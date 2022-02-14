Is Ronaldo running out of lives at Manchester United? Football pundits argue

Even as Old Trafford stares at Cavani's impending departure this summer, the Ronaldo debate will continue. Should the legendary striker stay on for another season at Manchester United?

Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford last year to much fanfare, promising to restore Manchester United's former glory. But, six months down the line, the Portugal international's influence on the 20-time Premier League champions is dwindling as the club's stock falls.

It all started well for 37-year-old Ronaldo after completing a dream return to Manchester United, where he won eight major trophies from 2003 to 2009. Instrumental late goals the Champions League clash against Atalanta and Villareal at Old Trafford got the Red Devils dreaming of a United renaissance, as the Portuguese showed no sign of his age having any effect at all.

The goals have, however, dried up. Saturday's 1-1 draw against Southampton saw yet another colourless display from Ronaldo, one that left the veteran striker without a goal in six games in 2022 - his worst run since a seven-match drought for the team in the 2008-09 season. This time, there was no drama, no histrionics.

Against Southampton, Ronaldo had his chances but failed to make a difference to the final scoreline. Four days after an angry exit down the tunnel at Burnley, the Portuguese striker cut a resigned figure when referee Stuart Attwell called a halt to proceedings here.

Following the draw, Manchester United's interim boss Ralf Rangnick said, "Yes, of course, he would have wished to score. I would have wished him to score. He had his chances today."

Ronaldo will want to be among the goals when Manchester United meet Brighton for a home game on Tuesday night. If Edinson Cavani fails to recover from a groin injury, the Portugal star is likely to get a chance to go at it again.

Speculations are rife that Ronaldo may ask to leave Old Trafford if the team fails to finish in Premier Leagues top four. But, how many teams will be prepared to pay close to 500,000 pounds per week to the ageing Champions League's all-time top goalscorer?

Then, there is also the question of if United themselves want to keep the veteran striker? After all, one of the biggest reasons to bring him back is to impact the club's Champions League chances and avoid the unthinkable prospect of him joining league leaders Manchester City.

Football pundits and former greats have been debating these questions for some time now. They have spoken in public about Ronaldo's situation, his attitude and growing woes for Manchester United.

BeIN Sports presenter Richard Keys went on a savage rant following United's draw against Southampton, suggesting that Ronaldo should leave now rather than the summer and sign for Bournemouth instead. "Jorge Mendes was talking to senior Manchester United executives about leaving at the end of the season, my own view of that is that he should he leave now," the football pundit opined.

"I've been of the opinion all season long that I think he's as much a part of the problem – not the whole problem – as anything and anybody else," Keys added.

The sports presenter also lectured over Ronaldo's attitude after United's game against Burnley. "The other night, when he went running down the tunnel at Turf Moor, having recently lectured everyone about being the leader he believes himself to be and that youngsters don't do the sorts of things he does…how does that encourage team spirit in the dressing room?" Keys remarked.

Richard Keys' co-host Andy Gray too, lamented Ronaldo's attitude stating, "That was not good to see. Totally wrong for him to do that. He's obviously disappointed at not playing."

Meanwhile, former England footballer and Sky Sports commentator Gary Neville gave a damning reaction to United's latest setback in the Premier League. "You can't put your finger on one thing when you watch United nowadays. Every day feels like a soap opera. You hear the players want Mauricio Pochettino, then Cristiano Ronaldo's going to leave," Neville said in an explosive podcast.

"The last few weeks have been terrible in terms of off-the-pitch incidents. It now gets to a point where you don't feel it's down to the manager anymore. There's a confidence issue, but there's also an issue of excuse mentality and of looking after themselves and not looking at the bigger picture, which is creating a brilliant team and trying to get back up that league," the football pundit added.

"That I can't forgive because as a United fan, all that you can ask is that they give their all on the pitch. At United, it looks lethargic, and they don't look like they have the quality to chase games. Something has got to change there very quickly," Neville concluded.

Earlier, the sports presented had questioned Ronaldo's attitude and lamented Ronaldo for running straight off when the whistle blows. "It's annoyed me for about two months. The best players in your team, it's devastating when they're showing that look and body language to the younger ones. They have to help them," Neville had told Sky Sports.

"They have to be the father, the grandparent in the team. I made massive mistakes at Man Utd, but I had great senior players who would have a go at me but also put their arms around me. I think there's something wrong. At the end of the day, I love that lad (Ronaldo); he's the best I've ever seen in my life at times, but don't run off like that. I'm not having that," the former England international commented.

However, Premier League legend Alan Shearer believes Ronaldo is not to blame for Manchester United's struggles and is being scapegoated at the club. He believes that the real problems lie elsewhere and that the 'hard questions' need to be asked.

"Cristiano Ronaldo must be thinking, "what have I walked into…" He is an unbelievable player — one of the greatest to have ever strode the planet — but he is also 37. He rails against being left out or being taken off because the very essence of his make-up is an unparalleled will to win and a determination never to be beaten. He wants to play every single minute of every match. Once that attitude goes, Cristiano Ronaldo goes. But, of course, it also puts pressure on the manager," Shearer wrote in his column for The Athletic.

"I don't blame Cristiano Ronaldo for anything that's going on there. He has every right to believe that if it weren't for him, then they'd be far worse off than they are. He would be correct. Again, I have some experience of his situation. Towards the end of my career, I was left out a couple of times or taken off, and I can't explain how much I hated it. Hated every second. I found it embarrassing, a humiliation. That was me. It still is," Shearer added.

"Should he be more graceful at the end of matches, encouraging his teammates? Having Cristiano Ronaldo at the club should be a dream for younger players, and if they're not asking him for advice and soaking it all up, then they bloody well should be. For me, it's a false narrative. The hard questions should be asked of Manchester United's pathetic defending or the lack of it. Cristiano Ronaldo isn't making excuses; he's fuming at the chaos and demanding better," the legend concluded.

