Bangladesh's IPL 2025 snub: Bangladeshis cry foul, claim BCCI instructed teams not to buy players (WATCH)

The IPL 2025 mega auction has sparked controversy as no Bangladeshi cricketer managed to secure a team, leaving fans and cricket enthusiasts in Bangladesh disappointed. Prominent players like Shakib Al Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, and Litton Das, along with eight others, remained unsold despite being part of the auction list. The unexpected outcome has triggered a blame game, with allegations of bias against the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

List of Bangladeshi players in the IPL 2025 auction:

1. Mustafizur Rahman – Rs 2 crore

2. Mehidy Hasan Miraz – Rs 1 crore

3. Shakib Al Hasan – Rs 1 crore

4. Taskin Ahmed – Rs 1 crore

5. Rishad Hossain – Rs 75 lakhs

6. Litton Das – Rs 75 lakhs

7. Towhid Hridoy – Rs 75 lakhs

8. Shoriful Islam – Rs 75 lakhs

9. Tanzim Hasan Sakib – Rs 75 lakhs

10. Mahedi Hasan – Rs 75 lakhs

11. Hasan Mahmud – Rs 75 lakhs

12. Nahid Rana – Rs 75 lakhs

The snub has led to speculation, with some accusing the BCCI of instructing IPL franchises to avoid Bangladeshi players. Dr. Maruf, a cricket enthusiast, tweeted, "No Bangladeshi player in IPL 2025!! Strange!!" Another user, Anil, sarcastically commented, "They already sold themselves to Pakistan."

Cricketers like Shakib Al Hasan, who has previously represented Bangladesh in the IPL, failed to find a buyer this time, adding to the disappointment. Fans believe the players’ performances and credentials warrant their inclusion.

Attack on Hindus:

Adding fuel to the controversy is the recent arrest of Hindu leader Chinmay Krishna Das Prabhu in Dhaka, which has intensified concerns over the treatment of Hindus in Bangladesh. Over the years, the Hindu community in Bangladesh has faced attacks, property destruction, and systemic discrimination, leading to growing unrest.

Here's a look at how Indians reacted to Bangladesh players IPL 2025 snub amid escalating tensions

Indian cricket fans have also expressed their stance. Many are urging IPL franchises to boycott Bangladeshi players due to alleged complicity in attacks on minorities. One user stated, "If Pakistan is excluded from the IPL for terrorism, Bangladesh should face similar consequences for persecuting Hindus."

The exclusion of Bangladeshi players has brought attention to the intersection of sports and politics. While the IPL has excluded Pakistani players citing security concerns, this incident highlights how broader socio-political issues can impact player selections.

