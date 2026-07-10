France defeated Morocco 2-0 to enter the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-finals for the third consecutive time. Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele scored in the second half. President Emmanuel Macron praised the team's 'flair and fraternity'.

French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated the national team after their World Cup semi-final qualification, praising the players' performance and spirit. He also acknowledged Morocco as a formidable opponent and highlighted the values of flair and fraternity displayed during the match.

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France Secures Third Straight Semi-Final Berth

France booked their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-finals with a 2-0 victory over Morocco in a gripping quarter-final encounter at Boston Stadium.

"Pride for our Bleus. Bravo to Morocco, a formidable opponent tonight just like four years ago. France is in the semi-finals, with flair and fraternity!" Macron wrote in an X post. Fierté pour nos Bleus. Bravo au Maroc, immense adversaire ce soir comme il y a quatre ans. La France est en demi-finale, avec panache et fraternité ! pic.twitter.com/inwO3cyBC8 — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) July 9, 2026

France captain Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele scored in the second half to send France into the final four of the ongoing World Cup. With this, France reaches its 3rd consecutive World Cup semifinal.

Mbappe, Dembele Strike in Second Half

France grew into the contest and created the better openings before the interval. Kylian Mbappe came close to breaking the deadlock and also missed a penalty opportunity, leaving the score level at half-time.

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 60th minute when Mbappe produced a brilliant finish from inside the box, curling the ball beyond Yassine Bounou after a clever assist from Desire Doue to put France ahead.

The goal, Mbappe's eighth of the tournament, draws him level with Lionel Messi in the race for the Golden Boot.

France doubled their advantage in the 66th minute through Ousmane Dembele, who fired at goal with his right foot from outside the box. Bounou got a hand but was unable to stop it.

Morocco's Impressive Run Ends

Morocco continued to fight until the final whistle, but France's experience and composure saw them protect their lead and secure a semi-final place.

The result ends Morocco's impressive run after another historic World Cup campaign, while France move one step closer to their title. The victory sets up France's semi-final clash against either Spain or Belgium. (ANI)