5 footballers eyeing Cristiano Ronaldo's 400 million Instagram followers mark

Cristiano Ronaldo has crossed 400 million followers on Instagram. But, do you the top five most followed footballers on Instagram? Check the ones who are eyeing Ronaldo's mark.

Portuguese football sensation Cristiano Ronaldo has hit another milestone outside the field of football, i.e. in social media. He has become the first footballer to garner 400 million followers on Instagram. On the same note, we look at the five most followed footballers on Instagram who can breach Ronaldo's mark.

Cristiano Ronaldo

We begin with the leader, as the Portuguese keeps soaring in terms of his followers on Instagram. The Manchester United striker has 400 million followers already and is expected to breach the 450 million mark in the next couple of years. He was also the first to breach the 300 million and 350 million mark. ALSO READ: Georgina Rodriguez's GBP 75,000 worth Cadillac Escalade for Ronaldo's 37th birthday will blow your mind

Lionel Messi

Next up is the Argentine sensation and Ronaldo's GOAT rival, Messi Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). He has 306 million followers on Instagram so far. While he is expected to reach 350 million in the next couple of years, he could indeed challenge Ronnie's 400 million mark, being the only real contender.

Neymar

The Brazilian striker and playmaker from PSG is next on the list, as he has 169 million followers so far on Insta. He is on his way to 200 million in the next couple of years. However, his chances of surpassing Ronaldo look bleak. ALSO READ: Did Ronaldo's move to Real Madrid in 2008 spark Manchester United's decline? Wayne Rooney gives honest opinion

David Beckham

We also have a retired footballer on the list, as former Englishman Becks makes it with 71.1 million followers. He happens to be the most followed English footballer to date, despite having retired from the sport nearly a decade ago. But it doesn't look like he will ever match Ronaldo's 400 million mark.