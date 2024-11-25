IPL 2025 mega auction: Full list of players SOLD and UNSOLD on Day 2; check full squad of all 10 teams

In a dramatic IPL 2025 mega auction day, RCB secured Bhuvneshwar Kumar for Rs 10.75 crore, while 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi fetched Rs 1.10 crore with Rajasthan Royals.

First Published Nov 25, 2024, 9:06 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 25, 2024, 10:11 PM IST

In a dramatic second day of the IPL 2025 mega auction in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah on Monday, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) made a splash by securing veteran Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar for an impressive Rs 10.75 crore. Meanwhile, 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a promising talent from Bihar, created headlines by bagging a Rs 1.10 crore contract with Rajasthan Royals.

Hailed as a prodigy, Suryavanshi recently debuted for Bihar in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, scoring 13 off 6 balls against Rajasthan before falling to Deepak Chahar. However, before the young star made waves, several lesser-known Indian fast bowlers struck gold at the auction.

Also read: IPL 2025 mega auction: Who is Vaibhav Suryavanshi, youngest player in IPL history bought by RR for Rs 1.1 cr?

Bhuvneshwar, who will turn 35 before the start of the next IPL, boasts 300 wickets from 287 T20 matches with an impressive economy rate of under eight. Despite this, his last appearance for India came during the tour of New Zealand in November 2022, and he is widely regarded as being past his prime at the international level.

Nevertheless, with each team required to field at least three Indian pacers, the limited pool of quality fast bowlers has made him a valuable asset, ensuring he was in demand despite his international hiatus.

As a result, even though Bhuvneshwar has fallen out of favor, injury-prone Deepak Chahar (Rs 9.25 crore to Mumbai Indians), and Test reserve Mukesh Kumar (Rs 8 crore retained by Delhi Capitals) secured lucrative deals on the second day of the auction, when franchises were operating with leaner purses after the previous day's spending spree.

With Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult in their ranks, Mumbai Indians boast two of the world's finest fast bowlers, expected to lead the charge against opposing batting line-ups. However, Deepak Chahar is eager to contribute, taking on key roles with the new ball and during the death overs.

Akash Deep, the Test pacer, secured an Rs 8 crore deal with Lucknow Super Giants.

What works in favor of Chahar and Bhuvneshwar is their ability to swing the white ball effectively during the Powerplay overs. Mukesh Kumar, on the other hand, has attracted interest for his skill with wide yorkers at the death.

Even Tushar Deshpande, whose economy rate hovers around 10 runs per over, was snapped up by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 6.50 crore, despite currently recovering from an ankle surgery.

Former RCB captain Faf du Plessis emerged as the biggest bargain buy for Delhi Capitals, acquired at his base price of Rs 2 crore, while Gujarat Titans were wise to pick India all-rounder Washington Sundar for Rs 3.20 crore.

Also read: IPL 2025 mega auction: Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer bag record bids; full list of players SOLD, UNSOLD on Day 1

The shortage of quality seam-bowling Indian all-rounders in the auction led to South African Marco Jansen securing a lucrative Rs 7 crore deal with Punjab Kings.

Englishman Sam Curran, who once attracted a hefty Rs 18 crore bid, had only a few takers this time, with CSK bringing him back at a much-reduced price of Rs 2.40 crore.

Hardik Pandya's brother, Krunal Pandya, secured a Rs 5.75 crore deal with RCB, who were in need of an experienced spin-bowling all-rounder.

Nitish Rana, who had once crossed the million-dollar mark as an uncapped player, was bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 4.20 crore.

Here's a look at full list of players SOLD on Day 2 of the IPL 2025 mega auction:

Sr No. Name Team Price
1. Rovman Powell Kolkata Knight Riders Rs 1.5 crore
2. Faf du Plessis Delhi Capitals Rs 2 crore
3.  Washington Sundar Gujarat Titans Rs 3.2 crore
4.  Sam Curran Chennai Super Kings Rs 2.4 crore
5.  Marco Jansen Punjab Kings Rs 7 crore
6.  Krunal Pandya Royal Challengers Bengaluru Rs 5.75 crore
7. Nitish Rana Rajasthan Royals Rs 4.2 crore
8. Ryan Rickelton Mumbai Indians Rs 1 crore
9. Josh Inglis Punjab Kings Rs 2.6 crore
10. Tushar Deshpande Rajasthan Royals Rs 6.5 crore
11. Gerald Coetzee Gujarat Titans Rs 2.4 crore
12. Bhuvneshwar Kumar Royal Challengers Bengaluru Rs 10.75 crore
13.  Mukesh Kumar Delhi Capitals Rs 8 crore
14.  Deepak Chahar Mumbai Indians Rs 9.25 crore
15. Akash Deep Lucknow Super Giants Rs 8 crore
16. Lockie Ferguson Punjab Kings Rs 2 crore
17. Allah Ghazanfar Mumbai Indians Rs 4.8 crore
18. Shubham Dubey Rajasthan Royals Rs 80 lakh
19. Shaikh Rashid Chennai Super Kings Rs 30 lakh
20. Himmat Singh Lucknow Super Giants Rs 30 lakh
21. Anshul Kamboj Chennai Super Kings Rs 3.4 crore
22. Arshad Khan Gujarat Titans Rs 1.3 crore
23. Darshan Nalkande Delhi Capitals Rs 30 lakh
24. Swapnil Singh Royal Challengers Bengaluru Rs 50 lakh
25. Gurnoor Brar Gujarat Titans Rs 1.3 crore
26. Mukesh Choudhary Chennai Super Kings Rs 30 lakh
27. Rajan Kumar Sunrisers Hyderabad Rs 40 lakh
28. M. Siddharth Lucknow Super Giants Rs 75 lakh
29. Digvesh Singh Lucknow Super Giants Rs 30 lakh
30. Manish Pandey Kolkata Knight Riders Rs 75 lakh
31. Sherfane Rutherford Gujarat Titans Rs 2.6 crore
32. Shahbaz Ahmed Lucknow Super Giants Rs 2.4 crore
33. Tim David Royal Challengers Bengaluru Rs 3 crore
34. Deepak Hooda Chennai Super Kings Rs 1.7 crore
35. Will Jacks Mumbai Indians Rs 5.25 crore
36. Azmtullah Omarzai Punjab Kings Rs 2.4 crore
37. Sai Kishore Gujarat Titans Rs 2 crore
38. Romario Shepherd Royal Challengers Bengaluru Rs 1.5 crore
39. Spencer Johnson Kolkata Knight Riders Rs 2.8 crore
40. Ishant Sharma Gujarat Titans Rs 75 lakh
41. Nuwan Thushara Royal Challengers Bengaluru Rs 1.6 crore
42. Jaydev Unadkat Sunrisers Hyderabad Rs 1 crore
43. Harnoor Pannu Punjab Kings Rs 30 lakh
44. Yudhvir Singh Rajasthan Royals Rs 35 lakh
45. Ashwani Kumar Mumbai Indians Rs 30 lakh
46. Akash Singh Lucknow Super Giants Rs 30 lakh
47. Gurjapneet Singh Chennai Super Kings Rs 2.2 crore
48. Mitchell Santner Mumbai Indians Rs 2 crore
49. Jayant Yadav Gujarat Titans Rs 75 lakh
50. Fazalhaq Farooqi Rajasthan Royals Rs 2 crore
51. Kuldeep Sen Punjab Kings Rs 80 lakh
52. Reece Topley Mumbai Indians Rs 75 lakh
53. Priyansh Arya Punjab Kings Rs 3.8 crore
54. Manoj Bhandage Royal Challengers Bengaluru Rs 30 lakh
55. Vipraj Nigam Delhi Capitals Rs 50 lakh
56. Shrijith Krishnan Mumbai Indians Rs 30 lakh
57. Jacob Bethell Royal Challengers Bengaluru Rs 2.6 crore
58. Brydon Carse Sunrisers Hyderabad Rs 1 crore
59. Aaron Hardie Punjab Kings Rs 1.25 crore
60. Kamindu Mendis Sunrisers Hyderabad Rs 75 lakh
61. Dushmantha Chameera Delhi Capitals Rs 75 lakh
62. Nathan Ellis Chennai Super Kings Rs 2 crore
63. Shamar Joseph Lucknow Super Giants Rs 75 lakh
64. Aniket Verma Sunrisers Hyderabad Rs 30 lakh
65. Raj Angad Bawa Mumbai Indians Rs 30 lakh
66. Musheer Khan Punjab Kings Rs 30 lakh
67. Suryansh Shedge Punjab Kings Rs 30 lakh
68. Prince Yadav Lucknow Super Giants Rs 30 lakh
69. Jamie Overton Chennai Super Kings Rs 1.5 crore
70. Xavier Bartlett Punjab Kings Rs 80 lakh
71. Yuvraj Chaudhary Lucknow Super Giants Rs 30 lakh
72. Kamlesh Nagarkoti Chennai Super Kings Rs 30 lakh
73. Pyla Avinash Punjab Kings Rs 30 lakh
74. Ramakrishna Ghosh Chennai Super Kings Rs 30 lakh
75. Satyanarayana Raju Mumbai Indians Rs 30 lakh
76. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Rajasthan Royals Rs 1.1 crore
77. Eshan Malinga Sunrisers Hyderabad Rs 1.2 crore
78. Devdutt Padikkal Royal Challengers Bengaluru Rs 2 crore
79. Luvnith Sisodia Kolkata Knight Riders Rs 30 lakh
80. Shreyas Gopal Chennai Super Kings Rs 30 lakh
81. Glenn Phillips Gujarat Titans Rs 2 crore
82. Ajinkya Rahane Kolkata Knight Riders Rs 1.5 crore
83. Donovan Ferreira Delhi Capitals Rs 75 lakh
84. Swastik Chikara Royal Challenger Bengaluru Rs 30 lakh
85. Anukul Roy Kolkata Knight Riders Rs 40 lakh
86. Vansh Bedi Chennai Super Kings Rs 55 lakh
87. Moeen Ali Kolkata Knight Riders Rs 2 crore
88. Umran Malik Kolkata Knight Riders Rs 75 lakh
89. Sachin Baby Sunrisers Hyderabad Rs 30 lakh
90. Andre Siddarth Chennai Super Kings Rs 30 lakh
91. Rajvardhan Hangargerkar Lucknow Super Giants Rs 30 lakh
92. Arshin Kulkarni Lucknow Super Giants Rs 30 lakh
93. Matthew Breetzke Lucknow Super Giants Rs 75 lakh
94. Kwena Maphaka Rajasthan Royals Rs 1.5 crore
95. Pravin Dubey Punjab Kings Rs 30 lakh
96. Ajay Mandal Delhi Capitals Rs 30 lakh
97. Manvanth Kumar Delhi Capitals Rs 30 lakh
98. Karim Janat Gujarat Titans Rs 75 lakh
99. Bevon Jacobs Mumbai Indians Rs 30 lakh
100. Tripurana Vijay Delhi Capitals Rs 30 lakh
101. Madhav Tiwari Delhi Capitals Rs 40 lakh

 

Here's a list of players who remained UNSOLD on Day 2 of IPL 2025 mega auction

Name Country
Kane Williamson New Zealand
Mayank Agarwal India
Prithvi Shaw India
Shardul Thakur India
Daryl Mitchell New Zealand
Shai Hope West Indies
KS Bharat India
Alex Carey Australia
Mujeeb Ur Rahman Afghanistan
Vijayakanth Viyaskanth Sri Lanka
Akeal Hosein West Indies
Adil Rashid England
Keshav Maharaj South Africa
Madhav Kaushik India
Pukhraj Mann India
Mayank Dagar India
Avanish Aravelly India
Harvik Desai India
Sakib Hussain India
Vidwath Kaverappa India
Prashant Solanki India
Jhathavedh Subramanyan India
Finn Allen New Zealand
Dewald Brevis South Africa
Ben Duckett England
Josh Philippe Australia
Mustafizur Rahman Bangladesh
Naveen ul-Haq Afghanistan
Umesh Yadav India
Rishad Hossain Bangladesh
Rishi Dhawan India
Shivam Singh India
LR Chethan India
Raghav Goyal India
Bailapudi Yeswanth India
Brandon King West Indies
Pathun Nissanka Sri Lanka
Steve Smith Australia
Gus Atkinson England
Sikandar Raza Zimbabwe
Richard Gleeson England
Alzarri Joseph West Indies
Luke Wood England
Sachin Das India
Arpit Guleria India
Sarfaraz Khan India
Kyle Mayers West Indies
Matthew Short Australia
Jason Behrendorff Australia
Shivam Mavi India
Navdeep Saini India
Salman Nizar India
Emanjot Chahal India
Kulwant Khejroliya India
Divesh Sharma India
Naman Tiwari India
Michael Bracewell New Zealand
Ottneil Baartman South Africa
Dilshan Madushanka Sri Lanka
Adam Milne New Zealand
Lungisani Ngidi South Africa
William O'Rourke New Zealand
Chetan Sakariya India
Sandeep Warrier India
Abdul Basith India
Tejasvi Dahiya India
Lance Morris Australia
Olly Stone England
Raj Limbani India
Shiva Singh India
Anshuman Hooda India
Dwaine Pretorius South Africa
Blessing Muzarabani Zimbabwe
Brandon McMullen Scotland
Atit Sheth India
Vijay Kumar India
Roston Chase West Indies
Nathan Smith New Zealand
Kyle Jamieson New Zealand
Chris Jordan England
Ripal Patel India
Avinash Singh India
Sanjay Yadav India
Umang Kumar India
Digvijay Deshmukh India
Yash Dabas India
David Warner Australia
Anmolpreet Singh India
Piyush Chawla India
Arjun Tendulkar India
Prince Choudhary India
Tanush Kotian India
Murugan Ashwin India
Tom Latham New Zealand
Leus du Plooy England
Shivalik Sharma India
Khrievitso Kense India

 

Here's how all 10 teams look like after Day 1 and Day 2 of IPL 2025 auction:

1. Chennai Super Kings

Retained Players: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Rs 18 crore), Ravindra Jadeja (Rs 18 crore), Matheesha Pathirana (Rs 13 crore), Shivam Dube (Rs 12 crore), MS Dhoni (Rs 4 crore)

Players Bought in auction: Rahul Tripathi (Rs 3.40 crore), Devon Conway (Rs 6.25 crore), Vijay Shankar (Rs 1.20 crore), Rachin Ravindra (Rs 4 crore), Ravichandran Ashwin (Rs 9.75 crore), Noor Ahmad (Rs 10 crore), Khaleel Ahmed (Rs 4.80 crore), Sam Curran (2.4 crore), Shaikh Rashid (Rs 30 lakh), Anshul Kamboj (Rs 3.4 crore), Mukesh Choudhary (Rs 30 lakh), Deepak Hooda (Rs 1.7 crore), Nathan Ellis (Rs 2 crore), Jamie Overton (Rs 1.5 crore), Kamlesh Nagarkoti (Rs 30 lakh), Ramakrishna Ghosh (Rs 30 lakh), Shreyas Gopal (Rs 30 lakh), Vansh Bedi (Rs 55 lakh), Andre Siddarth (Rs 30 lakh)

2. Mumbai Indians

Retained Players: Jasprit Bumrah (Rs 18 crore), Suryakumar Yadav (Rs 16.35 crore), Hardik Pandya (Rs 16.35 crore), Rohit Sharma (Rs 16.30 crore), Tilak Varma (Rs 8 crore)

Players bought: Trent Boult (Rs 12.50 crore), Naman Dhir (Rs 5.25 crore), Robin Minz (Rs 65 lakh), Ryan Rickelton (Rs 1 crore), Deepak Chahar (Rs 9.25 crore), Allah Ghazanfar (Rs 4.8 crore), Will Jacks (Rs 5.25 crore), Ashwani Kumar (Rs 30 lakh), Mitchell Santner (Rs 2 crore), Reece Topley (Rs 75 lakh), Shrijith Krishnan (Rs 30 lakh), Raj Angad Bawa (Rs 30 lakh), Satyanarayana Raju (Rs 30 lakh), Bevon Jacobs (Rs 30 lakh)

3. Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Retained Players: Virat Kohli (Rs 21 crore), Rajat Patidar (Rs 11 crore), Yash Dayal (Rs 5 crore)

Players bought: Jitesh Sharma (Rs 11 crore), Philip Salt (Rs 11.50 crore), Liam Livingstone (Rs 8.75 crore), Rasikh Salam Dar (Rs 6 crore), Suyash Sharma (Rs 2.60 crore), Josh Hazlewood (Rs 12.50 crore), Krunal Pandya (Rs 5.75 crore), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Rs 10.75 crore), Swapnil Singh (Rs 50 lakh), Tim David (Rs 3 crore), Romario Shepherd (Rs 1.5 crore), Nuwan Thushara (Rs 1.6 crore), Manoj Bhandage (Rs 30 lakh), Jacob Bethell (Rs 2.6 crore), Devdutt Padikkal (Rs 2 crore), Swastik Chikara (Rs 30 lakh)

4. Kolkata Knight Riders

Retained Players: Rinku Singh (Rs 13 crore), Varun Chakravarthy (Rs 12 crore), Sunil Narine (Rs 12 crore), Andre Russell (Rs 12 crore), Harshit Rana (Rs 4 crore), Ramandeep Singh (Rs 4 crore)

Player bought: Angkrish Raghuvanshi (Rs 3 crore), Quinton de Kock (Rs 3.60 crore), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Rs 2 crore), Venkatesh Iyer (Rs 23.75 crore), Vaibhav Arora (Rs 1.80 crore), Mayank Markande (Rs 30 lakh), Anrich Nortje (Rs 6.50 crore), Rovman Powell (Rs 1.5 crore), Manish Pandey (Rs 75 lakh), Spencer Johnson (2.8 crore), Luvnith Sisodia (Rs 30 lakh), Ajinkya Rahane (Rs 1.5 crore), Anukul Roy (Rs 40 lakh), Moeen Ali (Rs 2 crore), Umran Malik (Rs 75 lakh)

5. Sunrisers Hyderabad

Retained Players: Heinrich Klaasen (Rs 23 crore), Pat Cummins (Rs 18 crore), Abhishek Sharma (Rs 14 crore), Travis Head (Rs 14 crore), Nitish Kumar Reddy (Rs 6 crore)

Players bought: Abhinav Manohar (Rs 3.20 crore), Atharva Taide (Rs 30 lakh), Ishan Kishan (Rs 11.25 crore), Harshal Patel (Rs 8 crore), Rahul Chahar (Rs 3.20 crore), Simranjeet Singh (Rs 1.50 crore), Mohammed Shami (Rs 10 crore), Adam Zampa (Rs 2.40 crore), Rajan Kumar (Rs 40 lakh), Jaydev Unadkat (Rs 1 crore), Brydon Carse (Rs 1 crore), Kamindu Mendis (Rs 75 lakh), Aniket Verma (Rs 30 lakh), Eshan Malinga (Rs 1.2 crore), Sachin baby (Rs 30 lakh)

6. Rajasthan Royals

Retained Players: Sanju Samson (Rs 18 crore), Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rs 18 crore), Riyan Parag (Rs 14 crore), Dhruv Jurel (Rs 14 crore), Shimron Hetmyer (Rs 11 crore), Sandeep Sharma (Rs 4 crore)

Players Bought: Akash Madhwal (Rs 1.20 crore), Kumar Kartikeya (Rs 30 lakh), Wanindu Hasaranga (Rs 5.25 crore), Maheesh Theekshana (Rs 4.40 crore), Jofra Archer (Rs 12.50 crore), Nitish Rana (Rs 4.2 crore), Tushar Deshpande (Rs 6.5 crore), Shubham Dubey (Rs 80 lakh), Yudhvir Singh (Rs 35 lakh), Fazalhaq Farooqi (Rs 2 crore), Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Rs 1.1 crore), Kwena Maphaka (Rs 1.5 crore)

7. Lucknow Super Giants

Retained Players: Nicholas Pooran (Rs 21 crore), Ravi Bishnoi (Rs 11 crore) Mayank Yadav (Rs 11 crore), Mohsin Khan (Rs 4 crore), Ayush Badoni (Rs 4 crore)

Players Bought: David Miller (Rs 7.50 crore), Aiden Markram (Rs 2 crore), Aryan Juyal (Rs 30 lakh), Rishabh Pant (Rs 27 lakh), Abdul Samad (Rs 4.20 crore), Mitchell Marsh (Rs 3.40 crore), Avesh Khan (Rs 9.75 crore), Akash Deep (Rs 8 crore), Himmat Singh (Rs 30 lakh), M. Siddharth (Rs 75 lakh), Digvesh Singh (Rs 30 lakh), Shahbaz Ahmed (2.4 crore), Akash Singh (Rs 30 lakh), Shamar Joseph (Rs 75 lakh), Prince Yadav (Rs 30 lakh), Yuvraj Chaudhary (Rs 30 lakh), Rajvardhan Hangargerkar (Rs 30 lakh), Arshin Kulkarni (Rs 30 lakh), Matthew Breetzke (Rs 75 lakh)

8. Delhi Capitals

Players Retained: Axar Patel (Rs 16.50 crore), Kuldeep Yadav (Rs 13.25 crore), Tristan Stubbs (Rs 10 crore), Abishek Porel (Rs 4 crore)

Players Bought: Karun Nair (Rs 50 lakh), Harry Brook (Rs 6.25 crore), Jake Fraser-McGurk (Rs 9 crore), KL Rahul (Rs 14 crore), Sameer Rizvi (Rs 95 lakh), Ashutosh Sharma (Rs 3.80 crore), Mitchell Starc (Rs 11.75 crore), Mohit Sharma (Rs 2.20 crore), T Natarajan (Rs 10.75 crore), Faf du Plessis (Rs 2 crore), Mukesh Kumar (Rs 8 crore), Darshan Nalkande (Rs 30 lakh), Vipraj Nigam (Rs 50 lakh), Dushmantha Chameera (Rs 75 lakh), Donovan Ferreira (Rs 75 lakh), Ajay Mandal (Rs 30 lakh), Manvanth Kumar (Rs 30 lakh), Tripurana Vijay (Rs 30 lakh), Madhav Tiwari (Rs 40 lakh)

9. Gujarat Titans

Players Retained: Rashid Khan (Rs 18 crore), Shubman Gill (Rs 16.50 crore), Sai Sudharsan (Rs 8.50 crore), Rahul Tewatia (Rs 4 crore), Shahrukh Khan (Rs 4 crore)

Players bought: Kumar Kushagra (Rs 65 lakh), Anuj Rawat (Rs 30 lakh), Jos Buttler (Rs 15.75 crore), Nishant Sandhu (Rs 30 lakh), Mahipal Lomror (Rs 1.70 crore), Manav Suthar (Rs 30 lakh), Kagiso Rabada (Rs 10.75 crore), Prasidh Krishna (Rs 9.50 crore), Mohammed Siraj (Rs 12.25 crore), Washington Sundar (Rs 3.2 crore), Gerald Coetzee (Rs 2.4 crore), Arshad Khan (Rs 1.3 crore), Gurnoor Brar (Rs 1.3 crore), Sherfane Rutherford (Rs 2.6 crore), Sai Kishore (Rs 2 crore), Ishant Sharma (Rs 75 lakh), Gurjapneet Singh (Rs 2.2 crore), Jayant Yadav (Rs 75 lakh), Glenn Phillips (Rs 2 crore), Karim Janat (Rs 75 lakh)

10. Punjab Kings

Retained Players: Shashank Singh (Rs 5.5 crore), Prabhsimran Singh (Rs 4 crore)

Players Bought: Nehal Wadhera (Rs 4.20 crore), Shreyas Iyer (Rs 26.75 crore), Vishnu Vinod (Rs 95 lakh), Harpreet Bar (Rs 1.50 lakh), Glenn Maxwell (Rs 4.20 crore), Marcus Stoinis (Rs 11 crore), Yash Thakur (Rs 1.60 crore), Vijaykumar Vyshak (Rs 1.80 Crore), Arshdeep Singh (Rs 18 crore), Yuzvendra Chahal (Rs 18 crore), Marco Jansen (Rs 7 crore), Josh Inglis (Rs 2.6 crore), Lockie Ferguson (Rs 2 crore), Azmtullah Omarzai (Rs 2.4 crore), Harnoor Pannu (Rs 30 lakh), Kuldeep Sen (Rs 80 lakh), Priyansh Arya (Rs 3.8 crore), Aaron Hardie (Rs 1.25 crore), Musheer Khan (Rs 30 lakh), Suryansh Shedge (Rs 30 lakh), Xavier Bartlett (Rs 80 lakh), Pyla Avinash (Rs 30 lakh), Pravin Dubey (Rs 30 lakh)

