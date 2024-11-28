Ooty, Mysore, to Alleppey: 5 Stunning South Indian destinations to visit in December

Discover the best of South India this December, from the serene hill stations of Ooty and Coorg to the coastal charm of Pondicherry and the tranquil backwaters of Alleppey.
 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 28, 2024, 3:11 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 28, 2024, 3:11 PM IST

Explore the best of South India this December, with its cool hill stations, tranquil backwaters, and serene coastal escapes. From Ooty’s scenic views to Alleppey’s houseboat cruises, these destinations offer the perfect retreat for a memorable holiday experience.

 

article_image2

Ooty, Tamil Nadu

Ooty’s cool December weather makes it an ideal hill station getaway. Enjoy scenic views, tea gardens, boat rides on Ooty Lake, and a peaceful retreat amidst lush greenery, fog-covered mountains, and charming colonial architecture.

 

article_image3

Coorg, Karnataka

Coorg, known as the "Scotland of India," offers a perfect December escape with its coffee plantations, misty hills, and waterfalls. Visit Abbey Falls, enjoy a coffee tasting, and explore the serene landscapes of this tranquil hill station.

 

article_image4

Mysore, Karnataka

Mysore is enchanting in December, with cooler weather perfect for exploring its historic landmarks. Visit the grand Mysore Palace, the Chamundeshwari Temple, and take a stroll through the Brindavan Gardens, especially during the early morning mist.

 

article_image5

Pondicherry

Pondicherry’s charming coastal vibe and pleasant December climate make it ideal for relaxing beach holidays. Explore its French Quarter, enjoy the quiet beaches, and indulge in delectable French cuisine while soaking up the serene atmosphere.

 

article_image6

Alleppey, Kerala

Alleppey’s backwaters are mesmerizing in December, offering a tranquil escape. Take a houseboat cruise through the picturesque canals, explore lush paddy fields, and enjoy Kerala’s traditional cuisine while experiencing the peaceful beauty of this tropical paradise.

