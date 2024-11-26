Dr Adille Sumariwalla to receive Lifetime Achievement Award at India Sports Awards 2024; check details

Dr. Adille Sumariwalla will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the India Sports Awards 2024 for his contributions to the sports world. The ceremony will be held in Delhi on November 30th.

Dr Adille Sumariwalla to receive Lifetime Achievement Award at India Sports Awards 2024; check details AJR
First Published Nov 26, 2024, 6:21 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 26, 2024, 6:21 PM IST

Dr. Adille Sumariwalla, President of the Athletics Federation of India, will be honored with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at the India Sports Awards 2024. This recognition celebrates his unparalleled contributions to Indian sports, particularly in the field of athletics, where his dedication and leadership have left an indelible mark.

The India Sports Awards 2024 were announced on Tuesday, with the jury highlighting Dr. Sumariwalla’s exceptional achievements, relentless hard work, and commitment to advancing athletics in India. Known for his visionary leadership, Dr. Sumariwalla has been instrumental in shaping the country’s athletics ecosystem, fostering talent, and raising India's stature on the global sports stage.

Champions League predictions: Man City vs Feyenoord, Sporting vs Arsenal, Bayern vs PSG & more

The award ceremony will take place during FICCI Turf 2024: 14th Global Sports Summit at FICCI Federation House in New Delhi on November 30. Scheduled to begin at 6:30 pm in the FICCI Commission Hall, the event will bring together prominent figures from the sports fraternity to celebrate excellence in Indian sports.

The esteemed jury for the India Sports Awards 2024 was chaired by Charu Sharma, co-founder of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), and included distinguished members such as veteran sports journalist Vijay Lokapally, GMR Sports President PKSP Sagar, Manav Rachna Group Vice President Dr. Amit Bhalla, former Indian cricket team General Manager Amrit Mathur, SAI Executive Director Manjushree Dayanand, Dream11 Corporate Affairs Chairman Deepak Jacob, and sports anchor Sonali Chander.

Bangladesh's IPL 2025 snub: Bangladeshis cry foul, claim BCCI instructed teams not to buy players (WATCH)

