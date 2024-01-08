FA Cup 2024: Late drama as Liverpool stun Arsenal in a 2-0 defeat at the Emirates Stadium

In a stunning FA Cup showdown, Liverpool secured a spot in the fourth round with a 2-0 victory over Arsenal, surviving a relentless assault from the Gunners. The match at the Emirates Stadium took a dramatic turn as Liverpool scored two late goals, with Jakub Kiwior inadvertently heading the ball into his own net from Trent Alexander-Arnold's free-kick, and Luis Diaz sealing the win in stoppage time.

This triumph marked Liverpool's first FA Cup victory over Arsenal since the 2001 final and dealt a psychological blow to Arsenal, who have struggled with just one win in their last six games across competitions. Jurgen Klopp celebrated passionately at the final whistle, recognizing the significance of the victory that could propel Liverpool's pursuit of multiple trophies.

Meanwhile, in another noteworthy moment on Sunday, Kevin De Bruyne made a triumphant return for Manchester City, coming on as a substitute in the 57th minute during City's dominant 5-0 win over Huddersfield. De Bruyne, who had been sidelined since August due to a hamstring injury, showcased his world-class quality, contributing to City's convincing victory with a sublime lofted pass that set up Jeremy Doku's goal.

Pep Guardiola expressed his delight at having De Bruyne back, emphasizing the Belgian midfielder's exceptional and unique contribution to winning games. Manchester City's comprehensive win highlighted De Bruyne's crucial role as they aim to defend their titles in the Premier League, Champions League, and FA Cup.

In other FA Cup results, Premier League strugglers Luton Town were held to a goalless draw by third-tier Bolton, while Nottingham Forest faced a scare against League One opponents, rallying from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Blackpool. West Ham also settled for a 1-1 draw against second-tier Bristol City at the London Stadium.

