  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did Ronaldo's move to Real Madrid in 2008 spark Manchester United's decline? Wayne Rooney gives honest opinion

    First Published Feb 7, 2022, 3:26 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Manchester United is having yet another turbulent season. Notably, it looks on course for another title drought. Meanwhile, Wayne Rooney feels Cristiano Ronaldo's 2008 transfer led to United's decline.

    Did Cristiano Ronaldo move to Real Madrid in 2008 spark Manchester United decline? Wayne Rooney gives honest opinion-ayh

    Record 20-time English Premier League (EPL) winner Manchester United is not having an ideal season. Having been ousted in the 2021-22 FA Cup, its chances of winning a title this season are nearly quashed. As it stares at its third successive title-less season, Wayne Rooney has explained the reason for its decline since the past decade, and Cristiano Ronaldo is possibly a reason for it.

    Did Cristiano Ronaldo move to Real Madrid in 2008 spark Manchester United decline? Wayne Rooney gives honest opinion-ayh

    In his documentary on Amazon Prime Video, Rooney admitted United's last EPL title win in 2012-13 itself was a miracle since Robin van Persie had shouldered most of the team responsibility. He realised that United's decline started when Ronaldo moved to Real Madrid in 2008. Besides, it failed to rope in Carlos Tevez in 2009 after a two-year loan spell from West Ham United, and the Argentine joined rival Manchester City.\

    ALSO READ: FA Cup 2021-22, 4th Round review: Manchester United, Leicester City stunned; Chelsea, Liverpool progress

    Did Cristiano Ronaldo move to Real Madrid in 2008 spark Manchester United decline? Wayne Rooney gives honest opinion-ayh

    "You could see after 2011; Ronaldo left in 2009, Tevez left, and after that, you could see it was going to go back before it can move forwards. That's what I could see, and that's why I was asking the questions. Unfortunately, they probably still haven't recovered from that to this day," Rooney was quoted as saying.

    Did Cristiano Ronaldo move to Real Madrid in 2008 spark Manchester United decline? Wayne Rooney gives honest opinion-ayh

    "A massive part of it was Van Persie. I think him coming in gave everyone a lift, coming in at number nine, scoring the goals he scored. That was a bit of a masterstroke from the manager to bring him in and have him hungry because he was a bit older. He carried us that season," Rooney concluded.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Marc Overmars quits Ajax ashamed of sending inappropriate messages to female colleagues

    Marc Overmars quits Ajax; 'ashamed' of sending inappropriate messages to female colleagues

    Eyeing return to Team India, Hardik Pandya to skip Ranji Trophy 2021-22 with focus on white-ball cricket-ayh

    Eyeing Team India return, Hardik Pandya to skip Ranji Trophy 2021-22 with focus on white-ball cricket

    Is former US Open winner Juan Martin del Potro retiring?-ayh

    Is former US Open winner Juan Martin del Potro retiring?

    India vs Windies/West Indies, IND vs WI 2021-22, 1st ODI: Men in Blue script 6-wicket win during 1,000th ODI, netizens applaud-ayh

    IND vs WI 2021-22, 1st ODI: Men in Blue script 6-wicket win during 1,000th ODI, netizens applaud

    Suresh Raina's father Trilokchand passes away after losing battle to cancer-ayh

    Suresh Raina's father Trilokchand passes away after losing battle to cancer

    Recent Stories

    football Marc Overmars quits Ajax ashamed of sending inappropriate messages to female colleagues

    Marc Overmars quits Ajax; 'ashamed' of sending inappropriate messages to female colleagues

    Punjab Election 2022 exclusive interview with Sunil Jakhar on Congress

    Congress leader Sunil Jakhar Exclusive: 'My political career could have been rewarded in a better way'

    Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar's honeymoon pictures: Actress shares glimpse RBC

    Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar's honeymoon pictures: Actress shares glimpse of adorable moments

    Punjab Election 2022 Five reasons why Navjot Singh Sidhu was not named as CM face gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Five reasons why Navjot Singh Sidhu was not named as CM face

    Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya unveils Indradhanush 4.0 for children, pregnant women-dnm

    Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya unveils Indradhanush 4.0 for children, pregnant women

    Recent Videos

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFc vs CFC: Chennaiyin FC was all alone and it was one moment of transition - Bozidar Bandovic on Mumbai City FC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC was all alone and it was one moment of transition - Bozidar Bandovic on Mumbai loss

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs CFC: Mumbai City has worked on the defensive side of its game a lot - Des Buckingham on Chennaiyin FC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Mumbai City has worked on the defensive side of its game a lot - Des Buckingham on Chennaiyin win

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 83): Mumbai City ends winless run as Vikram Singh strike sinks Chennaiyin FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 83): Mumbai City ends winless run as Vikram's strike sinks Chennaiyin FC

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs JFC: Not sure Bengaluru FC deserve the win - Jamshedpur FC's Owen Coyle-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Not sure Bengaluru FC deserve the win - Jamshedpur FC's Owen Coyle

    Video Icon