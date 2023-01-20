Mbappe wins hearts as PSG star inspects 'idol' Ronaldo's bruise during thrilling friendly against Riyadh XI

PSG lifted the Riyadh Season Cup after defeating a combined XI of Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal stars 5-4 in a friendly encounter that saw Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo face each other for the first time since December 2020. However, Mbappe's moment with a bruised CR7 won hearts of fans.

Goal scorers:

For PSG - Messi 3′, Marquinhos 43′, Ramos 54′, Mbappe (PEN) 60′, Ekitike 78'

For Riyadh Season Team XI - Ronaldo (PEN) 33′, 40+6′, Jang 56', Talisca 90+4′

However, apart from the fact that Ronaldo and Messi graced the same field for the first time since their Champions League encounter between Juventus and Barcelona in December 2020, one moment that caught fans' attention was PSG star Kylian Mbappe's interaction with 'idol' CR7.

The Portuguese talisman shared a light moment with the French sensation after PSG's goalkeeper Keylor Navas delivered an unintentional glove to the captain of Riyadh XI and Al-Nassr's new star Ronaldo's face. Navas' glove gave the five-time Ballon d'Or winner a bruise on his left cheek, but CR7 was also awarded a penalty.

Ronaldo quickly recovered from the incident to put the ball in the back of the net, which helped Riaydh XI level scores 1-1 after Messi opened PSG's tally in just three minutes. In the 46th minute of the clash, the Portuguese icon scored his second goal of the clash. The brace helped his side equalise 2-2 after PSG's Marquinhos found the back of the net in the 43rd minute.

Coming out for the second half, PSG's Mbappe went to examine the damage Navas had done on his 'idol' Ronaldo, with the pair sharing a quick joke. Following his brace, Al-Nassr's new star was substituted in the friendly in the 61st minute.

The second half witnessed goals from PSG's Ramos, Mbappe and Ekitike and Riyadh XI's Jang and Talisca. The game ended with the French champions beating the Saudi All-Stars team by a one-goal margin.

Ronaldo, who won the man of the match for his brace, did not seem to be bothered by the bruise as he smiled his way through the rest of the game. However, his moment with Mbappe has now gone viral, as the 24-year-old France international won the hearts of many.

"Mbappe and his GOAT," said one fan, while another added, "Such a fanboy."

