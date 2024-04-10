Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Sane and Martinelli given starting nod as Arsenal and Bayern Munich reveal lineups for Champions League clash

    Arsenal and Bayern Munich reveal their lineups for the highly anticipated Champions League quarter-final clash, with both teams fielding strong squads including key players like Kai Havertz and Manuel Neuer.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 10, 2024, 12:06 AM IST

    Arsenal and Bayern Munich gear up for a high-stakes Champions League showdown as they face off in the first leg of their quarter-final clash at the Emirates Stadium. The Gunners, buoyed by their recent form, welcome Bayern to north London, aiming to put the memories of past defeats against the German powerhouse behind them. On the other hand, Bayern's confidence may be shaken after a surprising loss to Heidenheim, putting pressure on manager Thomas Tuchel.

    Under Mikel Arteta's guidance, Arsenal have displayed resilience, losing just once in 2024 and conceding a mere five goals in four months. UEFA's decision to ban visiting fans ensures that Arsenal will enjoy full home support for this crucial encounter.

    Arsenal's lineup sees Kai Havertz leading the attack once again, while Jorginho gets the nod over Thomas Partey in midfield and Jakub Kiwior returns to the left-back position.

    Bayern, plagued by injury concerns, receive a boost with the return of captain Manuel Neuer, alongside Leroy Sane and Kingsley Coman. However, Coman is deemed fit only for the substitutes' bench, adding intrigue to Bayern's strategy for the match.

    Here are the lineups: 

    Last Updated Apr 10, 2024, 12:06 AM IST
