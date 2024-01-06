All India Football Federation explores implementation of 'Additional Video Review System' (AVRS)

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) is actively considering the integration of the 'Additional Video Review System' (AVRS) in Indian football.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has reached out to the International Football Association Board (IFAB) to explore the potential adoption of the 'Additional Video Review System' (AVRS) in India. According to an official statement, the AIFF President has recommended extending the current technical infrastructure to accommodate an 'on-demand' video review system, allowing referees to request reviews through a multi-angle, multi-camera broadcast feed.

The primary goal is to minimize errors by providing match officials with technology to aid their decision-making process. While the AIFF continues efforts to implement VAR (Video Assistant Referee), the president, Kalyan Chaubey, expressed the belief that AVRS could be a suitable initial option for a country like India.

Chaubey explained, "AVRS would allow us to examine the technology's impact, train our match officials on the new concept, and evaluate its acceptance among players, coaches, and clubs." Currently, widespread adoption of VAR faces limitations, primarily due to the financial and infrastructure requirements outlined in FIFA's Implementation Assistance and Approval Programme (IAAP). Approximately 30% of the 211 football-playing nations, primarily in Europe and South America, currently have VAR subscriptions for either full domestic seasons or specific stages.

To further explore this initiative, the AIFF President has recommended that the AIFF Referee Department conduct a study to seek suggestions and approval from FIFA.

