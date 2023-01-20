Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mbappe wins hearts as PSG star inspects 'idol' Ronaldo's bruise during thrilling friendly against Riyadh XI

    PSG lifted the Riyadh Season Cup after defeating a combined XI of Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal stars 5-4 in a friendly encounter that saw Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo face each other for the first time since December 2020. However, Mbappe's moment with a bruised CR7 won hearts of fans.

    football Mbappe wins hearts as PSG star inspects 'idol' Ronaldo bruise during thrilling friendly against Riyadh XI snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 20, 2023, 1:27 AM IST

    It was an encounter that saw Cristiano Ronaldo face arch-rival Lionel Messi, perhaps for the last time in their glorious career. Fans were thoroughly entertained as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) lifted the Riyadh Season Cup after defeating a combined XI of Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal stars in a thrilling 5-4 victory at King Fahd International Stadium in the Saudi Arabian capital on Thursday night.

    Goal scorers: 
    For PSG - Messi 3′, Marquinhos 43′, Ramos 54′, Mbappe (PEN) 60′, Ekitike 78'
    For Riyadh Season Team XI - Ronaldo (PEN) 33′, 40+6′, Jang 56', Talisca 90+4′

    Also read: PSG beat Riyadh XI 5-4: Fans witness Messi magic, Ronaldo's Siuu, red card, Mbappe penalty & more in thriller

    However, apart from the fact that Ronaldo and Messi graced the same field for the first time since their Champions League encounter between Juventus and Barcelona in December 2020, one moment that caught fans' attention was PSG star Kylian Mbappe's interaction with 'idol' CR7. 

    The Portuguese talisman shared a light moment with the French sensation after PSG's goalkeeper Keylor Navas delivered an unintentional glove to the captain of Riyadh XI and Al-Nassr's new star Ronaldo's face. Navas' glove gave the five-time Ballon d'Or winner a bruise on his left cheek, but CR7 was also awarded a penalty.

    Ronaldo quickly recovered from the incident to put the ball in the back of the net, which helped Riaydh XI level scores 1-1 after Messi opened PSG's tally in just three minutes. In the 46th minute of the clash, the Portuguese icon scored his second goal of the clash. The brace helped his side equalise 2-2 after PSG's Marquinhos found the back of the net in the 43rd minute.

    Coming out for the second half, PSG's Mbappe went to examine the damage Navas had done on his 'idol' Ronaldo, with the pair sharing a quick joke. Following his brace, Al-Nassr's new star was substituted in the friendly in the 61st minute.

    The second half witnessed goals from PSG's Ramos, Mbappe and Ekitike and Riyadh XI's Jang and Talisca. The game ended with the French champions beating the Saudi All-Stars team by a one-goal margin.

    Also read: Amitabh Bachchan meets 'G.O.A.T.s' Ronaldo and Messi; fans elated to see Big B at Riyadh XI vs PSG friendly

    Ronaldo, who won the man of the match for his brace, did not seem to be bothered by the bruise as he smiled his way through the rest of the game. However, his moment with Mbappe has now gone viral, as the 24-year-old France international won the hearts of many.

    "Mbappe and his GOAT," said one fan, while another added, "Such a fanboy."

    Also read: 'Not this saga again': Meme fest explodes after Real Madrid's 'pursuit' for PSG star Mbappe resurfaces

    Here's a look at how Twitter reacted to Ronaldo and Mbappe's moment during the Riyadh XI vs PSG clash:

    Last Updated Jan 20, 2023, 1:29 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football PSG beat Riyadh XI 5-4: Fans witness Messi magic, Ronaldo's Siuu, red card, Mbappe penalty & more in thriller snt

    PSG beat Riyadh XI 5-4: Fans witness Messi magic, Ronaldo's Siuu, red card, Mbappe penalty & more in thriller

    football riyadh season cup Amitabh Bachchan meets goats Ronaldo and Messi fans elated to see Big B at Riyadh XI vs PSG friendly watch snt

    Amitabh Bachchan meets 'G.O.A.T.s' Ronaldo and Messi; fans elated to see Big B at Riyadh XI vs PSG friendly

    football ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC continue cruise mode with a commanding outing against NorthEast United FC snt

    ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC continue cruise mode with a commanding outing against NorthEast United FC

    Hockey World Cup 2023: India trounces Wales 4-2 but misses out on direct quarterfinal berth; netizens laud-ayh

    Hockey World Cup 2023: India trounces Wales 4-2 but misses out on direct quarterfinal berth; netizens laud

    football riyadh season cup Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi LIVE streaming watch Riyadh All-Star XI vs PSG friendly clash india snt

    Ronaldo vs Messi LIVE: Here's where fans can watch the Riyadh All-Star XI vs PSG friendly clash

    Recent Stories

    Numerology Prediction for January 20, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for January 20, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for January 20, 2023: Good day for Aquarius, Taurus; be careful Gemini AJR

    Daily Horoscope for January 20, 2023: Good day for Aquarius, Taurus; be careful Gemini

    football PSG beat Riyadh XI 5-4: Fans witness Messi magic, Ronaldo's Siuu, red card, Mbappe penalty & more in thriller snt

    PSG beat Riyadh XI 5-4: Fans witness Messi magic, Ronaldo's Siuu, red card, Mbappe penalty & more in thriller

    football riyadh season cup Amitabh Bachchan meets goats Ronaldo and Messi fans elated to see Big B at Riyadh XI vs PSG friendly watch snt

    Amitabh Bachchan meets 'G.O.A.T.s' Ronaldo and Messi; fans elated to see Big B at Riyadh XI vs PSG friendly

    football ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC continue cruise mode with a commanding outing against NorthEast United FC snt

    ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC continue cruise mode with a commanding outing against NorthEast United FC

    Recent Videos

    Republic Day 2023 Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar Indian Air Force Band at Parade

    'Josh is high...' Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar's 26th Republic Day parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: This knock means a lot to me - Shubman Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'This knock means a lot to me' - Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, the officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Do not want to compromise too much on the toss factor during ICC World Cup 2023 - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Don't want to compromise too much on the toss factor' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Video Largest contingent of Indian women peacekeepers reaches Abyei

    Largest contingent of Indian women peacekeepers reaches Abyei (WATCH)

    Video Icon