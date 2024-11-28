Lifestyle
Discover seven prime locations for viewing the mesmerizing Northern Lights.
Located in the Northern Lights belt, Tromsø offers prime viewing. Join guided tours or explore independently.
Renowned for Northern Lights viewing. Visit Mount Nuolja or join expert-led tours.
See the Northern Lights against polar landscapes in Svalbard, between Norway and the North Pole.
Experience the Northern Lights and stay in ice hotels in Kiruna's Arctic landscape.
Fairbanks offers excellent Northern Lights viewing due to its Arctic location and low light pollution.
Yellowknife is renowned for its stunning Aurora Borealis displays under clear winter skies.
Reykjavik is a convenient base for Northern Lights excursions into the Icelandic countryside.
