What is the MMS leak scandal shaking Pakistan? Kanwal Aftab allegedly joins the list

Kanwal Aftab

Pakistani TikTok influencer Kanwal Aftab has reportedly become the latest victim of a personal video leak, marking the fourth such incident in recent weeks. The unsettling trend has already shaken the Pakistani influencer community, with similar allegations involving Mathira Khan, Minahil Malik, and Imsha Rehman making headlines.

Alleged content sparks controversy

The leaked videos and images purportedly show Kanwal Aftab in a "compromising situation." However, the influencer has not yet issued any statement regarding the incident. Known for her creative TikTok content and massive fanbase, Aftab has built a reputation as a social media personality and model.

A journey of resilience

Based in Lahore, Kanwal Aftab is married to fellow TikTok star Zulqarnain Sikandar. The couple tied the knot in 2021 and welcomed their first child in 2023. In a past interview with Tribune, Aftab shared details about her difficult childhood, revealing how her father abandoned the family.

"I usually don't talk about my father because it makes me emotional," she said. "He left us at my grandmother's house and never returned. At one point, he even stopped paying my school fees, which got me expelled.”

Despite these hardships, Aftab has become a prominent figure in the digital space, with over four million Instagram followers and hundreds of posts showcasing her work.