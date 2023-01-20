Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    EPL 2022-23: 'We are far away from the team that we were' - Guardiola on City despite Tottenham success

    EPL 2022-23: Manchester City came up with a booming performance to dominate Tottenham Hotspur 4-2 at home on Thursday. However, the hosts' boss Pep Guardiola still feels that his side needs to be closer to the force it was.

    football English premier league EPL 2022-23: We are far away from the team that we were - Pep Guardiola on Manchester City despite Tottenham Hotspur success-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Jan 20, 2023, 2:45 PM IST

    Defending champion Manchester City hosted fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur in a 2022-23 English Premier League (EPL) meeting on Thursday. It was a formidable performance from the hosts, as they won 4-2 to extend their lead at the second spot. It all began excitingly, with Dejan Kulusevski (44) and Emerson Royal (45+2) putting the visitors ahead at half-time. However, the Cityzens struck back in the second half with four goals from Julián Álvarez (51), Erling Haaland (53) and Riyad Mahrez (63 & 90). While following the triumph, City head coach Pep Guardiola was happy with his team's performance; he reckoned that it is still lagging in terms of the force it was last season.

    Talking to Sky Sports after the conquest, Guardiola enunciated, "We have to prepare better. I cannot deny how happy we are, but we are far away from the team that we were. Not in terms of play – we played well – but there are many other things, like competitiveness. We gave them the first goal. The second goal is ridiculous. There's nothing from the stomach, from the guts."

    ALSO READ: Mbappe wins hearts as PSG star inspects 'idol' Ronaldo's bruise during thrilling friendly against Riyadh XI

    "We were lucky, but we will drop more points if we don't change—passion, fire and desire to want to win from the first minute. Our fans were silent for 45 minutes. They booed because we were losing, but in the second half, we played well. We had more chances," added Guardiola.

    "Maybe it's the same with our team. We may be comfortable with winning four Premier Leagues in five years. We have an opponent in Arsenal who have the fire. Two decades without winning the Premier League. Everything is so comfortable, but opponents don't wait," Guardiola further analysed.

    ALSO READ: PSG beat Riyadh XI 5-4 - Fans witness Messi magic, Ronaldo's Siuu, red card, Mbappe penalty & more in thriller

    "I don't recognise my team. It [previously] had the passion and desire to run. We are far away from the team we had in previous seasons. Do you think this comeback will happen every time? It won't. Today we were lucky. If we want to win something or compete, then by complaining, complaining, complaining, there is no chance we will win anything," continued Guardiola.

    "It's my duty, it's my job [to get the fans' support back]. I want my fans back. I want my fans here – not my away fans, they are the best – but my fans here. They need to support every corner and every action because Tottenham is one of the toughest opponents I've ever faced.," Guardiola concluded.

    Last Updated Jan 20, 2023, 2:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Wrestlers to IOA: Form probe panel to look into sexual harassment allegations against WFI President-ayh

    Wrestlers to IOA: 'Form probe panel to look into sexual harassment allegations against WFI President'

    Cricket bat industry in Kashmir stares into oblivion amid growing willow cleft shortage-ayh

    Cricket bat industry in Kashmir stares into oblivion amid growing willow cleft shortage

    MCC makes another modification to law governing non-striker run-out post Adam Zampa BBL incident-ayh

    MCC makes another modification to law governing non-striker's run-out post Adam Zampa BBL incident

    football ISL 2022-23: League Shield and playoffs stake in focus as East Bengal FC hosts Hyderabad FC snt

    ISL 2022-23: League Shield and playoffs stake in focus as East Bengal FC hosts Hyderabad FC

    football Mbappe wins hearts as PSG star inspects 'idol' Ronaldo bruise during thrilling friendly against Riyadh XI snt

    Mbappe wins hearts as PSG star inspects 'idol' Ronaldo's bruise during thrilling friendly against Riyadh XI

    Recent Stories

    Monalisa Akshara Singh to Amrapali Dubey- List of Bhojpuri actresses and their education qualifications RBA

    Monalisa, Akshara Singh to Amrapali Dubey- List of Bhojpuri actresses and their education qualifications

    Air India pee-gate: DGCA fines airlines Rs 30 lakh; pilot's licence suspended for 3 months AJR

    Air India pee-gate: DGCA fines airlines Rs 30 lakh; pilot's licence suspended for 3 months

    Charge sheet 'not public document', cannot be made accessible for free: Supreme Court - adt

    Charge sheet 'not public document', cannot be made accessible for free: Supreme Court

    Opinion Union Budget 2023 policies needed for double-digit GDP growth for a decade

    What India Needs: Budget for double-digit GDP growth for a decade

    Im extremely sorry Swiggy CEO apologises as the company lays off 380 employees gcw

    'I'm extremely sorry...' Swiggy CEO apologises as the company lays off 380 employees

    Recent Videos

    Watch Ambani family dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    WATCH: Ambani family's dance performances at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant engagement ceremony

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023 Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar Indian Air Force Band at Parade

    'Josh is high...' Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar's 26th Republic Day parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: This knock means a lot to me - Shubman Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'This knock means a lot to me' - Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, the officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Do not want to compromise too much on the toss factor during ICC World Cup 2023 - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Don't want to compromise too much on the toss factor' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon