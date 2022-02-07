Did Ronaldo's move to Real Madrid in 2008 spark Manchester United's decline? Wayne Rooney gives honest opinion

Manchester United is having yet another turbulent season. Notably, it looks on course for another title drought. Meanwhile, Wayne Rooney feels Cristiano Ronaldo's 2008 transfer led to United's decline.

Record 20-time English Premier League (EPL) winner Manchester United is not having an ideal season. Having been ousted in the 2021-22 FA Cup, its chances of winning a title this season are nearly quashed. As it stares at its third successive title-less season, Wayne Rooney has explained the reason for its decline since the past decade, and Cristiano Ronaldo is possibly a reason for it.

In his documentary on Amazon Prime Video, Rooney admitted United's last EPL title win in 2012-13 itself was a miracle since Robin van Persie had shouldered most of the team responsibility. He realised that United's decline started when Ronaldo moved to Real Madrid in 2008. Besides, it failed to rope in Carlos Tevez in 2009 after a two-year loan spell from West Ham United, and the Argentine joined rival Manchester City.\ ALSO READ: FA Cup 2021-22, 4th Round review: Manchester United, Leicester City stunned; Chelsea, Liverpool progress

"You could see after 2011; Ronaldo left in 2009, Tevez left, and after that, you could see it was going to go back before it can move forwards. That's what I could see, and that's why I was asking the questions. Unfortunately, they probably still haven't recovered from that to this day," Rooney was quoted as saying.