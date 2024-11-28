Lifestyle

Best Places to Witness the Northern Lights

Discover seven prime locations for viewing the mesmerizing Northern Lights.

Tromsø, Norway: Aurora Hotspot

Located in the Northern Lights belt, Tromsø offers prime viewing. Join guided tours or explore independently.

Abisko National Park, Sweden

Renowned for Northern Lights viewing. Visit Mount Nuolja or join expert-led tours.

Svalbard, Norway: Arctic Aurora

See the Northern Lights against polar landscapes in Svalbard, between Norway and the North Pole.

Kiruna, Sweden: Aurora Magic

Experience the Northern Lights and stay in ice hotels in Kiruna's Arctic landscape.

Fairbanks, Alaska: Aurora Viewing

Fairbanks offers excellent Northern Lights viewing due to its Arctic location and low light pollution.

Yellowknife, Canada: Aurora Capital

Yellowknife is renowned for its stunning Aurora Borealis displays under clear winter skies.

Reykjavik, Iceland: Aurora Gateway

Reykjavik is a convenient base for Northern Lights excursions into the Icelandic countryside.

