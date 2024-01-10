Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Premier League 2023-24: Ivan Toney dismisses Arsenal transfer talk, vows loyalty to Brentford

    In the midst of fervent transfer speculation linking him with a move to Arsenal, Brentford's Ivan Toney delivers a clear message on his immediate future, expressing unwavering commitment to his current club.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 10, 2024, 2:59 PM IST

    Ivan Toney, amidst swirling speculation linking him with a move to Arsenal, has unequivocally clarified his immediate future, expressing a strong desire to remain with his current club, Brentford. This decisive statement coincides with Toney's imminent return to football after an eight-month suspension, attracting interest from top Premier League clubs, including Arsenal and Chelsea.

    Scheduled to play in Brentford's upcoming match against Nottingham Forest on January 20, Toney, who faced suspension last May due to illicit betting, remains steadfast in his commitment to Brentford. Despite the allure from Arsenal and Chelsea, the 27-year-old striker highlighted the familial bond at Brentford, acknowledging the club's extraordinary support during his challenging period.

    Expressing gratitude towards the fans and the club, Toney stated, “Everyone knows that Brentford is a family club; they have been simply extraordinary with me. I can’t thank them enough, especially the supporters. They supported me from the first minute. It’s a bit like I have a lot to give back.”

    This commitment is a setback for Arsenal fans, considering Toney's remarkable record of 20 goals in 33 league games in the 2022-2023 season and Arsenal's existing struggles in front of goal. However, it is positive news for Brentford and their head coach Frank Lucas as they aim to improve their current 15th position in the Premier League.

    Toney, determined to contribute significantly upon his return, remarked, “When I come back, I will have a big role to play in getting the team out of its bad streak.” Meanwhile, Arsenal's interest faces financial constraints, making a January move improbable, given their limited funds and a focus on adhering to UEFA's Financial Fair Play rules.

    Reports suggest Arsenal's primary focus is a loan deal for a defender, with significant January deals unlikely unless they sell players like Emile Smith Rowe or Eddie Nketiah. Despite Arsenal's interest, Toney's resolute commitment to Brentford makes a transfer in this window unlikely.

    As anticipation builds for Toney's return to the pitch, he is poised to play a pivotal role in Brentford's upcoming fixtures against Tottenham, Manchester City, Wolverhampton, Liverpool, West Ham, Chelsea, Burnley, Manchester United, Brighton, and Aston Villa.

    Last Updated Jan 10, 2024, 2:59 PM IST
