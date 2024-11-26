Kerala: Naveen Babu's family seeks CBI probe into his death, cites dissatisfaction with police investigation

The family of late ADM Naveen Babu seeks a CBI investigation into his death, expressing dissatisfaction with the police probe and suspecting foul play.

Kerala: Naveen Babu's family seeks CBI probe into his death, cites dissatisfaction with police investigation dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 26, 2024, 7:14 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 26, 2024, 7:14 PM IST

Kochi: The family of late ADM Naveen Babu has filed a petition in the High Court demanding a CBI investigation into his death, expressing dissatisfaction with the ongoing police probe. They argue that given the involvement of a CPM leader as the accused, they lack faith in the effectiveness of the investigation and seek a central agency’s involvement to ensure justice.

The family claims that the district panchayat president, PP Divya, attended Naveen Babu's farewell event uninvited, accompanied by a cameraman. They allege that Divya intentionally portrayed Naveen Babu negatively during her speech, which was subsequently made public. They further contend that even after his death, Divya and others continued to target him.

In addition, the family questions the credibility of a bribery complaint filed with the Chief Minister’s office against Naveen Babu, especially after his death. They are calling for a thorough investigation into who interacted with him after the farewell event, along with a review of CCTV footage from key locations such as the Collectorate, railway station, and his quarters. The family rejects the police's suicide theory and suspects foul play. They also criticize the special investigation team formed to probe his death for its lack of progress, particularly its failure to gather crucial evidence like CCTV footage. The family believes the team may be attempting to conceal evidence and protect the accused.

The family also raises concerns about the inquest process, alleging that it was conducted with intentional flaws and without the presence of close relatives, suggesting a potential cover-up of a murder. In light of these concerns, they are demanding a CBI investigation to uncover the truth and bring those responsible to justice.

Meanwhile, the family has asked the Kannur Chief Judicial First Class Magistrate Court to ensure the preservation of evidence related to Naveen Babu's death, with a verdict expected on December 3. They are requesting the preservation of phone call details and location data of the District Collector and Prashantahn, who sought permission for the pump, as well as CCTV footage from the District Collectorate. Additionally, they seek the preservation of call recordings from the Collector's two phone numbers. The family’s lawyer has clarified in the Thalassery court that their intention is not to obstruct the investigation but wants crucial evidence to be secured. The court has raised concerns over whether retrieving the call recordings would infringe on privacy, as the accused have not been formally charged.

