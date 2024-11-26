IPL 2025 mega auction: Who is Priyansh Arya, the explosive batter bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 3.80 crore?

Priyansh Arya, who was virtually unknown outside local circles until a few days ago, has secured a high-profile spot in the IPL 2025, with Punjab Kings (PBKS) splurging Rs 3.80 crore to acquire the explosive batter at the auction held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Monday. His remarkable journey from a local T20 star to an IPL player took a significant leap after a sensational performance at the inaugural Delhi Premier League earlier this year.

Also read: IPL 2025 mega auction: Full list of players SOLD and UNSOLD on Day 2; check full squad of all 10 teams

The 22-year-old Arya, who had been in sublime form for South Delhi Superstarz, attracted attention after his blistering 608-run tally in just ten innings, making him the tournament's top scorer. Known for his aggressive style, Arya hit a staggering 43 sixes, with a remarkable strike rate of 198.69. His crowning moment came when he hit six sixes in an over against Manan Bharadwaj, a left-arm spinner, during an eye-popping 120-run knock off 50 balls against North Delhi Strikers. Arya’s display was a key highlight of a jaw-dropping team total of 308 for 5, and it was a performance that turned heads among IPL scouts.

In addition to his six-hitting prowess, Arya’s versatility with the bat was evident throughout the tournament. He began with an impressive 57 off 30 balls, followed by 82 from 51 balls against Central Delhi Kings, and continued to build momentum with further scores of 53, 107, and 88. His consistency and big-hitting ability made him one of the most exciting prospects for the IPL auction.

Arya’s Delhi Premier League heroics earned him a call-up to the Delhi squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25 season, where he continued to impress. Despite the tougher competition, he produced a stunning century against Uttar Pradesh, scoring 102 runs off just 43 balls, including five fours and ten sixes, against a quality bowling attack featuring Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shivam Mavi, and Piyush Chawla. This knock, which came just one day before the IPL auction, further raised Arya’s profile.

Also read: IPL 2025 mega auction: Who is Vaibhav Suryavanshi, youngest player in IPL history bought by RR for Rs 1.1 cr?

The IPL 2025 auction, held in Jeddah, saw a fierce bidding war for the young batter. Initially introduced at a base price of INR 30 lakh, Arya quickly garnered attention from Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). As the bids climbed, Punjab Kings emerged victorious, ultimately securing his services for a substantial Rs 3.80 crore. This substantial investment highlights Arya’s potential as one of the most exciting young talents in Indian cricket.

Arya’s success in securing an IPL contract is a testament to his hard work, consistency, and explosive batting ability. As he prepares to join Punjab Kings for IPL 2025, fans and analysts alike will be eagerly watching to see how this rising star performs on the biggest stage in Indian cricket.

Latest Videos