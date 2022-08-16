Crystal Palace's Andersen reveals '300-400' death threats after role in Liverpool star Nunez's red card

Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen has received death threats and thousands of abusive messages after his role in Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez’s red card on Monday night.

Following the 1-1 Premier League tie at Anfield, the Danish centre-back posted a selection of the "300 to 400" insulting messages on social media.

After an altercation between Nunez and Andersen in and around the penalty area, the Uruguay international reacted violently and headbutted the Palace star, receiving a straight red card—a club first for a home debut. And Andersen has urged supporters to "show some respect" and "stop acting tough online".

"Got maybe 300 to 400 of these messages last night," Andersen revealed on Instagram while sharing 17 screenshots of death threats and abusive direct messages received last night.

"I understand you support a team but have some respect and stop acting tough online. I hope Instagram and the Premier League do something about this," the Danish defender added.

Following this shocking behaviour, the Liverpool manager said he would speak to Nunez about his conduct and added that the 23-year-old deserved his card. "No, I won't speak to him for three games!" he joked. "No, I will speak to him, of course."

"I wanted to see the situation first. I didn't know what happened. I saw Andersen on the floor and Darwin walking away. That was my view. So I asked our guys, I saw it, and yes, it was a red card, the wrong reaction. Andersen wanted that, and he got it, but Darwin made a mistake," the German added.

"A little provocation here and there, and definitely the wrong reaction. I can't deny that. He will learn from that. Unfortunately, he will have a few games to do so, which is not cool for us, even less with our specific situation, but it is what it is," Klopp concluded.