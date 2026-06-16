The big question is, did Brazil's head coach Carlo Ancelotti make a mistake by picking Neymar for the FIFA World Cup 2026? The star player missed the first match against Morocco and is now a doubt for the next one too. This has left the Brazil camp feeling very tense.

FIFA World Cup 2026 News: Star striker Neymar could not return to training with the Brazil team after his injury. Instead, he had to go for another test on his injured right leg. Neymar was already out of Brazil's first World Cup match against Morocco. Now, the five-time champions are set to face Haiti in Philadelphia in their second match. This game will start at 6 AM on Saturday, Indian time. Everyone was hoping to see Neymar join Brazil's practice session on Tuesday, but that didn't happen.

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The star player couldn't train with the rest of the squad. He has a calf muscle injury in his right leg. The Brazilian Football Confederation has not given any official update on how serious the injury is. But with Neymar still not back in training, the worries are definitely growing.

Will Neymar be able to play in this World Cup?

Neymar has played in the 2014, 2018, and 2022 World Cups. This is his fourth time at the tournament. This injury-prone footballer might be playing his last World Cup, but there's a huge doubt if he'll even get to play. The 34-year-old striker got injured while playing for Santos and has been off the field since then. Brazil's head coach, Carlo Ancelotti, picked him for the final World Cup squad even though he wasn't fully fit.

After arriving in the USA, the Brazil team started their pre-World Cup camp in Morristown, New Jersey. But Neymar has not been able to complete a full training session with the team yet. This is making everyone question if he will get on the field at all.

Brazil under pressure after dropping points

In their first match of this World Cup, Brazil drew 1-1 with Morocco. Dropping points right at the start and the team's average performance has put Ancelotti's side under a lot of pressure.

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