The Indian Racing Festival 2026 began with a thrilling F4 Indian Championship round in Coimbatore. Aris Kyriakou was the standout performer with a win and two podiums. Luviwe Sambudla and 15-year-old Aryan Narola also secured victories.

The Indian Racing Festival (IRF) 2026 got off to a thrilling start at the Kari Motor Speedway (KMS) in Coimbatore, with the opening round of the F4 Indian Championship - one of the flagship championships under the festival- delivering three action-packed races and a closely contested battle for the top honours.

Kyriakou Emerges as Round 1 Standout

Aris Kyriakou emerged as the standout performer of the weekend, combining two runner-up finishes with a Race 3 victory to finish Round 1 with a dominant display, according to a press release. With the opening round producing seven different drivers on the podium across the three races, the championship has already underlined the depth of competition on the grid.

The F4 Indian Championship will now remain at Kari Motor Speedway for Round 2, giving the drivers another opportunity to challenge for crucial championship points at the same venue before the six-round season moves on to its other racing destinations.

Race Weekend Highlights

Saturday: Sambudla and Mehta Make Headlines

Saturday belonged to South African Luviwe Sambudla - he stole the spotlight as the opener didn't unfold the way the grid sheet suggested it might. Sambudla, lining up eighth for Goa Aces JA Racing, tore through traffic almost immediately and had himself in podium contention within the first four opening laps in the first battle. A mid-race safety car briefly closed up the field and threatened to undo his hard work, but it barely slowed him down as he crossed the line first in 31 minutes and 05.808 seconds, edging Kyriakou by 2.245 seconds, with pole-sitter Aaron Mehta rounding out the podium in third.

Before any of that unfolded, though, it was Mehta who'd already made headlines. The fifteen-year-old Singaporean, racing for Kolkata Royal Tigers, put in a lap of 1:05.652 to become the youngest driver ever to take pole in this championship's history. He couldn't quite hold that pace deep into the race, dropping to third as his tyres wore thin, but for a debutant barely out of his mid-teens, a podium finish is nothing to sniff at.

Sunday: A Teen's Triumph and a Veteran's Victory

Sunday belonged to another fifteen-year-old. Starting from pole in Race 2, Goa Aces JA Racing’s Aryan Narola fended off constant pressure from Kyriakou across the full 26-lap distance, eventually taking the flag just 0.624 seconds clear. Aris Kyriakou and Swarnav Das completed the podium behind them. The result makes Narola the second-youngest winner in the championship's history, a milestone which will be talked about in the lead-up to Round Two.

However, it was Kyriakou who was the MVP of round one for his sheer consistency. Starting from pole for the third race running, Kyriakou didn't have things all his own way. He crossed the line first, but not before fending off relentless pressure from Mahlori Mabunda, who spent much of the race glued to his gearbox. Third went to Mehta, while Sambudla, the weekend's Race 1 winner, could only manage fourth this time round.

Mabunda will feel he had the pace to challenge for the win, but he spent lap after lap fighting the effects of dirty air, the turbulent, disrupted airflow that trails a car ahead and robs the chasing driver of downforce through the corners. Further back, the race delivered its share of chaos too. With the laps winding down, the leaders began lapping the rest of the field, sweeping up everyone from fourth to fourteenth during the final 90 seconds. Amid that scramble, Ntiyiso Mabunda came to a halt on track on the last lap, forcing race control to throw a yellow flag. The timing worked out well for Mehta, who'd been running fourth behind Kyriakou and the two South Africans, but Mabunda's misfortune opened the door, and he grabbed third as a result.

Round 1 threw up seven different names on the rostrum across its three races, but it's Kyriakou's name that stands tallest heading into the next stop. With the series set to return to the very same venue for its second round, all eyes will be on whether he can carry this form forward, or whether the chasing pack finally finds a way past. (ANI)