IPL 2025 mega auction: Memes explode after 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi bought by RR for Rs 1.1 crore

In a groundbreaking moment at the IPL 2025 mega auction, 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi from Samastipur, Bihar, etched his name in history as the youngest player ever to be signed by an IPL franchise.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi creates IPL history: Fans shocked as RR buys 13-year-old for Rs 1.1 crore, memes explode snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Nov 25, 2024, 8:50 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 25, 2024, 9:10 PM IST

In a groundbreaking moment at the IPL 2025 mega auction, 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi from Samastipur, Bihar, etched his name in history as the youngest player ever to be signed by an IPL franchise. Rajasthan Royals stunned the cricketing world by securing the teenage sensation for a whopping Rs 1.1 crore during the high-stakes event at the Abady Al Johar Arena in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Monday.

Also read: IPL 2025 mega auction: Musheer Khan SOLD to PBKS for Rs 30 lakh, fans shocked brother Sarfaraz goes UNSOLD

Suryavanshi’s rise to prominence has been nothing short of a fairytale. The prodigy made headlines last year when he debuted in the Ranji Trophy at just 12 years and 284 days, breaking the record for the youngest player in the tournament's history, previously held by cricketing legends Yuvraj Singh and Sachin Tendulkar.

Adding to his accolades, Suryavanshi smashed a sensational 104 off 62 balls in a Youth Test series against Australia, setting records as the youngest centurion in competitive cricket and the fastest Indian to score a century at the youth level.

The bold move by Rajasthan Royals has left fans divided. While many hailed the franchise for spotting and backing a rare talent, others expressed skepticism over the pressure a 13-year-old might face on cricket’s grandest stage. Social media was abuzz with reactions ranging from admiration to disbelief, as cricket enthusiasts debated the decision.

Rajasthan Royals’ decision reflects their focus on building for the future, and Suryavanshi’s inclusion is seen as a long-term investment. As the young cricketer prepares for his maiden IPL season, all eyes will be on whether the teenage prodigy can handle the intensity of the tournament and live up to the hype surrounding him.

Also read: IPL 2025 mega auction: Deepak Chahar SOLD to Mumbai Indians for 9.25 crore; MI fans chant 'ala re'

Fans react to Rajasthan Royals buying 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi for Rs 1.1 crore

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

IPL 2025 mega auction: Full list of players SOLD and UNSOLD on Day 2; check all 10 teams' squads here snt

IPL 2025 mega auction: Full list of players SOLD and UNSOLD on Day 2; check full squad of all 10 teams

IPL 2025 mega auction: Who is Vaibhav Suryavanshi, youngest player in IPL history bought by RR for Rs 1.1 cr? snt

IPL 2025 mega auction: Who is Vaibhav Suryavanshi, youngest player in IPL history bought by RR for Rs 1.1 cr?

IPL 2025 mega auction: Musheer Khan SOLD to PBKS for Rs 30 lakh, fans shocked brother Sarfaraz goes UNSOLD snt

IPL 2025 mega auction: Musheer Khan SOLD to PBKS for Rs 30 lakh, fans shocked brother Sarfaraz goes UNSOLD

IPL 2025 mega auction: RCB secures Tim David for Rs 3 Crore, fans call it 'absolute steal' dmn

IPL 2025 mega auction: RCB secures Tim David for Rs 3 crore, fans call it 'absolute steal'

IPL 2025 mega auction: Who is Anshul Kamboj, Haryana all-rounder bought by MI for Rs 3.4 crore? vkp

IPL 2025 mega auction: Who is Anshul Kamboj, Haryana all-rounder bought by MI for Rs 3.4 crore?

Recent Stories

Vuzix Stock Soars After Six-Figure Order Win: Retail Turns Extremely Bullish

Vuzix Stock Soars After Six-Figure Order Win: Retail Turns Extremely Bullish

David Warner goes UNSOLD in IPL 2025 mega auction: A shocking end to a storied IPL career? snt

David Warner goes UNSOLD in IPL 2025 mega auction: A shocking end to a storied IPL career?

Robinhood Stock Gains After Morgan Stanley Doubles Price Target Citing ‘Animal Spirits’ Post Election: Retail Roars

Robinhood Stock Gains After Morgan Stanley Doubles Price Target Citing ‘Animal Spirits’ Post Election: Retail Roars

Palantir Stock Touches Record High After Price-Target Raises Ahead Of Nasdaq Move: Retail Stays Bullish

Palantir Stock Touches Record High After Price-Target Raises Ahead Of Nasdaq Move: Retail Stays Bullish

Lockheed Martin Stock Slips Even As Aerospace Giant Reportedly Bags $870M Contract: Retail Remains Neutral

Lockheed Martin Stock Slips Even As Aerospace Giant Reportedly Bags $870M Contract: Retail Remains Neutral

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon