AFC Asian Cup 2024: A comprehensive guide to India's campaign; key fixtures, squad, team news and more

As India's football team enters the arena for the AFC Asian Cup 2024, anticipation runs high. Ranked 102nd globally, Sunil Chhetri and his teammates face a challenging Group B lineup, including Australia, Uzbekistan, and Syria.

As the AFC Asian Cup 2024 kicks off, all eyes are on the Indian football team, often dubbed the 'sleeping giant' in the football world. Currently ranked 102nd globally, India finds itself in Group B alongside formidable opponents like 2015 winners Australia, Uzbekistan, and Syria. Despite being the lowest-ranked side in their group, Sunil Chhetri and his teammates aim to defy expectations and make a mark in the tournament.

India's history in the tournament

India's journey in the AFC Asian Cup dates back to 1964, marking their first appearance in the competition. In this inaugural outing, India showcased their potential by finishing as runners-up, losing only to Israel. Despite controversies surrounding the tournament, India's performance set a positive precedent.

A 20-year hiatus followed before India's return in 1984, where they faced challenges against Singapore, China, Iran, and UAE. The campaign started with promise, securing a goalless draw against Iran, but India failed to capitalize, losing all subsequent matches.

The 2011 edition saw India facing tough competition, including a 4-0 defeat against Australia. Unfortunately, India couldn't secure a point in any of their matches.

The 2019 Asian Cup brought a more competitive showing from India. Notable victories against Thailand displayed their potential, but a narrow loss to UAE and a heart-wrenching defeat to Bahrain prevented them from advancing to the knockout stages.

Key Fixtures for AFC Asian Cup 2024:

Australia vs India (January 13, 17:00 IST): India kicks off its campaign against Australia, seeking redemption for their 2011 encounter.

India vs Uzbekistan (January 18, 20:00 IST): A crucial match where India aims to secure vital points in the group stage.

Syria vs India (January 23, 17:00 IST): The final group stage match against Syria, where India strives to solidify their standing for potential advancement.

India's Squad

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Vishal Kaith

Defenders: Akash Mishra, Lalchungnunga, Mehtab Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose

Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Deepak Tangri, Lalengmawia Ralte, Liston Colaco, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Udanta Singh

Forwards: Ishan Pandita, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manvir Singh, Rahul Kannoly Praveen, Sunil Chhetri, Vikram Partap Singh.

As India embarks on this challenging journey, fans eagerly await the unfolding drama, hopeful that Sunil Chhetri and his team will defy odds and leave an indelible mark on the AFC Asian Cup 2024.

Also Read: Does Ronaldo Nazario know Virat Kohli? Brazilian legend says 'yeah of course' in encounter with Speed (WATCH)