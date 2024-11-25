IPL 2025 mega auction: Memes explode after 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi bought by RR for Rs 1.1 crore

In a groundbreaking moment at the IPL 2025 mega auction, 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi from Samastipur, Bihar, etched his name in history as the youngest player ever to be signed by an IPL franchise.

In a groundbreaking moment at the IPL 2025 mega auction, 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi from Samastipur, Bihar, etched his name in history as the youngest player ever to be signed by an IPL franchise. Rajasthan Royals stunned the cricketing world by securing the teenage sensation for a whopping Rs 1.1 crore during the high-stakes event at the Abady Al Johar Arena in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Monday.

Also read: IPL 2025 mega auction: Musheer Khan SOLD to PBKS for Rs 30 lakh, fans shocked brother Sarfaraz goes UNSOLD

Suryavanshi’s rise to prominence has been nothing short of a fairytale. The prodigy made headlines last year when he debuted in the Ranji Trophy at just 12 years and 284 days, breaking the record for the youngest player in the tournament's history, previously held by cricketing legends Yuvraj Singh and Sachin Tendulkar.

Adding to his accolades, Suryavanshi smashed a sensational 104 off 62 balls in a Youth Test series against Australia, setting records as the youngest centurion in competitive cricket and the fastest Indian to score a century at the youth level.

The bold move by Rajasthan Royals has left fans divided. While many hailed the franchise for spotting and backing a rare talent, others expressed skepticism over the pressure a 13-year-old might face on cricket’s grandest stage. Social media was abuzz with reactions ranging from admiration to disbelief, as cricket enthusiasts debated the decision.

Rajasthan Royals’ decision reflects their focus on building for the future, and Suryavanshi’s inclusion is seen as a long-term investment. As the young cricketer prepares for his maiden IPL season, all eyes will be on whether the teenage prodigy can handle the intensity of the tournament and live up to the hype surrounding him.

Also read: IPL 2025 mega auction: Deepak Chahar SOLD to Mumbai Indians for 9.25 crore; MI fans chant 'ala re'

Fans react to Rajasthan Royals buying 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi for Rs 1.1 crore

Latest Videos