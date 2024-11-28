India successfully tests nuclear-capable 3,500 km range missile from submarine INS Arighaat

The Indian Navy on Wednesday successfully test-fired the nuclear-capable K-4 ballistic missile with a range of 3,500 km from the recently inducted nuclear submarine INS Arighaat. Defense sources claim that the personnel involved would brief the highest military and political leadership after analyzing the test results.The test was carried out in the Bay of Bengal and marks a major milestone in the country’s defence capabilities, which also includes boosting India’s nuclear deterrence.

“The test of the ballistic missile was done for the full range. The details are being analysed and the top military and political brass would be briefed by officials concerned on the exact details after complete analysis," said Defence sources.

The K-4 ballistic missile, designed to be launched from underwater platforms, is a key asset in India's arsenal. In order to ensure that the missile satisfies the strict operating requirements necessary for such strategic weapons, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has already carried out intensive experiments to prepare it for its full-range test.

India's nuclear submarine

The submarine was introduced by the Indian Navy in August at the Ship Building Center in Vishakhapatnam. According to the sources, the DRDO conducted extensive tests of the missile's launch from undersea platforms before testing it at maximum range. The Indian Navy currently intends to conduct more missile system testing. The INS Arihant and the Arighaat are two nuclear submarines in the Navy that can shoot ballistic missiles. Additionally, the third boat has been launched and is anticipated to be introduced the following year.

