Amsterdam Flames ended Edinburgh Castle Rockers' unbeaten run in the European T20 Premier League with an 8-wicket win. Michael Bracewell's 5/12 skittled Edinburgh for 118, a target Amsterdam chased down with 31 balls to spare.

Amsterdam Flames produced a dominant all-round performance to defeat Edinburgh Castle Rockers by eight wickets in the 24th match of the European T20 Premier League (ETPL) on Sunday, chasing down 119 with 31 balls to spare. The result ended Edinburgh’s unbeaten run and handed the Rockers their first defeat of the tournament, as per a press release.

Bracewell's Five-Wicket Haul Restricts Rockers

Amsterdam won the toss and elected to bowl, with their decision quickly rewarded as the Rockers struggled to build partnerships. Edinburgh were bowled out for 118 in 18.3 overs, with Ross Adair top-scoring with 32 while Brandon McMullen contributed 26. The Flames kept the pressure on throughout the innings, preventing Edinburgh from putting together a substantial total.

Michael Bracewell was the standout bowler for Amsterdam, producing an excellent spell of 5/12. His five-wicket haul played a central role in restricting the previously unbeaten Rockers to a below-par total and gave the Flames a straightforward target to chase.

Edinburgh's innings never gained the momentum required to put Amsterdam under sustained pressure. Adair and McMullen provided the main contributions with the bat, but the regular fall of wickets prevented the Rockers from capitalising on their starts. With the Flames' bowlers maintaining control, Edinburgh were eventually dismissed for 118.

Flames Cruise to Victory

The Amsterdam chase was considerably more comfortable. Yuvraaj Samra led the way with a brisk 40, providing the early push as the Flames moved quickly towards the target. Steve Smith added 25 to keep the chase on course, while Bas de Leede and Tim David remained unbeaten on 22 and 15 respectively to see Amsterdam over the line. The Flames reached 120/2 in just 14.5 overs, completing an eight-wicket victory with 31 deliveries remaining. Their chase was controlled from the outset, with the early contributions ensuring that Amsterdam remained comfortably ahead of the required rate throughout.

Impact on League Standings

For Edinburgh, the result brought their unbeaten run to an end, but the Rockers remain at the top of the ETPL standings despite the defeat, being on 13 points. Their performances earlier in the campaign have kept them in first place, with the result serving as just the first loss in an otherwise strong start to the season.

For Amsterdam, the victory carries added significance as the Flames move back into the top three following their latest result. The two points strengthen their position in the standings and put them firmly back among the leading contenders with 9 points as the competition moves forward. Rotterdam Dockers currently sit in 2nd position with 11 points.

The Flames' success was built on a disciplined bowling display, led by Bracewell's five-wicket haul, followed by a composed chase. It was a result that ended Edinburgh's unbeaten start while giving Amsterdam an important boost in the race near the top of the table.