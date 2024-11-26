Tata Sumo Gold Relaunch: Know about it's new features, price, mileage and more

Tata is relaunching the Sumo Gold with enhanced mileage, new features, and an affordable price point. The Sumo Gold GX will be the top model in the BS4 variant.

New Tata Sumo

Demand for budget-friendly cars is increasing. Many companies are launching new cars. Tata is also reportedly bringing a new Sumo Gold edition. Car enthusiasts are eagerly waiting.

Tata Sumo Gold GX Price

The Tata Sumo redefined SUVs in India. From personal use to hospitals and schools, it ruled the roads. Now, a new model is coming. The new Sumo Gold GX is the top BS4 variant, priced at ₹8.93 lakh, offering 15.3 kmpl mileage.

Tata Sumo Gold GX

Sumo Gold BS-4 comes with a manual transmission in Platinum Silver and Ceramic White. It features 1.2L petrol and 1.5L diesel engines, delivering 30 kmpl.

Tata Sumo Gold Mileage

The new Tata Sumo Gold may have a 9-inch touchscreen, power steering, power windows, and a good sound system. In the 1990s, its name was linked to Japan, where Sumo means wrestling.

Tata Sumo Gold Launch

The Tata Sumo is named after Sumant Moolgaokar, a former Tata employee and MD, and Padma Bhushan awardee. He was behind the Sumo's design.

