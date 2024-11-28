World News

Who is Chinmoy Krishna Das, Hindu priest arrested in Bangladesh?

Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari

Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, also known as Sri Chinmoy Krishna Prabhu in the ISKCON community, is an influential religious leader in Bangladesh.

Chinmoy Krishna Das, President of Pundarik Dham

Chinmoy Krishna Das is the president of Pundarik Dham, an ISKCON center in Bangladesh, and has long been a voice for religious freedom and minority protection.

Former Divisional Organizing Secretary of ISKCON

Previously, Chinmoy Krishna Das also served as the Divisional Organizing Secretary of ISKCON in Chittagong.

Born in Karianagar, initiated at 12

Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari was born in 1985 in Karianagar village, Chittagong. He was initiated in 1997 at the age of 12 and joined ISKCON as a Brahmachari.

Arrested after Chittagong rally, sedition case

His arrest followed a rally in Chittagong on October 25, 2024, where he was accused of disrespecting the Bangladesh flag. A sedition case was filed against him and 18 others.

Condemned violent attacks on Hindu community

Just before his arrest, on November 22, he condemned the violent attacks on the Hindu community at a rally in Rangpur.

Bail plea rejected, sent to custody

On November 26, a Bangladeshi court rejected his bail plea and ordered him to be sent to custody.

Attacks on Hindu Community in Bangladesh

Until a few months ago, Brahmachari was not very well known, but he gained recognition after the attacks on the Hindu community and their temples in Bangladesh.

Raised voice for Hindu safety

After the fall of the Sheikh Hasina regime, violence erupted against the Hindu community, and during this time Chinmoy Krishna Das raised his voice for the safety of Hindus.

India's concern over the arrest

India's MEA expressed deep concern over the arrest of Das and said that attention should be paid to the attacks on the Hindu community and other minorities in Bangladesh.

