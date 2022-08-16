'Darwin Nunez thinks he is Zidane': Liverpool striker trolled for headbutt in home debut

Liverpool's new striker Darwin Nunez was sent off on his Anfield debut after headbutting Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen on Monday night, in an incident that has led fans to compare the incident with the infamous Zinedine Zidane headbutt in the 2006 World Cup finals.

In what has shocked Liverpool fans, new signee Darwin Nunez was sent off for a headbutt on his home debut at Anfield against Crystal Palace on Monday. In the second half of the Premier League clash's 1-1 draw, the 64 million-pound Uruguayan striker shoved his head into Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen and received a straight red card.

Under Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, Nunez is the first player to be dismissed from a game for violent behaviour. The sensational striker will now serve a three-game suspension, beginning next week against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Following this shocking behaviour, the Liverpool manager said he would speak to Nunez about his conduct and added that the 23-year-old deserved his card. "No, I won't speak to him for three games!" he joked. "No, I will speak to him, of course.

"I wanted to see the situation first. I didn't know what happened. I saw Andersen on the floor and Darwin walking away. That was my view. So I asked our guys, I saw it, and yes, it was a red card, the wrong reaction. Andersen wanted that, and he got it, but Darwin made a mistake," the German added.

"A little provocation here and there, and definitely the wrong reaction. I can't deny that. He will learn from that. Unfortunately, he will have a few games to do so, which is not cool for us, even less with our specific situation, but it is what it is," Klopp concluded.

Meanwhile, veteran James Milner told Sky Sports, "He (Nunez) is going to be disappointed in that. We have to get around him and rally. He will learn from it. The team reacted well, and the ground did and got behind us."

The incident has sparked a massive conversation on Twitter, with several users trolling Nunez for thinking he is Zinedine Zidane. The Frenchman's infamous headbutt on Italian defender Marco Materazzi in the 2006 World Cup final remains one of football's most widely spoken on-field incidents. Here's a look at some of the reactions on the micro-blogging site: