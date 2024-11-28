What is the MMS leak scandal shaking Pakistan? Kanwal Aftab allegedly joins the list

Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Nov 28, 2024, 3:20 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 28, 2024, 3:20 PM IST

Kanwal Aftab

Pakistani TikTok influencer Kanwal Aftab has reportedly become the latest victim of a personal video leak, marking the fourth such incident in recent weeks. The unsettling trend has already shaken the Pakistani influencer community, with similar allegations involving Mathira Khan, Minahil Malik, and Imsha Rehman making headlines.

Alleged content sparks controversy

The leaked videos and images purportedly show Kanwal Aftab in a "compromising situation." However, the influencer has not yet issued any statement regarding the incident. Known for her creative TikTok content and massive fanbase, Aftab has built a reputation as a social media personality and model.

A journey of resilience

Based in Lahore, Kanwal Aftab is married to fellow TikTok star Zulqarnain Sikandar. The couple tied the knot in 2021 and welcomed their first child in 2023. In a past interview with Tribune, Aftab shared details about her difficult childhood, revealing how her father abandoned the family.

"I usually don't talk about my father because it makes me emotional," she said. "He left us at my grandmother's house and never returned. At one point, he even stopped paying my school fees, which got me expelled.”

Despite these hardships, Aftab has become a prominent figure in the digital space, with over four million Instagram followers and hundreds of posts showcasing her work.

Rising concerns over privacy breaches

The series of leaks began with Minahil Malik, whose explicit videos went viral online. This was followed by private footage of Imsha Rehman and later, popular TV host Mathira Khan. Mathira later refuted the authenticity of the content attributed to her, calling it a malicious attempt to tarnish her reputation.

“People are misusing my name and photoshoot pictures, adding fake stuff in. Please have shame! Keep me out of this trashy nonsense,” Mathira posted on social media.

Growing trend of exploitation

The recurring nature of these incidents raises serious concerns about privacy breaches in Pakistan’s digital landscape. Influencers and public figures are increasingly vulnerable to malicious actions aimed at defaming or exploiting them.

