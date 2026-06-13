Bad news for Brazil fans. Star player Neymar is out of their first World Cup match against Morocco because of an injury. Coach Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed it, and there are even reports he might miss the entire group stage.

Here’s some worrying news for Brazil fans. Star player Neymar will not be playing in the team's first World Cup match against Morocco in New Jersey. Coach Carlo Ancelotti has made it clear that Neymar hasn't recovered from his injury. There are even reports that he might miss all the group stage matches. The game is scheduled for Sunday at 3:30 AM.

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Brazil has never been short on talent. They've always had a line-up of amazing players in every position, without depending on just one person. But for the last three World Cups, the team's entire strategy was built around Neymar. So, with him out of the first match, the big question is: what will happen?

We all remember 2014. Neymar was in top form, but an injury against Colombia hit the whole team hard. They managed to beat Colombia and reach the semis, but then Germany thrashed them 7-0. In 2018, they lost to Belgium in the quarter-finals. And in 2022, it was another quarter-final heartbreak. Despite Neymar's brilliant solo goal against Croatia, defensive mistakes cost them the game in a penalty shootout.

When the squad was announced this time, just having Neymar's name on the list gave fans a lot of hope. His constant injuries have affected his performance, but his presence alone gives the team a winning mentality. However, this injury right before the group stage has left fans and the team worried. Everyone is now hoping he'll be back on the field after the group stage.

For now, Brazil's hopes rest on their coach, Carlo Ancelotti. In the attack, the trio of Raphinha, Vinicius, and Cunha will be expected to bring their club-level form to the national team. Youngsters Igor Thiago and Endrick are also players to watch out for. In the midfield, fans are counting on Casemiro, Bruno Guimarães, and Lucas Paquetá to deliver strong performances. Everyone is also hoping that the team's recent defensive problems, especially with Marquinhos and Gabriel, won't show up again.

On the other side, Morocco is in fantastic form. They are coming into this tournament looking like they could be the dark horse. While the team will be relying on their captain and full-back Achraf Hakimi and forward Brahim Diaz, their real strength is their overall team performance, just like we saw in the last World Cup. They could definitely pull off a major upset.

This will be the third time Brazil and Morocco face each other. Brazil won 2-0 when they met in the 2002 World Cup. But in a friendly match three years ago, Morocco managed to beat the Brazilian side.