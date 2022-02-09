  • Facebook
    EPL 2021-22: Ronaldo expresses displeasure at Man United's disallowed goals against Burnley

    Manchester United settled for a frustrating 1-1 draw against Burnley in EPL 2021-22. United had a couple of goals disallowed. As a result, Cristiano Ronaldo was left frustrated with it.

    EPL 2021-22: Cristiano Ronaldo expresses displeasure at Manchester United disallowed goals against Burnley
    Burnley, First Published Feb 9, 2022, 6:04 PM IST
    Manchester United cannot get things right in the ongoing English Premier League (EPL) season. It settled for a frustrating 1-1 draw against 20th-placed Burnley on Tuesday night as it slipped out of the top four in the points table. In the meantime, star striker Cristiano Ronaldo was left frustrated at the result.

    What was even frustrating for United was that it had a couple of its goals in the first half being disallowed. Although Ronaldo was involved during the two instances and was subbed on after it was 1-1 in the second half, he was left frustrated at the disallowed goals. Moreover, he has now failed to score in the last five matches for United across competitions, as pressure mounts on him as well.

    ALSO READ: EPL 2021-22 - Rangnick unhappy as Manchester United slip out of top four after draw at Burnley

    "I think we played a fantastic first half. We couldn't have played any better. We scored three goals, the second that was disallowed I cannot understand. It was a very, very soft decision by the linesman. He flagged the foul five or six seconds after it took place," Ronaldo was quoted as saying by Mirror after the draw.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by BT Sport (@btsport)

    "It surprised me he flagged when the ball was in the net. Had he seen the foul? The first I can understand why it was disallowed, it was hard, but the second I cannot understand. If you look into the whole game, we dominated most of it. Winning one point is not enough and another frustrating again," Ronaldo concluded.

    ALSO READ: 5 footballers eyeing Cristiano Ronaldo's 400 million Instagram followers mark

    Following the draw, Ronaldo was left frustrated as he sprinted towards the tunnel and into the dressing room right after the full-time whistle. In the meantime, football pundit Dean Saunders has lamented United's midfield and defence for putting pressure on Ronaldo to deliver. He felt that Fred and Scott McTominay should do better.

    "If you asked Ronaldo, 'Who's the worst midfield players you've ever played with in your career?' Fred and [Scott] McTominay won't be far off. People are starting to point the finger at Ronaldo, but he's playing with a few dummies. Some of them are not on the same wavelength as him," analysed Saunders for talkSport.

    Last Updated Feb 9, 2022, 6:04 PM IST
