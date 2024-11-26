Amid Akhil Akkineni-Zainab Ravdjee's engagement news, actor's ex-girlfriend Shriya Bhupal grabs headline

However, this isn't Akhil's first engagement. Back in 2016, the actor was engaged to Shriya Bhupal, the daughter of a prominent industrialist, in a lavish ceremony.

article_image1
First Published Nov 26, 2024, 7:27 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 26, 2024, 7:50 PM IST

Amid the joyous announcement of Akhil Akkineni's engagement to Zainab Ravdjee, questions about his past resurfaced, particularly regarding his previously broken engagement with Shriya Bhupal. Akhil, the younger son of Tollywood superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni and Amala Akkineni, shared the happy news on Tuesday (November 26).

article_image2

Akhil

The private engagement ceremony with Zainab Ravdjee, daughter of Zulfi Ravdjee, was attended by close family members, marking a new chapter in the actor's life.

article_image3

Akhil

Zainab, an accomplished artist with international roots in India, Dubai, and London, has already won the hearts of the Akkineni family.

Also read: Who is Zainab Ravdjee? All about Nagarjuna's 2nd son Akhil Akkineni's engagement

article_image4

However, this isn't Akhil's first engagement. Back in 2016, the actor was engaged to Shriya Bhupal, the daughter of a prominent industrialist, in a lavish ceremony. The couple was set to wed in a grand destination wedding in Italy in 2017. Preparations were in full swing, with nearly 700 guests confirming attendance, and the couple even appeared cheerful at Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's engagement earlier in January 2017.

article_image5

The fairy-tale plans came crashing down when Akhil and Shriya called off their wedding. Sources close to the family had suggested that Akhil, then just 23 years old, had second thoughts about settling down so early in life.

Despite attempts by both families to reconcile the young couple, including personal interventions by Nagarjuna and Shriya's father, the pair ultimately decided to part ways.

Also read: When will Akhil Akkineni-Zainab Ravdjee tie the knot? Fans eager for wedding date announcement

article_image6

The news of their breakup sent shockwaves through their social circles. Guests who had booked flights to Italy were asked to cancel their plans, and the opulent event was quietly shelved.

Now, with his engagement to Zainab, Akhil appears ready to embrace marriage on his own terms. While fans eagerly await news of a wedding date, likely sometime next year, the Akkineni family is already preparing for another big celebration—Naga Chaitanya's wedding to Sobhita Dhulipala on December 4.

