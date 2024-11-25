IPL 2025 mega auction: Full list of players SOLD and UNSOLD on Day 2; check full squad of all 10 teams
In a dramatic IPL 2025 mega auction day, RCB secured Bhuvneshwar Kumar for Rs 10.75 crore, while 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi fetched Rs 1.10 crore with Rajasthan Royals.
In a dramatic second day of the IPL 2025 mega auction in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah on Monday, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) made a splash by securing veteran Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar for an impressive Rs 10.75 crore. Meanwhile, 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a promising talent from Bihar, created headlines by bagging a Rs 1.10 crore contract with Rajasthan Royals.
Hailed as a prodigy, Suryavanshi recently debuted for Bihar in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, scoring 13 off 6 balls against Rajasthan before falling to Deepak Chahar. However, before the young star made waves, several lesser-known Indian fast bowlers struck gold at the auction.
Also read: IPL 2025 mega auction: Who is Vaibhav Suryavanshi, youngest player in IPL history bought by RR for Rs 1.1 cr?
Bhuvneshwar, who will turn 35 before the start of the next IPL, boasts 300 wickets from 287 T20 matches with an impressive economy rate of under eight. Despite this, his last appearance for India came during the tour of New Zealand in November 2022, and he is widely regarded as being past his prime at the international level.
Nevertheless, with each team required to field at least three Indian pacers, the limited pool of quality fast bowlers has made him a valuable asset, ensuring he was in demand despite his international hiatus.
As a result, even though Bhuvneshwar has fallen out of favor, injury-prone Deepak Chahar (Rs 9.25 crore to Mumbai Indians), and Test reserve Mukesh Kumar (Rs 8 crore retained by Delhi Capitals) secured lucrative deals on the second day of the auction, when franchises were operating with leaner purses after the previous day's spending spree.
With Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult in their ranks, Mumbai Indians boast two of the world's finest fast bowlers, expected to lead the charge against opposing batting line-ups. However, Deepak Chahar is eager to contribute, taking on key roles with the new ball and during the death overs.
Akash Deep, the Test pacer, secured an Rs 8 crore deal with Lucknow Super Giants.
What works in favor of Chahar and Bhuvneshwar is their ability to swing the white ball effectively during the Powerplay overs. Mukesh Kumar, on the other hand, has attracted interest for his skill with wide yorkers at the death.
Even Tushar Deshpande, whose economy rate hovers around 10 runs per over, was snapped up by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 6.50 crore, despite currently recovering from an ankle surgery.
Former RCB captain Faf du Plessis emerged as the biggest bargain buy for Delhi Capitals, acquired at his base price of Rs 2 crore, while Gujarat Titans were wise to pick India all-rounder Washington Sundar for Rs 3.20 crore.
Also read: IPL 2025 mega auction: Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer bag record bids; full list of players SOLD, UNSOLD on Day 1
The shortage of quality seam-bowling Indian all-rounders in the auction led to South African Marco Jansen securing a lucrative Rs 7 crore deal with Punjab Kings.
Englishman Sam Curran, who once attracted a hefty Rs 18 crore bid, had only a few takers this time, with CSK bringing him back at a much-reduced price of Rs 2.40 crore.
Hardik Pandya's brother, Krunal Pandya, secured a Rs 5.75 crore deal with RCB, who were in need of an experienced spin-bowling all-rounder.
Nitish Rana, who had once crossed the million-dollar mark as an uncapped player, was bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 4.20 crore.
Here's a look at full list of players SOLD on Day 2 of the IPL 2025 mega auction:
|Sr No.
|Name
|Team
|Price
|1.
|Rovman Powell
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Rs 1.5 crore
|2.
|Faf du Plessis
|Delhi Capitals
|Rs 2 crore
|3.
|Washington Sundar
|Gujarat Titans
|Rs 3.2 crore
|4.
|Sam Curran
|Chennai Super Kings
|Rs 2.4 crore
|5.
|Marco Jansen
|Punjab Kings
|Rs 7 crore
|6.
|Krunal Pandya
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Rs 5.75 crore
|7.
|Nitish Rana
|Rajasthan Royals
|Rs 4.2 crore
|8.
|Ryan Rickelton
|Mumbai Indians
|Rs 1 crore
|9.
|Josh Inglis
|Punjab Kings
|Rs 2.6 crore
|10.
|Tushar Deshpande
|Rajasthan Royals
|Rs 6.5 crore
|11.
|Gerald Coetzee
|Gujarat Titans
|Rs 2.4 crore
|12.
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Rs 10.75 crore
|13.
|Mukesh Kumar
|Delhi Capitals
|Rs 8 crore
|14.
|Deepak Chahar
|Mumbai Indians
|Rs 9.25 crore
|15.
|Akash Deep
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Rs 8 crore
|16.
|Lockie Ferguson
|Punjab Kings
|Rs 2 crore
|17.
|Allah Ghazanfar
|Mumbai Indians
|Rs 4.8 crore
|18.
|Shubham Dubey
|Rajasthan Royals
|Rs 80 lakh
|19.
|Shaikh Rashid
|Chennai Super Kings
|Rs 30 lakh
|20.
|Himmat Singh
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Rs 30 lakh
|21.
|Anshul Kamboj
|Chennai Super Kings
|Rs 3.4 crore
|22.
|Arshad Khan
|Gujarat Titans
|Rs 1.3 crore
|23.
|Darshan Nalkande
|Delhi Capitals
|Rs 30 lakh
|24.
|Swapnil Singh
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Rs 50 lakh
|25.
|Gurnoor Brar
|Gujarat Titans
|Rs 1.3 crore
|26.
|Mukesh Choudhary
|Chennai Super Kings
|Rs 30 lakh
|27.
|Rajan Kumar
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Rs 40 lakh
|28.
|M. Siddharth
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Rs 75 lakh
|29.
|Digvesh Singh
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Rs 30 lakh
|30.
|Manish Pandey
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Rs 75 lakh
|31.
|Sherfane Rutherford
|Gujarat Titans
|Rs 2.6 crore
|32.
|Shahbaz Ahmed
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Rs 2.4 crore
|33.
|Tim David
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Rs 3 crore
|34.
|Deepak Hooda
|Chennai Super Kings
|Rs 1.7 crore
|35.
|Will Jacks
|Mumbai Indians
|Rs 5.25 crore
|36.
|Azmtullah Omarzai
|Punjab Kings
|Rs 2.4 crore
|37.
|Sai Kishore
|Gujarat Titans
|Rs 2 crore
|38.
|Romario Shepherd
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Rs 1.5 crore
|39.
|Spencer Johnson
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Rs 2.8 crore
|40.
|Ishant Sharma
|Gujarat Titans
|Rs 75 lakh
|41.
|Nuwan Thushara
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Rs 1.6 crore
|42.
|Jaydev Unadkat
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Rs 1 crore
|43.
|Harnoor Pannu
|Punjab Kings
|Rs 30 lakh
|44.
|Yudhvir Singh
|Rajasthan Royals
|Rs 35 lakh
|45.
|Ashwani Kumar
|Mumbai Indians
|Rs 30 lakh
|46.
|Akash Singh
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Rs 30 lakh
|47.
|Gurjapneet Singh
|Chennai Super Kings
|Rs 2.2 crore
|48.
|Mitchell Santner
|Mumbai Indians
|Rs 2 crore
|49.
|Jayant Yadav
|Gujarat Titans
|Rs 75 lakh
|50.
|Fazalhaq Farooqi
|Rajasthan Royals
|Rs 2 crore
|51.
|Kuldeep Sen
|Punjab Kings
|Rs 80 lakh
|52.
|Reece Topley
|Mumbai Indians
|Rs 75 lakh
|53.
|Priyansh Arya
|Punjab Kings
|Rs 3.8 crore
|54.
|Manoj Bhandage
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Rs 30 lakh
|55.
|Vipraj Nigam
|Delhi Capitals
|Rs 50 lakh
|56.
|Shrijith Krishnan
|Mumbai Indians
|Rs 30 lakh
|57.
|Jacob Bethell
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Rs 2.6 crore
|58.
|Brydon Carse
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Rs 1 crore
|59.
|Aaron Hardie
|Punjab Kings
|Rs 1.25 crore
|60.
|Kamindu Mendis
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Rs 75 lakh
|61.
|Dushmantha Chameera
|Delhi Capitals
|Rs 75 lakh
|62.
|Nathan Ellis
|Chennai Super Kings
|Rs 2 crore
|63.
|Shamar Joseph
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Rs 75 lakh
|64.
|Aniket Verma
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Rs 30 lakh
|65.
|Raj Angad Bawa
|Mumbai Indians
|Rs 30 lakh
|66.
|Musheer Khan
|Punjab Kings
|Rs 30 lakh
|67.
|Suryansh Shedge
|Punjab Kings
|Rs 30 lakh
|68.
|Prince Yadav
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Rs 30 lakh
|69.
|Jamie Overton
|Chennai Super Kings
|Rs 1.5 crore
|70.
|Xavier Bartlett
|Punjab Kings
|Rs 80 lakh
|71.
|Yuvraj Chaudhary
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Rs 30 lakh
|72.
|Kamlesh Nagarkoti
|Chennai Super Kings
|Rs 30 lakh
|73.
|Pyla Avinash
|Punjab Kings
|Rs 30 lakh
|74.
|Ramakrishna Ghosh
|Chennai Super Kings
|Rs 30 lakh
|75.
|Satyanarayana Raju
|Mumbai Indians
|Rs 30 lakh
|76.
|Vaibhav Suryavanshi
|Rajasthan Royals
|Rs 1.1 crore
|77.
|Eshan Malinga
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Rs 1.2 crore
|78.
|Devdutt Padikkal
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Rs 2 crore
|79.
|Luvnith Sisodia
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Rs 30 lakh
|80.
|Shreyas Gopal
|Chennai Super Kings
|Rs 30 lakh
|81.
|Glenn Phillips
|Gujarat Titans
|Rs 2 crore
|82.
|Ajinkya Rahane
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Rs 1.5 crore
|83.
|Donovan Ferreira
|Delhi Capitals
|Rs 75 lakh
|84.
|Swastik Chikara
|Royal Challenger Bengaluru
|Rs 30 lakh
|85.
|Anukul Roy
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Rs 40 lakh
|86.
|Vansh Bedi
|Chennai Super Kings
|Rs 55 lakh
|87.
|Moeen Ali
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Rs 2 crore
|88.
|Umran Malik
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Rs 75 lakh
|89.
|Sachin Baby
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Rs 30 lakh
|90.
|Andre Siddarth
|Chennai Super Kings
|Rs 30 lakh
|91.
|Rajvardhan Hangargerkar
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Rs 30 lakh
|92.
|Arshin Kulkarni
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Rs 30 lakh
|93.
|Matthew Breetzke
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Rs 75 lakh
|94.
|Kwena Maphaka
|Rajasthan Royals
|Rs 1.5 crore
|95.
|Pravin Dubey
|Punjab Kings
|Rs 30 lakh
|96.
|Ajay Mandal
|Delhi Capitals
|Rs 30 lakh
|97.
|Manvanth Kumar
|Delhi Capitals
|Rs 30 lakh
|98.
|Karim Janat
|Gujarat Titans
|Rs 75 lakh
|99.
|Bevon Jacobs
|Mumbai Indians
|Rs 30 lakh
|100.
|Tripurana Vijay
|Delhi Capitals
|Rs 30 lakh
|101.
|Madhav Tiwari
|Delhi Capitals
|Rs 40 lakh
Here's a list of players who remained UNSOLD on Day 2 of IPL 2025 mega auction
|Name
|Country
|Kane Williamson
|New Zealand
|Mayank Agarwal
|India
|Prithvi Shaw
|India
|Shardul Thakur
|India
|Daryl Mitchell
|New Zealand
|Shai Hope
|West Indies
|KS Bharat
|India
|Alex Carey
|Australia
|Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|Afghanistan
|Vijayakanth Viyaskanth
|Sri Lanka
|Akeal Hosein
|West Indies
|Adil Rashid
|England
|Keshav Maharaj
|South Africa
|Madhav Kaushik
|India
|Pukhraj Mann
|India
|Mayank Dagar
|India
|Avanish Aravelly
|India
|Harvik Desai
|India
|Sakib Hussain
|India
|Vidwath Kaverappa
|India
|Prashant Solanki
|India
|Jhathavedh Subramanyan
|India
|Finn Allen
|New Zealand
|Dewald Brevis
|South Africa
|Ben Duckett
|England
|Josh Philippe
|Australia
|Mustafizur Rahman
|Bangladesh
|Naveen ul-Haq
|Afghanistan
|Umesh Yadav
|India
|Rishad Hossain
|Bangladesh
|Rishi Dhawan
|India
|Shivam Singh
|India
|LR Chethan
|India
|Raghav Goyal
|India
|Bailapudi Yeswanth
|India
|Brandon King
|West Indies
|Pathun Nissanka
|Sri Lanka
|Steve Smith
|Australia
|Gus Atkinson
|England
|Sikandar Raza
|Zimbabwe
|Richard Gleeson
|England
|Alzarri Joseph
|West Indies
|Luke Wood
|England
|Sachin Das
|India
|Arpit Guleria
|India
|Sarfaraz Khan
|India
|Kyle Mayers
|West Indies
|Matthew Short
|Australia
|Jason Behrendorff
|Australia
|Shivam Mavi
|India
|Navdeep Saini
|India
|Salman Nizar
|India
|Emanjot Chahal
|India
|Kulwant Khejroliya
|India
|Divesh Sharma
|India
|Naman Tiwari
|India
|Michael Bracewell
|New Zealand
|Ottneil Baartman
|South Africa
|Dilshan Madushanka
|Sri Lanka
|Adam Milne
|New Zealand
|Lungisani Ngidi
|South Africa
|William O'Rourke
|New Zealand
|Chetan Sakariya
|India
|Sandeep Warrier
|India
|Abdul Basith
|India
|Tejasvi Dahiya
|India
|Lance Morris
|Australia
|Olly Stone
|England
|Raj Limbani
|India
|Shiva Singh
|India
|Anshuman Hooda
|India
|Dwaine Pretorius
|South Africa
|Blessing Muzarabani
|Zimbabwe
|Brandon McMullen
|Scotland
|Atit Sheth
|India
|Vijay Kumar
|India
|Roston Chase
|West Indies
|Nathan Smith
|New Zealand
|Kyle Jamieson
|New Zealand
|Chris Jordan
|England
|Ripal Patel
|India
|Avinash Singh
|India
|Sanjay Yadav
|India
|Umang Kumar
|India
|Digvijay Deshmukh
|India
|Yash Dabas
|India
|David Warner
|Australia
|Anmolpreet Singh
|India
|Piyush Chawla
|India
|Arjun Tendulkar
|India
|Prince Choudhary
|India
|Tanush Kotian
|India
|Murugan Ashwin
|India
|Tom Latham
|New Zealand
|Leus du Plooy
|England
|Shivalik Sharma
|India
|Khrievitso Kense
|India
Here's how all 10 teams look like after Day 1 and Day 2 of IPL 2025 auction:
1. Chennai Super Kings
Retained Players: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Rs 18 crore), Ravindra Jadeja (Rs 18 crore), Matheesha Pathirana (Rs 13 crore), Shivam Dube (Rs 12 crore), MS Dhoni (Rs 4 crore)
Players Bought in auction: Rahul Tripathi (Rs 3.40 crore), Devon Conway (Rs 6.25 crore), Vijay Shankar (Rs 1.20 crore), Rachin Ravindra (Rs 4 crore), Ravichandran Ashwin (Rs 9.75 crore), Noor Ahmad (Rs 10 crore), Khaleel Ahmed (Rs 4.80 crore), Sam Curran (2.4 crore), Shaikh Rashid (Rs 30 lakh), Anshul Kamboj (Rs 3.4 crore), Mukesh Choudhary (Rs 30 lakh), Deepak Hooda (Rs 1.7 crore), Nathan Ellis (Rs 2 crore), Jamie Overton (Rs 1.5 crore), Kamlesh Nagarkoti (Rs 30 lakh), Ramakrishna Ghosh (Rs 30 lakh), Shreyas Gopal (Rs 30 lakh), Vansh Bedi (Rs 55 lakh), Andre Siddarth (Rs 30 lakh)
2. Mumbai Indians
Retained Players: Jasprit Bumrah (Rs 18 crore), Suryakumar Yadav (Rs 16.35 crore), Hardik Pandya (Rs 16.35 crore), Rohit Sharma (Rs 16.30 crore), Tilak Varma (Rs 8 crore)
Players bought: Trent Boult (Rs 12.50 crore), Naman Dhir (Rs 5.25 crore), Robin Minz (Rs 65 lakh), Ryan Rickelton (Rs 1 crore), Deepak Chahar (Rs 9.25 crore), Allah Ghazanfar (Rs 4.8 crore), Will Jacks (Rs 5.25 crore), Ashwani Kumar (Rs 30 lakh), Mitchell Santner (Rs 2 crore), Reece Topley (Rs 75 lakh), Shrijith Krishnan (Rs 30 lakh), Raj Angad Bawa (Rs 30 lakh), Satyanarayana Raju (Rs 30 lakh), Bevon Jacobs (Rs 30 lakh)
3. Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Retained Players: Virat Kohli (Rs 21 crore), Rajat Patidar (Rs 11 crore), Yash Dayal (Rs 5 crore)
Players bought: Jitesh Sharma (Rs 11 crore), Philip Salt (Rs 11.50 crore), Liam Livingstone (Rs 8.75 crore), Rasikh Salam Dar (Rs 6 crore), Suyash Sharma (Rs 2.60 crore), Josh Hazlewood (Rs 12.50 crore), Krunal Pandya (Rs 5.75 crore), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Rs 10.75 crore), Swapnil Singh (Rs 50 lakh), Tim David (Rs 3 crore), Romario Shepherd (Rs 1.5 crore), Nuwan Thushara (Rs 1.6 crore), Manoj Bhandage (Rs 30 lakh), Jacob Bethell (Rs 2.6 crore), Devdutt Padikkal (Rs 2 crore), Swastik Chikara (Rs 30 lakh)
4. Kolkata Knight Riders
Retained Players: Rinku Singh (Rs 13 crore), Varun Chakravarthy (Rs 12 crore), Sunil Narine (Rs 12 crore), Andre Russell (Rs 12 crore), Harshit Rana (Rs 4 crore), Ramandeep Singh (Rs 4 crore)
Player bought: Angkrish Raghuvanshi (Rs 3 crore), Quinton de Kock (Rs 3.60 crore), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Rs 2 crore), Venkatesh Iyer (Rs 23.75 crore), Vaibhav Arora (Rs 1.80 crore), Mayank Markande (Rs 30 lakh), Anrich Nortje (Rs 6.50 crore), Rovman Powell (Rs 1.5 crore), Manish Pandey (Rs 75 lakh), Spencer Johnson (2.8 crore), Luvnith Sisodia (Rs 30 lakh), Ajinkya Rahane (Rs 1.5 crore), Anukul Roy (Rs 40 lakh), Moeen Ali (Rs 2 crore), Umran Malik (Rs 75 lakh)
5. Sunrisers Hyderabad
Retained Players: Heinrich Klaasen (Rs 23 crore), Pat Cummins (Rs 18 crore), Abhishek Sharma (Rs 14 crore), Travis Head (Rs 14 crore), Nitish Kumar Reddy (Rs 6 crore)
Players bought: Abhinav Manohar (Rs 3.20 crore), Atharva Taide (Rs 30 lakh), Ishan Kishan (Rs 11.25 crore), Harshal Patel (Rs 8 crore), Rahul Chahar (Rs 3.20 crore), Simranjeet Singh (Rs 1.50 crore), Mohammed Shami (Rs 10 crore), Adam Zampa (Rs 2.40 crore), Rajan Kumar (Rs 40 lakh), Jaydev Unadkat (Rs 1 crore), Brydon Carse (Rs 1 crore), Kamindu Mendis (Rs 75 lakh), Aniket Verma (Rs 30 lakh), Eshan Malinga (Rs 1.2 crore), Sachin baby (Rs 30 lakh)
6. Rajasthan Royals
Retained Players: Sanju Samson (Rs 18 crore), Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rs 18 crore), Riyan Parag (Rs 14 crore), Dhruv Jurel (Rs 14 crore), Shimron Hetmyer (Rs 11 crore), Sandeep Sharma (Rs 4 crore)
Players Bought: Akash Madhwal (Rs 1.20 crore), Kumar Kartikeya (Rs 30 lakh), Wanindu Hasaranga (Rs 5.25 crore), Maheesh Theekshana (Rs 4.40 crore), Jofra Archer (Rs 12.50 crore), Nitish Rana (Rs 4.2 crore), Tushar Deshpande (Rs 6.5 crore), Shubham Dubey (Rs 80 lakh), Yudhvir Singh (Rs 35 lakh), Fazalhaq Farooqi (Rs 2 crore), Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Rs 1.1 crore), Kwena Maphaka (Rs 1.5 crore)
7. Lucknow Super Giants
Retained Players: Nicholas Pooran (Rs 21 crore), Ravi Bishnoi (Rs 11 crore) Mayank Yadav (Rs 11 crore), Mohsin Khan (Rs 4 crore), Ayush Badoni (Rs 4 crore)
Players Bought: David Miller (Rs 7.50 crore), Aiden Markram (Rs 2 crore), Aryan Juyal (Rs 30 lakh), Rishabh Pant (Rs 27 lakh), Abdul Samad (Rs 4.20 crore), Mitchell Marsh (Rs 3.40 crore), Avesh Khan (Rs 9.75 crore), Akash Deep (Rs 8 crore), Himmat Singh (Rs 30 lakh), M. Siddharth (Rs 75 lakh), Digvesh Singh (Rs 30 lakh), Shahbaz Ahmed (2.4 crore), Akash Singh (Rs 30 lakh), Shamar Joseph (Rs 75 lakh), Prince Yadav (Rs 30 lakh), Yuvraj Chaudhary (Rs 30 lakh), Rajvardhan Hangargerkar (Rs 30 lakh), Arshin Kulkarni (Rs 30 lakh), Matthew Breetzke (Rs 75 lakh)
8. Delhi Capitals
Players Retained: Axar Patel (Rs 16.50 crore), Kuldeep Yadav (Rs 13.25 crore), Tristan Stubbs (Rs 10 crore), Abishek Porel (Rs 4 crore)
Players Bought: Karun Nair (Rs 50 lakh), Harry Brook (Rs 6.25 crore), Jake Fraser-McGurk (Rs 9 crore), KL Rahul (Rs 14 crore), Sameer Rizvi (Rs 95 lakh), Ashutosh Sharma (Rs 3.80 crore), Mitchell Starc (Rs 11.75 crore), Mohit Sharma (Rs 2.20 crore), T Natarajan (Rs 10.75 crore), Faf du Plessis (Rs 2 crore), Mukesh Kumar (Rs 8 crore), Darshan Nalkande (Rs 30 lakh), Vipraj Nigam (Rs 50 lakh), Dushmantha Chameera (Rs 75 lakh), Donovan Ferreira (Rs 75 lakh), Ajay Mandal (Rs 30 lakh), Manvanth Kumar (Rs 30 lakh), Tripurana Vijay (Rs 30 lakh), Madhav Tiwari (Rs 40 lakh)
9. Gujarat Titans
Players Retained: Rashid Khan (Rs 18 crore), Shubman Gill (Rs 16.50 crore), Sai Sudharsan (Rs 8.50 crore), Rahul Tewatia (Rs 4 crore), Shahrukh Khan (Rs 4 crore)
Players bought: Kumar Kushagra (Rs 65 lakh), Anuj Rawat (Rs 30 lakh), Jos Buttler (Rs 15.75 crore), Nishant Sandhu (Rs 30 lakh), Mahipal Lomror (Rs 1.70 crore), Manav Suthar (Rs 30 lakh), Kagiso Rabada (Rs 10.75 crore), Prasidh Krishna (Rs 9.50 crore), Mohammed Siraj (Rs 12.25 crore), Washington Sundar (Rs 3.2 crore), Gerald Coetzee (Rs 2.4 crore), Arshad Khan (Rs 1.3 crore), Gurnoor Brar (Rs 1.3 crore), Sherfane Rutherford (Rs 2.6 crore), Sai Kishore (Rs 2 crore), Ishant Sharma (Rs 75 lakh), Gurjapneet Singh (Rs 2.2 crore), Jayant Yadav (Rs 75 lakh), Glenn Phillips (Rs 2 crore), Karim Janat (Rs 75 lakh)
10. Punjab Kings
Retained Players: Shashank Singh (Rs 5.5 crore), Prabhsimran Singh (Rs 4 crore)
Players Bought: Nehal Wadhera (Rs 4.20 crore), Shreyas Iyer (Rs 26.75 crore), Vishnu Vinod (Rs 95 lakh), Harpreet Bar (Rs 1.50 lakh), Glenn Maxwell (Rs 4.20 crore), Marcus Stoinis (Rs 11 crore), Yash Thakur (Rs 1.60 crore), Vijaykumar Vyshak (Rs 1.80 Crore), Arshdeep Singh (Rs 18 crore), Yuzvendra Chahal (Rs 18 crore), Marco Jansen (Rs 7 crore), Josh Inglis (Rs 2.6 crore), Lockie Ferguson (Rs 2 crore), Azmtullah Omarzai (Rs 2.4 crore), Harnoor Pannu (Rs 30 lakh), Kuldeep Sen (Rs 80 lakh), Priyansh Arya (Rs 3.8 crore), Aaron Hardie (Rs 1.25 crore), Musheer Khan (Rs 30 lakh), Suryansh Shedge (Rs 30 lakh), Xavier Bartlett (Rs 80 lakh), Pyla Avinash (Rs 30 lakh), Pravin Dubey (Rs 30 lakh)
- Ajinkya Rahane
- Akash Deep
- Bhuvneshwar Kumar
- Cricket
- Deepak Chahar
- Faf du Plessis
- Glenn Phillips
- IPL
- IPL 2025
- IPL 2025 mega auction
- Impact Player
- Jasprit Bumrah
- Kane Williamson
- Krunal Pandya
- Lucknow Super Giants
- Marco Jansen
- Mukesh Kumar
- Nitish Rana
- Prithvi Shaw
- Rajasthan Royals
- Royal Challengers Bangalore
- Rs 1.10 crore
- Rs 10.75 crore
- Sam Curran
- Shardul Thakur
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
- Trent Boult
- Tushar Deshpande
- Vaibhav Suryavanshi
- Wankhede
- Washington Sundar
- auction