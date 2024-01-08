Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kylian Mbappe stars as PSG cruises to nine-goal win against Revel in the French Cup

    Paris Saint-Germain showcased their dominance in the French Cup with a commanding 9-0 victory over sixth-tier amateurs Revel, led by an outstanding performance from Kylian Mbappe.

    Kylian Mbappe stars as PSG cruises to nine-goal win against Revel in the French Cup
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 8, 2024, 11:01 AM IST

    Paris Saint-Germain, the 14-time champions, secured a dominant 9-0 victory against sixth-tier amateurs Revel in the French Cup on Sunday, thanks in part to Kylian Mbappe's stellar performance. The match, held at Revel's modest stadium in Castres with a capacity for 2,000 fans, saw Mbappe responding to the impassioned pleas of Revel's young supporters who urged him to join the game, as seen in a video on social media. Manager Luis Enrique included the 25-year-old star in the traveling squad, emphasizing Mbappe's desire to play.

    "Kylian wanted to play, and when he wants to play, there's not a lot you can say," remarked Luis Enrique.

    Mbappe clearly enjoyed the outing near Toulouse, scoring a hat-trick and becoming PSG's leading scorer in the competition with an impressive total of 30 goals.

    "When he plays, everyone wins - the staff, the fans, the rivals," added the PSG coach.

    Despite Revel defender Maxence N'Guesson scoring an own goal as the first half concluded, PSG's hunger for cup success was evident. Luis Enrique highlighted the significance of the French Cup as one of their objectives for the season.

    In other French Cup action, Marseille secured a narrow win against Thionville, progressing from the round of 64, while Monaco survived a challenging encounter with Ligue 1 rivals Lens, winning 6-5 in a penalty shootout after a 2-2 deadlock.

    On Saturday, Ligue 1 heavyweights Lille dominated Golden Lion, who had traveled nearly 7,000km from the Caribbean island of Martinique, with a resounding 12-0 victory.

    Last Updated Jan 8, 2024, 11:24 AM IST
