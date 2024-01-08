Dusan Vlahovic secures crucial late winner for Juventus, Napoli suffers further setback in Serie A

Dusan Vlahovic's late heroics keep Juventus within reach of Serie A leaders Inter Milan, securing a 2-1 win against 10-man Salernitana. In contrast, Napoli suffers a 3-0 defeat against Torino, intensifying their struggles.

Juventus remained within touching distance of Serie A leaders Inter Milan, thanks to Dusan Vlahovic's decisive late goal in their 2-1 victory against 10-man Salernitana. Meanwhile, Napoli's woes deepened as they succumbed to a 3-0 defeat against Torino. Vlahovic's powerful header in stoppage time clinched the win for Juventus, who showcased resilience after conceding an early goal.

The thrilling encounter saw Salernitana's Giulio Maggiore opening the scoring, but Juventus mounted a comeback with substitute Samuel Iling-Junior leveling the score in the 65th minute. Vlahovic's late heroics ensured that Juventus stayed just two points behind Inter Milan.

In contrast, Napoli faced a humiliating defeat against Torino, with goals from Antonio Sanabria, Nikola Vlasic, and Alessandro Buongiorno sealing their fate. Napoli's descent in Serie A continues, leaving them in ninth place and raising concerns among supporters. The absence of striker Victor Osimhen further compounded Napoli's struggles, as they failed to score for the fourth consecutive match.

AC Milan cruised to a 3-0 victory against Empoli, with Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Olivier Giroud, and Chaka Traore finding the net. Milan took advantage of rivals dropping points, maintaining their third position in Serie A. Stefano Pioli's team, dealing with injuries and players participating in the Africa Cup of Nations, showcased resilience in their fifth win in six matches across all competitions.

Lazio, preparing for a midweek derby against Roma in the Italian Cup quarter-finals, secured a 2-1 win at Udinese. Meanwhile, Roma faced a 1-1 draw at home against Atalanta, leaving them in sixth place, one point behind Bologna. Milan's victory adds stability to their campaign amid challenges, with Pioli emphasising the team's unity during challenging moments.

