52. Reece Topley Mumbai Indians Rs 75 lakh 53. Priyansh Arya Punjab Kings Rs 3.8 crore 54. Manoj Bhandage Royal Challengers Bengaluru Rs 30 lakh 55. Vipraj Nigam Delhi Capitals Rs 50 lakh 56. Shrijith Krishnan Mumbai Indians Rs 30 lakh 57. Jacob Bethell Royal Challengers Bengaluru Rs 2.6 crore 58. Brydon Carse Sunrisers Hyderabad Rs 1 crore 59. Aaron Hardie Punjab Kings Rs 1.25 crore 60. Kamindu Mendis Sunrisers Hyderabad Rs 75 lakh 61. Dushmantha Chameera Delhi Capitals Rs 75 lakh 62. Nathan Ellis Chennai Super Kings Rs 2 crore 63. Shamar Joseph Lucknow Super Giants Rs 75 lakh 64. Aniket Verma Sunrisers Hyderabad Rs 30 lakh 65. Raj Angad Bawa Mumbai Indians Rs 30 lakh 66. Musheer Khan Punjab Kings Rs 30 lakh 67. Suryansh Shedge Punjab Kings Rs 30 lakh 68. Prince Yadav Lucknow Super Giants Rs 30 lakh 69. Jamie Overton Chennai Super Kings Rs 1.5 crore 70. Xavier Bartlett Punjab Kings Rs 80 lakh 71. Yuvraj Chaudhary Lucknow Super Giants Rs 30 lakh 72. Kamlesh Nagarkoti Chennai Super Kings Rs 30 lakh 73. Pyla Avinash Punjab Kings Rs 30 lakh 74. Ramakrishna Ghosh Chennai Super Kings Rs 30 lakh 75. Satyanarayana Raju Mumbai Indians Rs 30 lakh 76. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Rajasthan Royals Rs 1.1 crore 77. Eshan Malinga Sunrisers Hyderabad Rs 1.2 crore 78. Devdutt Padikkal Royal Challengers Bengaluru Rs 2 crore 79. Luvnith Sisodia Kolkata Knight Riders Rs 30 lakh 80. Shreyas Gopal Chennai Super Kings Rs 30 lakh 81. Glenn Phillips Gujarat Titans Rs 2 crore 82. Ajinkya Rahane Kolkata Knight Riders Rs 1.5 crore 83. Donovan Ferreira Delhi Capitals Rs 75 lakh 84. Swastik Chikara Royal Challenger Bengaluru Rs 30 lakh 85. Anukul Roy Kolkata Knight Riders Rs 40 lakh 86. Vansh Bedi Chennai Super Kings Rs 55 lakh 87. Moeen Ali Kolkata Knight Riders Rs 2 crore 88. Umran Malik Kolkata Knight Riders Rs 75 lakh 89. Sachin Baby Sunrisers Hyderabad Rs 30 lakh 90. Andre Siddarth Chennai Super Kings Rs 30 lakh 91. Rajvardhan Hangargerkar Lucknow Super Giants Rs 30 lakh 92. Arshin Kulkarni Lucknow Super Giants Rs 30 lakh 93. Matthew Breetzke Lucknow Super Giants Rs 75 lakh 94. Kwena Maphaka Rajasthan Royals Rs 1.5 crore 95. Pravin Dubey Punjab Kings Rs 30 lakh 96. Ajay Mandal Delhi Capitals Rs 30 lakh 97. Manvanth Kumar Delhi Capitals Rs 30 lakh 98. Karim Janat Gujarat Titans Rs 75 lakh 99. Bevon Jacobs Mumbai Indians Rs 30 lakh 100. Tripurana Vijay Delhi Capitals Rs 30 lakh 101. Madhav Tiwari Delhi Capitals Rs 40 lakh

Here's a list of players who remained UNSOLD on Day 2 of IPL 2025 mega auction

Name Country Kane Williamson New Zealand Mayank Agarwal India Prithvi Shaw India Shardul Thakur India Daryl Mitchell New Zealand Shai Hope West Indies KS Bharat India Alex Carey Australia Mujeeb Ur Rahman Afghanistan Vijayakanth Viyaskanth Sri Lanka Akeal Hosein West Indies Adil Rashid England Keshav Maharaj South Africa Madhav Kaushik India Pukhraj Mann India Mayank Dagar India Avanish Aravelly India Harvik Desai India Sakib Hussain India Vidwath Kaverappa India Prashant Solanki India Jhathavedh Subramanyan India Finn Allen New Zealand Dewald Brevis South Africa Ben Duckett England Josh Philippe Australia Mustafizur Rahman Bangladesh Naveen ul-Haq Afghanistan Umesh Yadav India Rishad Hossain Bangladesh Rishi Dhawan India Shivam Singh India LR Chethan India Raghav Goyal India Bailapudi Yeswanth India Brandon King West Indies Pathun Nissanka Sri Lanka Steve Smith Australia Gus Atkinson England Sikandar Raza Zimbabwe Richard Gleeson England Alzarri Joseph West Indies Luke Wood England Sachin Das India Arpit Guleria India Sarfaraz Khan India Kyle Mayers West Indies Matthew Short Australia Jason Behrendorff Australia Shivam Mavi India Navdeep Saini India Salman Nizar India Emanjot Chahal India Kulwant Khejroliya India Divesh Sharma India Naman Tiwari India Michael Bracewell New Zealand Ottneil Baartman South Africa Dilshan Madushanka Sri Lanka Adam Milne New Zealand Lungisani Ngidi South Africa William O'Rourke New Zealand Chetan Sakariya India Sandeep Warrier India Abdul Basith India Tejasvi Dahiya India Lance Morris Australia Olly Stone England Raj Limbani India Shiva Singh India Anshuman Hooda India Dwaine Pretorius South Africa Blessing Muzarabani Zimbabwe Brandon McMullen Scotland Atit Sheth India Vijay Kumar India Roston Chase West Indies Nathan Smith New Zealand Kyle Jamieson New Zealand Chris Jordan England Ripal Patel India Avinash Singh India Sanjay Yadav India Umang Kumar India Digvijay Deshmukh India Yash Dabas India David Warner Australia Anmolpreet Singh India Piyush Chawla India Arjun Tendulkar India Prince Choudhary India Tanush Kotian India Murugan Ashwin India Tom Latham New Zealand Leus du Plooy England Shivalik Sharma India Khrievitso Kense India

Here's how all 10 teams look like after Day 1 and Day 2 of IPL 2025 auction:

1. Chennai Super Kings

Retained Players: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Rs 18 crore), Ravindra Jadeja (Rs 18 crore), Matheesha Pathirana (Rs 13 crore), Shivam Dube (Rs 12 crore), MS Dhoni (Rs 4 crore)

Players Bought in auction: Rahul Tripathi (Rs 3.40 crore), Devon Conway (Rs 6.25 crore), Vijay Shankar (Rs 1.20 crore), Rachin Ravindra (Rs 4 crore), Ravichandran Ashwin (Rs 9.75 crore), Noor Ahmad (Rs 10 crore), Khaleel Ahmed (Rs 4.80 crore), Sam Curran (2.4 crore), Shaikh Rashid (Rs 30 lakh), Anshul Kamboj (Rs 3.4 crore), Mukesh Choudhary (Rs 30 lakh), Deepak Hooda (Rs 1.7 crore), Nathan Ellis (Rs 2 crore), Jamie Overton (Rs 1.5 crore), Kamlesh Nagarkoti (Rs 30 lakh), Ramakrishna Ghosh (Rs 30 lakh), Shreyas Gopal (Rs 30 lakh), Vansh Bedi (Rs 55 lakh), Andre Siddarth (Rs 30 lakh)

2. Mumbai Indians

Retained Players: Jasprit Bumrah (Rs 18 crore), Suryakumar Yadav (Rs 16.35 crore), Hardik Pandya (Rs 16.35 crore), Rohit Sharma (Rs 16.30 crore), Tilak Varma (Rs 8 crore)

Players bought: Trent Boult (Rs 12.50 crore), Naman Dhir (Rs 5.25 crore), Robin Minz (Rs 65 lakh), Ryan Rickelton (Rs 1 crore), Deepak Chahar (Rs 9.25 crore), Allah Ghazanfar (Rs 4.8 crore), Will Jacks (Rs 5.25 crore), Ashwani Kumar (Rs 30 lakh), Mitchell Santner (Rs 2 crore), Reece Topley (Rs 75 lakh), Shrijith Krishnan (Rs 30 lakh), Raj Angad Bawa (Rs 30 lakh), Satyanarayana Raju (Rs 30 lakh), Bevon Jacobs (Rs 30 lakh)

3. Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Retained Players: Virat Kohli (Rs 21 crore), Rajat Patidar (Rs 11 crore), Yash Dayal (Rs 5 crore)

Players bought: Jitesh Sharma (Rs 11 crore), Philip Salt (Rs 11.50 crore), Liam Livingstone (Rs 8.75 crore), Rasikh Salam Dar (Rs 6 crore), Suyash Sharma (Rs 2.60 crore), Josh Hazlewood (Rs 12.50 crore), Krunal Pandya (Rs 5.75 crore), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Rs 10.75 crore), Swapnil Singh (Rs 50 lakh), Tim David (Rs 3 crore), Romario Shepherd (Rs 1.5 crore), Nuwan Thushara (Rs 1.6 crore), Manoj Bhandage (Rs 30 lakh), Jacob Bethell (Rs 2.6 crore), Devdutt Padikkal (Rs 2 crore), Swastik Chikara (Rs 30 lakh)

4. Kolkata Knight Riders

Retained Players: Rinku Singh (Rs 13 crore), Varun Chakravarthy (Rs 12 crore), Sunil Narine (Rs 12 crore), Andre Russell (Rs 12 crore), Harshit Rana (Rs 4 crore), Ramandeep Singh (Rs 4 crore)

Player bought: Angkrish Raghuvanshi (Rs 3 crore), Quinton de Kock (Rs 3.60 crore), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Rs 2 crore), Venkatesh Iyer (Rs 23.75 crore), Vaibhav Arora (Rs 1.80 crore), Mayank Markande (Rs 30 lakh), Anrich Nortje (Rs 6.50 crore), Rovman Powell (Rs 1.5 crore), Manish Pandey (Rs 75 lakh), Spencer Johnson (2.8 crore), Luvnith Sisodia (Rs 30 lakh), Ajinkya Rahane (Rs 1.5 crore), Anukul Roy (Rs 40 lakh), Moeen Ali (Rs 2 crore), Umran Malik (Rs 75 lakh)

5. Sunrisers Hyderabad

Retained Players: Heinrich Klaasen (Rs 23 crore), Pat Cummins (Rs 18 crore), Abhishek Sharma (Rs 14 crore), Travis Head (Rs 14 crore), Nitish Kumar Reddy (Rs 6 crore)

Players bought: Abhinav Manohar (Rs 3.20 crore), Atharva Taide (Rs 30 lakh), Ishan Kishan (Rs 11.25 crore), Harshal Patel (Rs 8 crore), Rahul Chahar (Rs 3.20 crore), Simranjeet Singh (Rs 1.50 crore), Mohammed Shami (Rs 10 crore), Adam Zampa (Rs 2.40 crore), Rajan Kumar (Rs 40 lakh), Jaydev Unadkat (Rs 1 crore), Brydon Carse (Rs 1 crore), Kamindu Mendis (Rs 75 lakh), Aniket Verma (Rs 30 lakh), Eshan Malinga (Rs 1.2 crore), Sachin baby (Rs 30 lakh)

6. Rajasthan Royals

Retained Players: Sanju Samson (Rs 18 crore), Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rs 18 crore), Riyan Parag (Rs 14 crore), Dhruv Jurel (Rs 14 crore), Shimron Hetmyer (Rs 11 crore), Sandeep Sharma (Rs 4 crore)

Players Bought: Akash Madhwal (Rs 1.20 crore), Kumar Kartikeya (Rs 30 lakh), Wanindu Hasaranga (Rs 5.25 crore), Maheesh Theekshana (Rs 4.40 crore), Jofra Archer (Rs 12.50 crore), Nitish Rana (Rs 4.2 crore), Tushar Deshpande (Rs 6.5 crore), Shubham Dubey (Rs 80 lakh), Yudhvir Singh (Rs 35 lakh), Fazalhaq Farooqi (Rs 2 crore), Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Rs 1.1 crore), Kwena Maphaka (Rs 1.5 crore)

7. Lucknow Super Giants

Retained Players: Nicholas Pooran (Rs 21 crore), Ravi Bishnoi (Rs 11 crore) Mayank Yadav (Rs 11 crore), Mohsin Khan (Rs 4 crore), Ayush Badoni (Rs 4 crore)

Players Bought: David Miller (Rs 7.50 crore), Aiden Markram (Rs 2 crore), Aryan Juyal (Rs 30 lakh), Rishabh Pant (Rs 27 lakh), Abdul Samad (Rs 4.20 crore), Mitchell Marsh (Rs 3.40 crore), Avesh Khan (Rs 9.75 crore), Akash Deep (Rs 8 crore), Himmat Singh (Rs 30 lakh), M. Siddharth (Rs 75 lakh), Digvesh Singh (Rs 30 lakh), Shahbaz Ahmed (2.4 crore), Akash Singh (Rs 30 lakh), Shamar Joseph (Rs 75 lakh), Prince Yadav (Rs 30 lakh), Yuvraj Chaudhary (Rs 30 lakh), Rajvardhan Hangargerkar (Rs 30 lakh), Arshin Kulkarni (Rs 30 lakh), Matthew Breetzke (Rs 75 lakh)

8. Delhi Capitals

Players Retained: Axar Patel (Rs 16.50 crore), Kuldeep Yadav (Rs 13.25 crore), Tristan Stubbs (Rs 10 crore), Abishek Porel (Rs 4 crore)

Players Bought: Karun Nair (Rs 50 lakh), Harry Brook (Rs 6.25 crore), Jake Fraser-McGurk (Rs 9 crore), KL Rahul (Rs 14 crore), Sameer Rizvi (Rs 95 lakh), Ashutosh Sharma (Rs 3.80 crore), Mitchell Starc (Rs 11.75 crore), Mohit Sharma (Rs 2.20 crore), T Natarajan (Rs 10.75 crore), Faf du Plessis (Rs 2 crore), Mukesh Kumar (Rs 8 crore), Darshan Nalkande (Rs 30 lakh), Vipraj Nigam (Rs 50 lakh), Dushmantha Chameera (Rs 75 lakh), Donovan Ferreira (Rs 75 lakh), Ajay Mandal (Rs 30 lakh), Manvanth Kumar (Rs 30 lakh), Tripurana Vijay (Rs 30 lakh), Madhav Tiwari (Rs 40 lakh)

9. Gujarat Titans

Players Retained: Rashid Khan (Rs 18 crore), Shubman Gill (Rs 16.50 crore), Sai Sudharsan (Rs 8.50 crore), Rahul Tewatia (Rs 4 crore), Shahrukh Khan (Rs 4 crore)

Players bought: Kumar Kushagra (Rs 65 lakh), Anuj Rawat (Rs 30 lakh), Jos Buttler (Rs 15.75 crore), Nishant Sandhu (Rs 30 lakh), Mahipal Lomror (Rs 1.70 crore), Manav Suthar (Rs 30 lakh), Kagiso Rabada (Rs 10.75 crore), Prasidh Krishna (Rs 9.50 crore), Mohammed Siraj (Rs 12.25 crore), Washington Sundar (Rs 3.2 crore), Gerald Coetzee (Rs 2.4 crore), Arshad Khan (Rs 1.3 crore), Gurnoor Brar (Rs 1.3 crore), Sherfane Rutherford (Rs 2.6 crore), Sai Kishore (Rs 2 crore), Ishant Sharma (Rs 75 lakh), Gurjapneet Singh (Rs 2.2 crore), Jayant Yadav (Rs 75 lakh), Glenn Phillips (Rs 2 crore), Karim Janat (Rs 75 lakh)

10. Punjab Kings

Retained Players: Shashank Singh (Rs 5.5 crore), Prabhsimran Singh (Rs 4 crore)

Players Bought: Nehal Wadhera (Rs 4.20 crore), Shreyas Iyer (Rs 26.75 crore), Vishnu Vinod (Rs 95 lakh), Harpreet Bar (Rs 1.50 lakh), Glenn Maxwell (Rs 4.20 crore), Marcus Stoinis (Rs 11 crore), Yash Thakur (Rs 1.60 crore), Vijaykumar Vyshak (Rs 1.80 Crore), Arshdeep Singh (Rs 18 crore), Yuzvendra Chahal (Rs 18 crore), Marco Jansen (Rs 7 crore), Josh Inglis (Rs 2.6 crore), Lockie Ferguson (Rs 2 crore), Azmtullah Omarzai (Rs 2.4 crore), Harnoor Pannu (Rs 30 lakh), Kuldeep Sen (Rs 80 lakh), Priyansh Arya (Rs 3.8 crore), Aaron Hardie (Rs 1.25 crore), Musheer Khan (Rs 30 lakh), Suryansh Shedge (Rs 30 lakh), Xavier Bartlett (Rs 80 lakh), Pyla Avinash (Rs 30 lakh), Pravin Dubey (Rs 30 lakh)

