India successfully tests nuclear-capable 3,500 km range missile from submarine INS Arighaat

India successfully tested the K-4 nuclear-capable ballistic missile from the INS Arighaat submarine. This test is crucial for verifying India's second-strike capabilities and marks a significant advancement in naval power.

India successfully tests K-4 nuclear-capable 3,500 km range ballistic missile from submarine INS Arighaat gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 28, 2024, 2:45 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 28, 2024, 2:51 PM IST

The Indian Navy on Wednesday successfully test-fired the nuclear-capable K-4 ballistic missile with a range of 3,500 km from the recently inducted nuclear submarine INS Arighaat. Defense sources claim that the personnel involved would brief the highest military and political leadership after analyzing the test results.The test was carried out in the Bay of Bengal and marks a major milestone in the country’s defence capabilities, which also includes boosting India’s nuclear deterrence.

“The test of the ballistic missile was done for the full range. The details are being analysed and the top military and political brass would be briefed by officials concerned on the exact details after complete analysis," said Defence sources.

The K-4 ballistic missile, designed to be launched from underwater platforms, is a key asset in India's arsenal. In order to ensure that the missile satisfies the strict operating requirements necessary for such strategic weapons, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has already carried out intensive experiments to prepare it for its full-range test.

India's nuclear submarine

The submarine was introduced by the Indian Navy in August at the Ship Building Center in Vishakhapatnam. According to the sources, the DRDO conducted extensive tests of the missile's launch from undersea platforms before testing it at maximum range. The Indian Navy currently intends to conduct more missile system testing. The INS Arihant and the Arighaat are two nuclear submarines in the Navy that can shoot ballistic missiles. Additionally, the third boat has been launched and is anticipated to be introduced the following year.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

From Tejas to Top Spot: Ravi Kota Journey to Director (Operations) at HAL AJR

From Tejas to Top Spot: Ravi Kota Journey to Director (Operations) at HAL

A sea of victory: The Indian Navy's pivotal role in the 1971 war vkp

A sea of victory: The Indian Navy's pivotal role in the 1971 war

BREAKING: Indian Army chief conferred Honorary General rank by Nepal President Paudel; see PICS shk

Indian Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi conferred honorary General rank of Nepali Army; See Pics

VINBAX 2024: Indian, Vietnamese forces sharpen joint operations in Ambala AJR

VINBAX 2024: Indian, Vietnamese forces sharpen joint operations in Ambala

Rajnath Singh, Admiral Dong Jun discuss post-disengagement border dynamics AJR

Rajnath Singh, Admiral Dong Jun discuss post-disengagement border dynamics

Recent Stories

Ooty, Mysore, to Alleppey: 5 Stunning South Indian destinations to visit in December NTI

Ooty, Mysore, to Alleppey: 5 Stunning South Indian destinations to visit in December

Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari: ISKCON Priest Arrested in Bangladesh anr

Who is Chinmoy Krishna Das, Hindu priest arrested in Bangladesh?

Delhi woman working in Bengaluru spa self death in Bagalgunte probe underway vkp

24-year-old Delhi woman working in Bengaluru spa found dead by suicide in Bagalgunte, probe ongoing

Zarina Wahab OPENS up on Jiah Khan's suicide attempts and son Sooraj Pancholi's ordeal; Read on ATG

Zarina Wahab OPENS up on Jiah Khan’s suicide attempts and son Sooraj Pancholi’s ordeal; Read on

8 Best Motorcycle Road Trips in India anr

8 Best Road Trips for Bikers in India

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon