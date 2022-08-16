Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Crystal Palace's Andersen reveals '300-400' death threats after role in Liverpool star Nunez's red card

    Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen has received death threats and thousands of abusive messages after his role in Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez’s red card on Monday night.

    football Crystal Palace's Andersen reveals '300-400' death threats after role in Liverpool star Nunez's red card snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    Liverpool, First Published Aug 16, 2022, 7:59 PM IST

    After his part in Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez's red card on Monday night, Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen received thousands of threatening comments and death threats.

    Following the 1-1 Premier League tie at Anfield, the Danish centre-back posted a selection of the "300 to 400" insulting messages on social media.

    After an altercation between Nunez and Andersen in and around the penalty area, the Uruguay international reacted violently and headbutted the Palace star, receiving a straight red card—a club first for a home debut. And Andersen has urged supporters to "show some respect" and "stop acting tough online".

    football Crystal Palace's Andersen reveals '300-400' death threats after role in Liverpool star Nunez's red card snt

    "Got maybe 300 to 400 of these messages last night," Andersen revealed on Instagram while sharing 17 screenshots of death threats and abusive direct messages received last night.

    Also read: 'Darwin Nunez thinks he is Zidane': Liverpool striker trolled for headbutt in home debut

    "I understand you support a team but have some respect and stop acting tough online. I hope Instagram and the Premier League do something about this," the Danish defender added.

    football Crystal Palace's Andersen reveals '300-400' death threats after role in Liverpool star Nunez's red card snt

    Following this shocking behaviour, the Liverpool manager said he would speak to Nunez about his conduct and added that the 23-year-old deserved his card. "No, I won't speak to him for three games!" he joked. "No, I will speak to him, of course."

    "I wanted to see the situation first. I didn't know what happened. I saw Andersen on the floor and Darwin walking away. That was my view. So I asked our guys, I saw it, and yes, it was a red card, the wrong reaction. Andersen wanted that, and he got it, but Darwin made a mistake," the German added.

    "A little provocation here and there, and definitely the wrong reaction. I can't deny that. He will learn from that. Unfortunately, he will have a few games to do so, which is not cool for us, even less with our specific situation, but it is what it is," Klopp concluded.

    Last Updated Aug 16, 2022, 7:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Setback for Manchester United? Alvaro Morata insists he is happy at Atletico Madrid snt

    Setback for Manchester United? Alvaro Morata insists he is happy at Atletico Madrid

    Will Aubameyang replace Ronaldo? Manchester United gear up to battle Chelsea for Barcelona striker snt

    Will Aubameyang replace Ronaldo? Manchester United gear up to battle Chelsea for Barcelona striker

    FIFA bans AIFF: Claims of financial irregularities are incorrect - Former General Secretary Kushal Das-ayh

    FIFA bans AIFF: 'Claims of financial irregularities are incorrect' - Former General Secretary Kushal Das

    The Hundred 2022: Marcus Stoinis not to be reprimanded for questioning Mohammad Hasnain bowling action-ayh

    Marcus Stoinis not to be reprimanded for questioning Mohammad Hasnain's bowling action

    FIFA bans AIFF: Who is responsible for this colossal mess in Indian football? What next? snt

    FIFA bans AIFF: Who is responsible for this colossal mess in Indian football? What next?

    Recent Stories

    India vs Zimbabwe, IND vs ZIM 2022: Enjoy sharing my experience with the youngsters - Shikhar Dhawan-ayh

    IND vs ZIM 2022: 'Enjoy sharing my experience with the youngsters' - Shikhar Dhawan

    Pictures Is Mia Khalifa single again? Ex-Pornstar's TikTok post hints breakup rumours with Jhay Cortez RBA

    Pictures: Is Mia Khalifa single again? Ex-Pornstar's TikTok post hints breakup rumours with Jhay Cortez

    football Setback for Manchester United? Alvaro Morata insists he is happy at Atletico Madrid snt

    Setback for Manchester United? Alvaro Morata insists he is happy at Atletico Madrid

    FIFA bans AIFF: Indian football team likely to miss these competitions-ayh

    FIFA bans AIFF: Indian football team likely to miss these competitions

    DSSSB Patwari Admit Card 2022 out; know exam dates, how to download - adt

    DSSSB Patwari Admit Card 2022 released; know exam dates, how to download

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Life of Hasrat Mohani, the freedom fighter who coined Inquilab Zindabad snt

    India@75: Life of Hasrat Mohani, the freedom fighter who coined Inquilab Zindabad

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution snt

    India@75: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, the Father of Indian social revolution

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur snt

    India@75: Ganesh Shankar Vidyarthi, the Lion of Kanpur

    Video Icon
    Independence Day 2022 Tricolour unfurled from parachute thousands of feet in air in Russia gcw

    Independence Day 2022: Tricolour unfurled from parachute thousands of feet in air in Russia

    Video Icon
    LIVE from Red Fort: PM Narendra Modi's address the nation on Independence Day

    LIVE from Red Fort: PM Narendra Modi addresses the nation on Independence Day

    Video Icon