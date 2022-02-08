  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 footballers eyeing Cristiano Ronaldo's 400 million Instagram followers mark

    First Published Feb 8, 2022, 2:24 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Cristiano Ronaldo has crossed 400 million followers on Instagram. But, do you the top five most followed footballers on Instagram? Check the ones who are eyeing Ronaldo's mark.

    5 footballers eyeing Cristiano Ronaldo 400 million Instagram followers mark-ayh

    Portuguese football sensation Cristiano Ronaldo has hit another milestone outside the field of football, i.e. in social media. He has become the first footballer to garner 400 million followers on Instagram. On the same note, we look at the five most followed footballers on Instagram who can breach Ronaldo's mark.

    5 footballers eyeing Cristiano Ronaldo 400 million Instagram followers mark-ayh

    Cristiano Ronaldo
    We begin with the leader, as the Portuguese keeps soaring in terms of his followers on Instagram. The Manchester United striker has 400 million followers already and is expected to breach the 450 million mark in the next couple of years. He was also the first to breach the 300 million and 350 million mark.

    ALSO READ: Georgina Rodriguez's GBP 75,000 worth Cadillac Escalade for Ronaldo's 37th birthday will blow your mind

    5 footballers eyeing Cristiano Ronaldo 400 million Instagram followers mark-ayh

    Lionel Messi
    Next up is the Argentine sensation and Ronaldo's GOAT rival, Messi Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). He has 306 million followers on Instagram so far. While he is expected to reach 350 million in the next couple of years, he could indeed challenge Ronnie's 400 million mark, being the only real contender.

    5 footballers eyeing Cristiano Ronaldo 400 million Instagram followers mark-ayh

    Neymar
    The Brazilian striker and playmaker from PSG is next on the list, as he has 169 million followers so far on Insta. He is on his way to 200 million in the next couple of years. However, his chances of surpassing Ronaldo look bleak.

    ALSO READ: Did Ronaldo's move to Real Madrid in 2008 spark Manchester United's decline? Wayne Rooney gives honest opinion

    5 footballers eyeing Cristiano Ronaldo 400 million Instagram followers mark-ayh

    David Beckham
    We also have a retired footballer on the list, as former Englishman Becks makes it with 71.1 million followers. He happens to be the most followed English footballer to date, despite having retired from the sport nearly a decade ago. But it doesn't look like he will ever match Ronaldo's 400 million mark.

    5 footballers eyeing Cristiano Ronaldo 400 million Instagram followers mark-ayh

    Kylian Mbappé
    We have the French striker from PSG in the fifth spot, with 65.8 million followers on Insta. He has a long road ahead, expected to hit the 100 million mark in a couple of years. However, there is no realistic chance of him touching 400 million unless he miraculously starts breaking records every game hereon.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football premier league West Ham Kurt Zouma deeply sorry after disturbing video of kicking cat emerges netizens remain furious

    West Ham's Kurt Zouma 'deeply sorry' for kicking cat; netizens remain furious

    football premier league Brentford Christian Eriksen opens up about return to football after Euro 2020 cardiac arrest watch interview

    'Time to make new memories': Christian Eriksen opens up about return to football with Brentford (WATCH)

    Georgina Rodriguez GBP 75,000 worth Cadillac Escalade for Cristiano Ronaldo's 37th birthday will blow your mind, watch video-ayh

    Georgina Rodriguez's GBP 75,000 worth Cadillac Escalade for Ronaldo's 37th birthday will blow your mind

    Ligue 1 Kylian Mbappe happy to let Lionel Messi become Paris Saint Germain PSG leading man denies decision over future

    Ligue 1: Kylian Mbappe happy to let Lionel Messi become PSG's leading man; denies decision over future

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: It's official, Ahmedabad franchise to be known as Ahmedabad Titans-ayh

    IPL 2022: It's official, Ahmedabad franchise to be known as Ahmedabad Titans

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka Hijab row Latest updates from the High Court hearing gcw

    Hijab case hearing: Will go by Constitution, says Karnataka HC

    UP Election 2022 BJP Lok Kalyan Sankalpa Patra 2022 promises free electricity to farmers and more gcw

    UP Election 2022: BJP's 'Lok Kalyan Sankalpa Patra 2022' promises free electricity to farmers, more

    Gujarat serial blasts case: 49 accused convicted, 28 acquitted-dnm

    Gujarat serial blasts case: 49 accused convicted, 28 acquitted

    Modi invokes Nehru again, reminds Goa from Rajya Sabha of Congress betrayal

    Modi invokes Nehru again, reminds Goa from Rajya Sabha of Congress betrayal

    Suno Kejriwal Suno Yogi Twitter spat after PM Modi's Parliament speech

    'Suno Kejriwal', 'Suno Yogi': Twitter spat after PM Modi's Parliament speech

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs OFC: Odisha FC has to improve some aspects despite win - Kino Garcia on SC East Bengal win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC has to improve some aspects despite win - Kino Garcia

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs OFC: SC East Bengal will try to use the best players - Mario Rivera on Odisha FC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal will try to use the best players - Mario Rivera

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 84): Odisha FC upsets SC East Bengal 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 84): Odisha FC upsets SC East Bengal 2-1

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: BJP's work in five years helped overcome challenges, says sitting MLA Saurabh Srivastava-dnm

    UP Election 2022: BJP’s work in five years helped overcome challenges, says sitting MLA Saurabh Srivastava

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, HFC vs ATKMB: The best defence is the best attack; this is ATK Mohun Bagan's style - Juan Ferrando on Hyderabad FC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: The best defence is the best attack; this is ATK Mohun Bagan's style - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon