Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PSG beat Riyadh XI 5-4: Fans witness Messi magic, Ronaldo's Siuu, red card, Mbappe penalty & more in thriller

    Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo faced each other for the first time since December 2020, and football lovers were entertained as PSG lifted the Riyadh Season Cup after defeating a combined XI of Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal stars 5-4 in a friendly encounter.

    football PSG beat Riyadh XI 5-4: Fans witness Messi magic, Ronaldo's Siuu, red card, Mbappe penalty & more in thriller snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 20, 2023, 12:53 AM IST

    Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi encounters never fail to disappoint. The two legends of football faced each other in a friendly exhibition between Riyadh XI, comprising of Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal stars, against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the King Fahd International Stadium on Thursday night. 

    Also read: Amitabh Bachchan meets 'G.O.A.T.s' Ronaldo and Messi; fans elated to see Big B at Riyadh XI vs PSG friendly

    After a thrilling encounter, the French giants lifted the Riyadh Season Cup after a 5-4 win over the Ronaldo-led side. However, fans of the Portuguese talisman and Al-Nassr's new star would be pleased to see the arrival of 'Siuuu' on Saudi Arabian soil as they await his debut in the Saudi Pro League.

    Goal scorers: 

    For PSG - Messi 3′, Marquinhos 43′, Ramos 54′, Mbappe (PEN) 60′, Ekitike 78'
    For Riyadh Season Team XI - Ronaldo (PEN) 33′, 40+6′, Jang 56', Talisca 90+4′

    The match, which garnered massive enthusiasm among football enthusiasts, witnessed Ronaldo face arch-rival Lionel Messi for the first time since their Champions League encounter between Juventus and Barcelona in December 2020. Apart from Ronaldo, spectators also saw iconic PSG stars like Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, Achraf Hakimi etc., in action.

    Also read: Ronaldo vs Messi: Meet Mushref al-Ghamdi, the Saudi mogul who paid Rs 21 crore for special ticket

    The friendly exhibition kickstarted with Messi's magic as Argentina's World Cup-winning captain scored within just three minutes of the game after latching on to Neymar's through ball before launching it over the goalkeeper and into the bottom corner from inside the area. Ronaldo nearly responded immediately, but PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas made a strong save on his effort from the edge of the box.

    After Navas fouled Ronaldo in the box, the Riyadh XI were given a penalty, allowing the striker to score from the spot to tie the game. 

    The French champions were then reduced to ten men when Juan Bernat saw red after bringing down Al-Hilal star Salem Aldawsari as he was the last-man. However, the red card didn't make much of a difference as Marquinhos converted a spectacular Kylian Mbappe cross from inside the six-yard box.

    After Mbappe had been fouled in the area, Neymar had the opportunity to join in on the action from the penalty spot, but the Brazilian had his attempt saved.

    Ronaldo had the last say in the opening period, levelling the score with one of the final kicks of the period by converting a rebound from close range after his original header had struck the post.

    After some wonderful work from Mbappe at the byline, PSG took the lead once more early in the second half when Sergio Ramos slid home. However, the hosts quickly equalised when Jang Hyun-soo headed in at the near post after a corner.

    A handball in the area led to another penalty for the Ligue 1 winners, and this time Mbappe stepped up to score from 12 yards.

    Just after the hour mark, Messi and Ronaldo both departed the field to be replaced by their respective coaches. 

    Hugo Ekitike added a fifth goal, rounding out PSG's triumph with a powerful strike into the top corner, before Talisca scored a consolation with the game's final kick.

    Also read: Ronaldo vs Messi blockbuster in Saudi Arabia: Revisiting 6 most memorable clashes

    Fans of Messi, Ronaldo and Mbappe took to Twitter to express their joy at seeing their favourite stars in action, with most celebrating the Portuguese talisman's arrival on Saudi Arabian soil with a brace. Here's a look at how netizens reacted:

    Last Updated Jan 20, 2023, 12:53 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football riyadh season cup Amitabh Bachchan meets goats Ronaldo and Messi fans elated to see Big B at Riyadh XI vs PSG friendly watch snt

    Amitabh Bachchan meets 'G.O.A.T.s' Ronaldo and Messi; fans elated to see Big B at Riyadh XI vs PSG friendly

    football ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC continue cruise mode with a commanding outing against NorthEast United FC snt

    ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC continue cruise mode with a commanding outing against NorthEast United FC

    Hockey World Cup 2023: India trounces Wales 4-2 but misses out on direct quarterfinal berth; netizens laud-ayh

    Hockey World Cup 2023: India trounces Wales 4-2 but misses out on direct quarterfinal berth; netizens laud

    football riyadh season cup Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi LIVE streaming watch Riyadh All-Star XI vs PSG friendly clash india snt

    Ronaldo vs Messi LIVE: Here's where fans can watch the Riyadh All-Star XI vs PSG friendly clash

    football transfer rumours Not this saga again Meme fest explodes after Real Madrid's 'pursuit' for PSG star Mbappe resurfaces snt

    'Not this saga again': Meme fest explodes after Real Madrid's 'pursuit' for PSG star Mbappe resurfaces

    Recent Stories

    football riyadh season cup Amitabh Bachchan meets goats Ronaldo and Messi fans elated to see Big B at Riyadh XI vs PSG friendly watch snt

    Amitabh Bachchan meets 'G.O.A.T.s' Ronaldo and Messi; fans elated to see Big B at Riyadh XI vs PSG friendly

    football ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC continue cruise mode with a commanding outing against NorthEast United FC snt

    ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC continue cruise mode with a commanding outing against NorthEast United FC

    Hockey World Cup 2023: India trounces Wales 4-2 but misses out on direct quarterfinal berth; netizens laud-ayh

    Hockey World Cup 2023: India trounces Wales 4-2 but misses out on direct quarterfinal berth; netizens laud

    Anant Ambani Engagement: Sachin Tendulkar, Kiran Rao, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and more celebs vma

    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Engagement: Sachin Tendulkar, Kiran Rao, Aishwarya Rai, and more celebs

    Revolutionary move by Kerala; menstruation and maternity leave for girl students in all universities

    Revolutionary move by Kerala; menstruation and maternity leave for girl students in all universities

    Recent Videos

    Republic Day 2023 Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar Indian Air Force Band at Parade

    'Josh is high...' Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar's 26th Republic Day parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: This knock means a lot to me - Shubman Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'This knock means a lot to me' - Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, the officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Do not want to compromise too much on the toss factor during ICC World Cup 2023 - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Don't want to compromise too much on the toss factor' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Video Largest contingent of Indian women peacekeepers reaches Abyei

    Largest contingent of Indian women peacekeepers reaches Abyei (WATCH)

    Video Icon