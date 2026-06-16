FIFA World Cup 2026 referee Shaun Evans faced controversy after being accused of making a 'white power' hand gesture during a broadcast. Following an investigation, FIFA's Disciplinary Committee cleared him of any wrongdoing, with Evans explaining the gesture was an 'involuntary, subconscious twitch' and that he will continue his duties.

FIFA World Cup 2026 referee Shaun Evans landed in a controversy after he allegedly showed an inverted ‘OK’ hand gesture during the pre-match broadcast ahead of the clash between Germany and Curacao at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, June 14.

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When the camera was showing the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) room for the broadcast, the Australian referee was captured making a hand gesture that was linked by viewers and advocacy groups to white supremacist ideology. The gesture, forming a circle with a thumb and forefinger while extending three other fingers, is widely recognized as a ‘white power’ symbol by organizations like the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

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Despite the criticism and calls for his immediate suspension from the tournament by the anti-discrimination network Fare, FIFA, the world’s governing body of football, cleared Shaun Evans of any wrongdoing with regard to the incident.

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Why Shaun Evans Was Let Go by FIFA?

After FIFA’s independent Disciplinary Committee conducted an urgent inquiry into the incident, it didn’t find evidence to prove that Australian referee Shaun Evans, who is currently serving as assistant to the video assistant referee, had breached the FIFA Disciplinary Code.

Evans issued a formal statement after being cleared of the allegations, emphasizing that the gesture was never intended to convey any political or offensive meaning. He stated that the movement was ‘involuntary, a subconscious twitch,' adding that he was completely unaware of making the gesture at the time.

“I did not intentionally make a hand gesture or symbol to communicate a message, affiliation, game, or belief of any kind," Evans said.

“The only explanation I can offer is that the movement was an involuntary, subconscious twitch, and I was unaware I had done it at the time. Images taken later during the match showed that I repeated this movement many times while holding a pen between my fingers,” he added.

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Shaun Evans’ gesture became one of the hot talking points off the field amid the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026, as fans and experts debated the intersection of unintentional physical habits and the symbols often associated with hate groups. The allegations prompted a quick investigation by the Disciplinary Committee, which ultimately determined that there was no malicious intent behind the action.

Who is Shaun Evans?

After being cleared of any wrongdoing with regard to the incident, Australian referee Shaun Evans will continue his duties as the assistant to the VAR team in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026. Evans is a seasoned professional official who has been on the FIFA International Referees List since 2017.

Born in Victoria in 1987, Evans began his career as a referee by officiating in the A-League in 2008 and was named a full-time professional referee by Football Australia in 2016. The 38-year-old has officiated in several high-profile finals, including the 2014 Chinese FA Cup Final, the 2019 A-League Grand Final, the 2021 FFA Cup Final, and the 2022 AFC Cup Final.

In 2022, Shaun Evans travelled to Qatar as one of 24 selected Video Assistant Referees for the FIFA World Cup, marking his debut at the global tournament. His selection was a testament to his rising stature in international officiating, built upon years of domestic success in the A-League and various AFC competitions.

Evans also officiated in the 2022 AFC Cup Final and served as referee at the 2023 AFC Asian Cup in Qatar. The ongoing assignment as a VAR referee at the FIFA World Cup 2026 remains in effect, as FIFA’s independent Disciplinary Committee confirmed that he will continue his duties for the remainder of the tournament.

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